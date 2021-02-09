Aplicaciones de las ecuaciones cuadraticas ccesa007

Successfully reported this slideshow.
www.usat.edu.pe www.usat.edu. ECUACIONES CUADRÁTICAS Mgtr. Julio César Moreno Descalzi jmoreno@usat.edu.pe MATEMÁTICA BÁSI...
www.usat.edu.pe 2 • ECUACIONES CUADRÁTICAS. • RESOLVIENDO ECUACIONES CUADRÁTICAS. • PROBLEMAS DE APLICACIÓN. CONTENIDO
www.usat.edu.pe 3 ECUACIONES CUADRÁTICAS Una ecuación se llama de segundo grado o cuadrática cuando después de reducirla a...
www.usat.edu.pe 4 RESOLVIENDO ECUACIONES CUADRÁTICAS a) Resuelva por ambos métodos: Rpta. x1 = 4 ; x2 = -3 Rpta. x1 = 1,8 ...
www.usat.edu.pe PROBLEMAS DE APLICACIÓN 5 PROBLEMAS DE APLICACIÓN
www.usat.edu.pe Un jardín rectangular de 50 m de largo por 34 m de ancho está rodeado por un camino de arena uniforme. Hal...
www.usat.edu.pe El señor Atilio compró cierto número de sacos de frijoles por $240. Si hubiera comprado 3 sacos más por el...
www.usat.edu.pe Solución: Sea X la cantidad de sacos Entonces: Cantidad de sacos : x → x + 3 Precio unitario : 240/x → (24...
www.usat.edu.pe La piscina de un centro deportivo tiene 15 metros de ancho por 20 metros de largo. Los miembros del club d...
www.usat.edu.pe Área del pasillo 74 m2 (20 + 2x) · (15 + 2x) − (20)·(15) = 74 20(15) + 40x + 30x + 4x2 = 20(15)+74 4x2 + 7...
www.usat.edu.pe El largo de un terreno rectangular es el doble que el ancho. Si el largo se aumenta en 40m y el ancho en 6...
www.usat.edu.pe La ecuación obtenida es: Por tanto las medidas del terreno son: Ancho = 30 metros. Largo = 60 metros. Como...
www.usat.edu.pe Se ha comprado cierto número de libros por $150. Si cada libro hubiera costado $1 más, se habrían comprado...
www.usat.edu.pe Solución: Sea X la cantidad de libros Entonces: Cantidad de libros : x → x - 5 Precio unitario : 150/x → (...
www.usat.edu.pe P6: COMPRA DE MEDICAMENTOS Se ha comprado cierto número de medicamentos por S/. 100. Si el precio de cada ...
www.usat.edu.pe P7: REPARTO DE FÁRMACOS Se debe repartir 60 000 fármacos entre cierto número de farmacias de la ciudad, de...
