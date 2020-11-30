Successfully reported this slideshow.
Multivariado

Análisis Multivariado

Multivariado

  1. 1. Investigación de Mercados II Tema: Análisis Multivariado Alumno(a): Gómez Leytón Delma Yanina Docente: Mgr. José Ramiro Zapata ANÁLISIS MULTIVARIADO 1. INTRODUCCIÓN El Análisis Multivariante es el conjunto de métodos estadísticos cuya finalidad es analizar simultáneamente conjuntos de datos multivariantes en el sentido de que hay varias variables medidas para cada individuo u objeto estudiado. Su razón de ser radica en un mejor entendimiento del fenómeno objeto de estudio obteniendo información que los métodos estadísticos univariantes y bivariantes son incapaces de conseguir. En la evaluación y recopilación de datos estadísticos se utilizan métodos de análisis multivariantes para aclarary explicarlas relaciones entre las diferentes variables que pueden estar asociadas con estos datos. El análisis multivariante siempre se utiliza cuando hay más de tres variables involucradas y el contexto de su contenido no está claro. El objetivo es detectar una estructura por un lado, y verificar los datos de las estructuras por otro. Los datos multivariados surgen en distintas áreas o ramas de la ciencia. Ejemplos: 1) Investigación de mercados: Identificar características de los individuos para determinar qué tipo de personas compran determinado producto. 2) Agricultura: Resistencia de determinado tipo de cosechas a daños por plagas y sequías. 3) Psicología: Relación entre el comportamiento de adolescentes y actitudes de los padres. ¿En qué situaciones surgen los datos multivariados?
  2. 2. Cuando a un mismo individuo se le mide más de una característica de interés.  Un individuo puede ser un objeto o concepto que se puede medir. Más generalmente, los individuos son llamados unidades experimentales. Ejemplos de objetos: personas, animales, terrenos, compañías, países, etc. Ejemplos de conceptos: amor, amistad, noviazgo, etc. Características de los individuos:  Los individuos deben de ser independientes entre sí.  Una variable es una característica o atributo que se le mide a un individuo. 2. Qué es un análisis Multivariante Son todas aquellas técnicas estadísticas que simultáneamente analizan múltiples resultados en los individuos u objetos bajo investigación. Para que un análisis se considere multivariado todas las variables deben ser aleatorias y relacionadas de tal manera que el efecto que producen no pueda ser interpretado de manera individual. 3. Objetivos de los métodos multivariados  Simplificación: Los métodos multivariados son un conjunto de técnicas que permitenal investigadorinterpretaryvisualizarconjuntosgrandes de datos(tanto en individuos como en variables).  Relación: Encontrar relaciones entre variables, entre individuos y entre ambos.  Relación entre variables: Existe relación entre variables cuando las variables miden una característica común. Ejemplo: Suponga que se realizanexámenesde lectura,ortografía,aritméticayálgebraaestudiantes de 6 de primaria.Si cadaunode losestudiantesobtienecalificacionesaltas, regulareso bajasen loscuatro exámenes,entonceslosexámenesestarían relacionados entre sí. En este caso, la característica común que estos exámenes pueden estar midiendo podría ser la "inteligencia global".  Relación entre individuos: Existe relación entre individuos si alguno de ellos son semejantes entre sí. Ejemplo: Suponga que se evalúan cereales (para el desayudo) respecto a su contenido nutricional y se miden, por ejemplo, los gramos de grasa, proteínas, carbohidratos y sodio a cada
  3. 3. uno de ellos. Se podría esperar que los cereales de fibra estén relacionados entre sí, o que los cereales endulzados tengan cierta relación entre sí, además se podría esperar que ambos grupos fueran diferentes de uno a otro.  Uso de los métodos multivariados: Minerías de datos (data mining).  Los métodos multivariados son realmente un conjunto de técnicas que en su gran mayoría tienen un carácter exploratorio y no tanto inferencial. 4. Para qué sirve un análisis multivariante  Representar datos de forma inteligible.  Esclarecer la distribución real de “varias variables”.  Desarrollar un modelo de predicción basado en multiples variables.  Hallar las relaciones de causa-efecto entre variables. 5. Tipos de métodos de análisis multivariante Los métodos multivariantes pueden subdividirse según diferentes aspectos. En primer lugar, se diferencian en función de si se debe descubrir o verificar una estructura con ellos. Los métodos de determinación de la estructura incluyen el dominio:  Análisis factorial: Reduce la estructura a datos relevantes y variables individuales. Los estudios factoriales se centran en diferentes variables, por lo que se subdividen en análisis de componentes principales y análisis de correspondencia. Por ejemplo: ¿Qué elementos de laweb influyen más en el comportamiento de compra?  Análisis de clusters: Las observaciones se asignan gráficamente a grupos de variables individuales y seclasificansobre labase de ellas. Los resultados son clusters y segmentos, como el número de compradores de un producto en particular, que tienen entre 35 y 47 años y tienen un alto nivel de ingresos. Los procedimientos de revisión estructural incluyen, entre otros, el TLD:
  4. 4.  Análisis de regresión: Investiga la influencia de dos tipos de variables una sobre la otra. Se habla de variables dependientes y no dependientes. Las primeras son las llamadas variables explicadas, mientras que las segundas son variables explicativas. El primero describe el estado real sobre la base de los datos, el segundo explica estos datos por medio de relaciones de dependencia entre las dos variables. En la práctica, varios cambios de los elementos de la página web corresponden a variables independientes, mientras que los efectos sobre la tasa de conversión serían la variable dependiente.  Análisis de desviaciones: Determina la influencia de varias variables o de variables individuales en grupos calculando promedios estadísticos. Aquí se pueden comparar variables dentro de un grupo así como diferentes grupos, dependiendo de dónde se deben suponer las desviaciones. Por ejemplo: ¿Qué grupos hacen clic con más frecuencia en el botón "Comprar ahora" de su cesta de la compra?  Análisis discriminante: Se utiliza en el contexto del análisis de desviaciones para diferenciar entre grupos que se pueden describir con características similares o idénticas. Por ejemplo, ¿en qué variables difieren los diferentes grupos de compradores? 6. Clasificación de los métodos multivariados  Dirigidas o motivadas por las variables: se enfocan en las relaciones entre variables. Ejemplos: matrices de correlación, análisis de componentes principales, análisis defactores,análisis deregresión y análisis decorrelación canónica.  Dirigidas o motivadas por los individuos: se enfocan en las relaciones entre individuos. Ejemplos: análisis discriminante, análisis de cúmulos y análisis multivariado de varianza. 7. Importancia para la usabilidad
  5. 5. Como método cuantitativo, el análisis multivariante es uno de los métodos más efectivos para probar la usabilidad. Al mismo tiempo, es muy complejo y a veces costoso. Se puede utilizar software para ayudar, pero las pruebas como tales son considerablemente más complejas que las pruebas A/B en términos de diseño de estudios. La ventaja decisiva radica en el número de variables que pueden considerarse y su ponderación como medida de la importancia de determinadas variables. 8. Referencia  https://es.ryte.com/wiki/An%C3%A1lisis_Multivariante  http://allman.rhon.itam.mx/~lnieto/index_archivos/Modulo61.pdf  https://www.academia.cat/files/425-3397-DOCUMENT/Sancho-9- 14Maig12.pdf  http://ciberconta.unizar.es/leccion/anamul/inicio.html  http://scielo.sld.cu/scielo.php?script=sci_arttext&pid=S1815- 59362013000200003

