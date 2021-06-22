Successfully reported this slideshow.
Jun. 22, 2021

Unidad V. GEA.543

Gestión de almacén. Despacho de materiales. Concepto logístico. Características del área .Condiciones ambientales. Zonas de riesgos

Unidad V. GEA.543

  1. 1. GESTION DE ALMACENES I • UNIDAD N° V • Función Despacho Universidad en Casa OBJETIVO TERMINAL: Realizar funciones de custodia de materiales en el área de despacho. Concepto e importancia. Funciones Características de custodia en el área de despacho Seguridad, Condiciones ambientales en el área de despacho
  2. 2. GESTION DE ALMACENES I • UNIDAD N° V • Función Despacho Universidad en Casa • El Despacho de mercancías en un almacén, es el último contacto que lleva el almacén sobre el producto entregado, en ésta etapa se reinspecciona el material en toda su extensión: Documentación, Control de calidad. Se garantiza un producto confiable para el cliente (Planta). DESPACHO de la mercancía es uNa etapa de la logística cuya finalidad es garantizar la entrega del producto desde que sale del almacen hasta su destino Concepto logístico. Garantizar la entrega en el transporte adecuado , en la calidad solicitada, en la cantidad pedida y en el tiempo requerido (Seguimiento al transporte logístico
  3. 3. GESTION DE ALMACENES I • UNIDAD N° V • Función Despacho Universidad en Casa Funciones del área de despacho Controla , organiza y supervisa las actividades en materia de recepción Verifica el control de calidad de los materiales y productos Acomoda y despacha los productos terminados. Acomoda y despacha las materias primas, repuestos y suministro a la planta Vigila la toma física de los inventarios ordinarios y extraordinarios Consolida y valida la información solicitada por otras áreas de la empresa Prepara los pedidos con destino a los almacenes regionales
  4. 4. GESTION DE ALMACENES I • UNIDAD N° V • Función Despacho Universidad en Casa Características del área de almacenamiento Dimensiones del área de almacenamiento Ancho de pasillos Espacio vertical Normas de seguridad Normas de organización y administración Reconocer las condiciones ambientales para almacenar diferentes materiales. Humedad Temperatura Presión
  5. 5. GESTION DE ALMACENES I • UNIDAD N° V • Función Despacho Universidad en Casa ZONAS DE RIESGOS en un almacén Observar la infraestructura física de los almacenes y en sus contextos: Electricidad.. Tecnológica. Incendios.. Caídas…atropellos Cortes, derrumbes de objetos Contacto con sustancias nocivas para la salud Riesgos eléctricos

