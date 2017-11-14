El Desarrollo del Pensamiento Critico ccesa007

¿Cómo se desarrolla el pensamiento crítico?
Preguntas de análisis • ¿Cómo aprenden los estudiantes a pensar en forma flexible? • ¿Cómo podemos motivar a nuestros estu...
El pensamiento crítico El pensamiento crítico es el proceso de analizar y evaluar el pensamiento con el propósito de mejor...
El qué y el cómo El "qué" de la educación es el contenido que deseamos que adquieran nuestros estudiantes; todo lo que que...
El Pensamiento Crítico es el "Cómo" para obtener todo el "Qué" Educativo. Comprender el concepto del compromiso intelectua...
El reto de la universidad El reto de la universidad es alentar a los individuos a saber que el mundo es mucho más complejo...
El reto del pensamiento reflexivo en la universidad “Alguna gente preferiría morir en vez de pensar, de hecho, lo hace” Ni...
El reto del pensamiento reflexivo – suposiciones claves- 1. Los individuos interpretan y tratan de darle sentido a lo que ...
El reto del pensamiento reflexivo –suposiciones claves- 4. Los individuos funcionan en un rango de desarrollo de etapas, e...
Promoviendo el pensamiento reflexivo Los maestros que diseñan ambientes de aprendizaje para fomentar pensamiento reflexivo...
El pensamiento reflexivo es un proceso…… El desarrollo es un proceso acumulativo, integral. Los estudiantes son estudiante...
Por lo que no es posible identifica UN método para enseñar el pensamiento reflexivo que sirva para todos los estudiantes. ...
Tips para promoverlo Muestre respeto por los estudiantes como personas, incluso cuando su razonamiento no sea muy reflexiv...
Tips para promoverlo Cree múltiples oportunidades para que los estudiantes examinen en forma reflexiva diferentes puntos d...
Tips para promoverlo Reconozca que los estudiantes trabajan dentro de un rango evolutivo en etapas y por consiguiente, apu...
Los apoyos y desafíos La calidad de los apoyos emocionales (un comentario alentador, un voto de confianza, un reconocimien...
Tips para promoverlo Sea conocedor de cuáles destrezas se requieren para las actividades o asignaciones seleccionadas. Con...
Receptores activos Los profesores necesitan utilizar estrategias como discusiones, simulaciones y asignaciones escritas qu...
Sobre el pensamiento crítico Es un conjunto de habilidades intelectuales, aptitudes y disposiciones Lleva al dominio del c...
Pensamiento crítico y aprendizaje La única capacidad que podemos usar para aprender, es el pensamiento humano. Si pensamos...
Pensamiento crítico y la persona educada El desarrollo de pensadores críticos es el centro de la misión de todas las insti...
Pensamiento crítico y la cultura de la información Sin competencia alguna en la cultura de la información, los estudiantes...
Pensamiento crítico y la creatividad La creatividad domina un proceso de hacer o producir, la criticidad uno de evaluar o ...
Aprender cualquier parte de un contenido, es comprender (es decir razonar o pensar a detalle) las conexiones entre las par...
Para interiorizar en una disciplina, los estudiantes necesitan ver que existe un conjunto ordenado y predecible de relacio...
Hacia donde queremos llegar Un estudiante con pensamiento crítico Los estudiantes con alto rendimiento analizan (clarament...
La mayoría de las competencias en el pensamiento crítico se traslapan, de modo que cuando se fomenta una competencia, no p...
Dado que una de las características del pensamiento crítico es contribuir con el mejoramiento del entorno que nos rodea en...
Las competencias enfocadas en los rasgos intelectuales Estándar Principio Intelectual La mente de modo natural no desarrol...
Las competencias enfocadas en los rasgos intelectuales Estándar Principio Justicia de pensamiento La justicia de pensamien...
Las competencias enfocadas en los rasgos intelectuales Estándar Principio Integridad intelectual La integridad intelectual...
Las competencias enfocadas en los rasgos intelectuales Estándar Principio Confianza en la Razón La confianza en la razón s...
