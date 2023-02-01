Successfully reported this slideshow.
Industrial control systems cybersecurity.ppt

Feb. 01, 2023
Industrial control systems cybersecurity.ppt

Feb. 01, 2023
ICS introduction and concepts, ICS security architecture.

Industrial control systems cybersecurity.ppt

  1. 1. INDUSTRIAL CONTROL SYSTEM (ICS) CYBER SECURITY DR. MOFEED TURKY RASHID ELECTRICAL ENG. DEP. BASRAH UNIVERSITY HUDA AMEER ZEKI COMPUTER SCIENCE DEP. SHATT AL-ARAB UNI. COLLEGE National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) Special Publication 800-82 Revision 2 https://www.nist.gov/
  2. 2. OUTLINE  Introduction to Industrial Control Systems (ICS).  Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA).  Distributed Control Systems (DCS).  Programmable Logic Controller (PLC).  Comparing ICS and IT Systems Security.  The Risk Management Process.  ICS Security Architecture.  Authentication and Authorization.  Applying Security Controls to ICS.
  3. 3. INTRODUCTION TO ICS An ICS is a general term that encompasses several types of control systems, including • Supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA). • Systems, distributed control systems (DCS). • Control system configurations such as Programmable Logic Controllers (PLC). • Human Machine Interfaces (HMIs). • Remote diagnostics and maintenance tools built using an array of network protocols.
  4. 4. ICS control industrial processes are typically used in: • Electrical. • Water and wastewater. • Oil and natural gas. • Chemical. • Transportation. • Pharmaceutical. • Pulp and paper. • Food and beverage. • Discrete manufacturing (e.g., automotive, aerospace, and durable goods) industries.
  5. 5. INDUSTRIAL CONTROL SYSTEM OPERATION Controlled Processes Sensors Actuators Controller Human Machine Interface (HMI) Remote Diagnostics and Maintenance Disturbances Outputs Inputs
  6. 6. SCADA SYSTEMS  SCADA systems are designed to collect field information, transfer it to a central computer facility, and display the information to the operator graphically or textually, thereby allowing the operator to monitor or control an entire system from a central location in near real time.  Typical hardware includes a control server placed at a control center, communications equipment (e.g., radio, telephone line, cable, or satellite), and one or more geographically distributed field sites consisting of Remote Terminal Units (RTUs) and/or PLCs, which controls actuators and/or monitors sensors.
  7. 7. SCADA SYSTEM GENERAL LAYOUT
  8. 8. DISTRIBUTED CONTROL SYSTEMS (DCS)  DCS are used to control production systems within the same geographic location for industries such as oil refineries, water and wastewater treatment, electric power generation plants, chemical manufacturing plants, automotive production, and pharmaceutical processing facilities.  DCS are integrated as a control architecture containing a supervisory level of control overseeing multiple, integrated sub-systems that are responsible for controlling the details of a localized process. A DCS uses a centralized supervisory control loop to mediate a group of localized controllers that share the overall tasks of carrying out an entire production process.
  9. 9. DCS IMPLEMENTATION EXAMPLE
  10. 10. PROGRAMMABLE LOGIC CONTROLLER (PLC)  PLCs are used in both SCADA and DCS systems as the control components of an overall hierarchical system to provide local management of processes through feedback control.  PLCs are also implemented as the primary controller in smaller control system configurations to provide operational control of discrete processes such as automobile assembly lines and power plant soot blower controls.  PLCs have a user-programmable memory for storing instructions for the purpose of implementing specific functions such as I/O control, logic, timing, counting, PID controller, communication, arithmetic, and data and file processing.
  11. 11. PLC CONTROL SYSTEM IMPLEMENTATION EXAMPLE
  12. 12. COMPARING ICS AND IT SYSTEMS SECURITY ICS control is the physical world while IT system is data management. ICS have many characteristics that differ from traditional IT systems, including • Significant risk to the health and safety of human lives. • Serious damage to the environment. • Financial issues such as production losses and negative impact to a nation’s economy. • ICS have different performance and reliability requirements, and also use operating systems and applications that may be considered unconventional in a typical IT network environment.
  13. 13. The following lists some special considerations when considering security for ICS:  Timeliness and Performance Requirements.  Availability Requirements.  Risk Management Requirements.  Physical Effects.  System Operation.  Resource Constraints.  Communications.  Change Management.  Managed Support.  Component Lifetime.  Component Location.
  14. 14. THE RISK MANAGEMENT PROCESS The risk management process has four components: Framing, Assessing, Responding and Monitoring.
  15. 15. ICS SECURITY ARCHITECTURE  It is usually recommended to separate the ICS network from the corporate network.  Internet access, FTP, email, and remote access will typically be permitted on the corporate network but should not be allowed on the ICS network.  If ICS network traffic is carried on the corporate network, it could be intercepted or be subjected to attacks.  By having separate networks, security and performance problems on the corporate network should not be able to affect the ICS network.  If the networks must be connected, it is recommended that only minimal (single if possible) connections be allowed and that the connection is through a firewall and a demilitarized zones (DMZ).  A DMZ is a separate network segment that connects directly to the firewall.
  16. 16. NETWORK SEGMENTATION AND SEGREGATION  The aim of network segmentation and segregation is to minimize access to sensitive information for those systems and people who don’t need it, while ensuring that the organization can continue to operate effectively.  Traditionally, network segmentation and segregation is implemented at the gateway between domains.  ICS environments often have multiple well-defined domains, such as:  operational LANs.  control LANs.  operational DMZs.  gateways to non-ICS.  less trustworthy domains such as the Internet and the corporate LANs.  Network segregation involves developing and enforcing a rule set controlling which communications are permitted through the boundary.
  17. 17. FIREWALLS Network firewalls are devices or systems that control the flow of network traffic between networks employing differing security postures. There are three general classes of firewalls: • Packet Filtering Firewalls at layer 3 (transport) by IP. (More Delay). • Stateful Inspection Firewalls at layer 4 (TCP / UDP). (Complex and expensive). • Application-Proxy Gateway Firewalls at Application layer. (Overheads and Delay).
  18. 18. FIREWALL BETWEEN CORPORATE NETWORK AND CONTROL NETWORK
  19. 19. FIREWALL AND ROUTER BETWEEN CORPORATE NETWORK AND CONTROL NETWORK
  20. 20. FIREWALL WITH DMZ BETWEEN CORPORATE NETWORK AND CONTROL NETWORK
  21. 21. PAIRED FIREWALLS BETWEEN CORPORATE NETWORK AND CONTROL NETWORK
  22. 22. AUTHENTICATION AND AUTHORIZATION  An ICS may contain a large number of systems, each of which must be accessed by a variety of users. Performing the authentication and authorization of these users presents a challenge to the ICS.  Authentication and authorization can be performed either in a distributed or centralized approach.  Managing these user’s accounts can be problematic as employees are added, removed, and as their roles change.  As the number of systems and users grow, the process of managing these accounts becomes more complicated.  The authentication of a user or system is the process of verifying the claimed identity.  Authorization, the process of granting the user access privileges, is determined by applying policy rules to the authenticated identity and other relevant information. Authorization is enforced by some access control mechanism.  The authentication process can be used to control access to both systems (e.g. HMIs, field devices, SCADA servers) and networks (e.g., remote substations LANs).
  23. 23. APPLYING SECURITY CONTROLS TO ICS Executing the Risk Management Framework Tasks for Industrial Control Systems
  24. 24. STEP 1: CATEGORIZE INFORMATION SYSTEM  The first activity in the Risk Management Framework (RMF) is to categorize the information and information system according to potential impact of loss.  For each information type and information system under consideration, the three Federal Information Security Modernization Act (FISMA) defined security objectives: (confidentiality, integrity, and availability) are associated with one of three levels of potential impact should there be a breach of security.  The standards and guidance for this categorization process can be found in FIPS 199 and NIST SP 800-60.  The following ICS example is taken from FIPS 199:
  25. 25. A power plant contains a SCADA system controlling the distribution of electric power for a large military installation. The SCADA system contains both real-time sensor data and routine administrative information. The management at the power plant determines that: (i) for the sensor data being acquired by the SCADA system, there is no potential impact from a loss of confidentiality, a high potential impact from a loss of integrity, and a high potential impact from a loss of availability; and (ii) for the administrative information being processed by the system, there is a low potential impact from a loss of confidentiality, a low potential impact from a loss of integrity, and a low potential impact from a loss of availability.
  26. 26.  The resulting security categories, SC, of these information types are expressed as: SC sensor data = {(confidentiality, NA), (integrity, HIGH), (availability, HIGH)}, and SC administrative information = {(confidentiality, LOW), (integrity, LOW), (availability, LOW)}.  The resulting security category of the information system is initially expressed as: SC SCADA system = {(confidentiality, LOW), (integrity, HIGH), (availability, HIGH)},
  27. 27. STEP 2: SELECT SECURITY CONTROLS  This framework activity includes the initial selection of minimum security controls planned or in place to protect the information system based on a set of requirements.  FIPS 200 documents a set of minimum-security requirements covering 18 security-related areas with regard to protecting the confidentiality, integrity, and availability of federal information systems and the information processed, stored, and transmitted by those systems.  An overlay is a fully specified set of security controls, control enhancements, and supplemental guidance derived from the application of tailoring guidance to security control baselines described in NIST SP 800-53.  In general, overlays are intended to reduce the need for ad hoc tailoring of baselines by organizations through the selection of a set of controls and control enhancements that more closely correspond to common circumstances, situations, and/or conditions.
  28. 28. STEP 3: IMPLEMENT SECURITY CONTROLS The security control selection process can be applied to ICS from two different perspectives: (i) new development; and (ii) legacy. For new development systems, the security control selection process is applied from a requirements definition perspective since the systems do not yet exist and organizations are conducting initial security categorizations. The security controls included in the security plans for the information systems serve as a security specification and are expected to be incorporated into the systems during the development and implementation phases of the system development life cycle. In contrast, for legacy information systems, the security control selection process is applied from a gap analysis perspective when organizations are anticipating significant changes to the systems (e.g., during major upgrades, modifications, or outsourcing).
  29. 29. STEP 4: ASSESS SECURITY CONTROLS  This activity determines the extent to which the security controls in the information system are effective in their application.  NIST SP 800-53A provides guidance for assessing security controls initially selected from NIST SP 800- 53 to ensure that they are implemented correctly, operating as intended, and producing the desired outcome with respect to meeting the security requirements of the system.  To accomplish this, NIST SP 800-53A provides expectations based on assurance requirements defined in NIST SP 800-53 for characterizing the expectations of security assessments by FIPS 199 impact level.
  30. 30. STEP 5: AUTHORIZE INFORMATION SYSTEM This activity results in a management decision to authorize the operation of an information system and to explicitly accept the risk to agency operations, agency assets, or individuals based on the implementation of an agreed-upon set of security controls. STEP 6: MONITOR SECURITY CONTROLS This activity continuously tracks changes to the information system that may affect security controls and assesses control effectiveness. NIST SP 800-137 provides guidance on information security continuous monitoring.
  31. 31. THANK YOU

