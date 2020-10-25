Hoja de calculo__tarea_final

Successfully reported this slideshow.
CURSO DE TECNOLOGÍAS PARA EL AULA 1 FE Y ALEGRÍA HOJA DE CÁLCULO PARA REGISTRO DE CALIFICACIONES Elaborado por Delia Salaz...
UTILIDAD DE LAS HOJAS DE CÁLCULO Las hojas de cálculo son programas de computación que permiten realizar una serie cálculo...
REGISTRO DE CALIFICACIONES Según Normativa de Estado, el sistema educativo ecuatoriano dispone a los docentes el registro ...
FUNDAMENTACIÓN LEGAL Ley Orgánica de Educación Intercultural ( LOEI) y su reglamento Capítulos III.IV. V
Excel está diseñado como un libro que contiene varias hojas de cálculo independientes o relacionadas entre sí. Esta herram...
DESARROLLO DE UNA HOJA DE CÁLCULO EJERCICIO DE APLICACIÓN Para poner en práctica los conocimientos adquiridos en el Curso ...
HOJA DE CÁLCULO DESARROLLADA
DE LAS ACCIONES EVALUATIVAS Consideramos Quimestres, Parciales, Promedios, Equivalencias.
EXAMEN DE RECUPERACIÓN O MEJORA DEL PROMEDIO Dentro de la hoja de cálculo es muy destacable el campo destinado al examen d...
EXAMENES COMPLEMENTARIOS Si el estudiante, en el período de dos Quimestres reprueba la asignatura, deberá asumir los exáme...
CONCLUSIÓN • Una hoja de cálculo es imprescindible durante la labor docente, por eso necesariamente los conocimientos de E...
