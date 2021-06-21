Successfully reported this slideshow.
Data Visualization and Analytics with Tableau
● Tableau Workspace ● Data Connection/Types ● Create Tables, Charts, Graphs ● Organise Data with Sort, Filter, Group & Set...
What is Tableau? Tableau is a market leading data visualization software and enterprise BI software for organizations of a...
Installation? Server CRM Prep Public Online Desktop
How does Tableau Work? Tableau connects and extracts data stored in various places or platforms such as excel, pdf, to a c...
Tableau Uses ● Business Intelligence ● Data Visualization ● Data Collaboration ● Data Blending ● Real-time data analysis ●...
Why Tableau? ● Simple User Interface ● Interactive Data Visualization widgets ● Flexible data architecture ● Automatic dat...
Tableau Workspace The Tableau workspace is a collection of worksheets, menu bar, toolbar, marks card, shelves and a lot of...
Connecting to a Data Source To begin working with Tableau, we need to connect Tableau to a data source. Tableau is compati...
Resources https://www.tableau.com/
Dele Amefo Rufai Junaid Sulaiman Ademola Facilitators & Speakers
  1. 1. Data Visualization and Analytics with Tableau
  2. 2. ● Tableau Workspace ● Data Connection/Types ● Create Tables, Charts, Graphs ● Organise Data with Sort, Filter, Group & Set What we’ll do:
  3. 3. What is Tableau? Tableau is a market leading data visualization software and enterprise BI software for organizations of all sizes
  4. 4. Installation? Server CRM Prep Public Online Desktop
  5. 5. How does Tableau Work? Tableau connects and extracts data stored in various places or platforms such as excel, pdf, to a complex database like Oracle, a database in the cloud such as AWS, Microsoft Azure SQL database, Google Cloud SQL
  6. 6. Tableau Uses ● Business Intelligence ● Data Visualization ● Data Collaboration ● Data Blending ● Real-time data analysis ● Query translation into visualization ● …..
  7. 7. Why Tableau? ● Simple User Interface ● Interactive Data Visualization widgets ● Flexible data architecture ● Automatic data and content updates ● Embedded analytics ● Scalable ● Secure ● Mobile ● No need any technical knowledge
  8. 8. Tableau Workspace The Tableau workspace is a collection of worksheets, menu bar, toolbar, marks card, shelves and a lot of other elements. Sheets can be worksheets, dashboards, or stories.
  9. 9. Connecting to a Data Source To begin working with Tableau, we need to connect Tableau to a data source. Tableau is compatible with a lot of data sources. The data sources supported by Tableau appear on the left side of the opening screen. Some commonly used data sources are excel, text file, relational database or even on a server. One can also connect to a cloud database source such as Google Analytics, Amazon Redshift, etc.
  10. 10. Resources https://www.tableau.com/
  11. 11. Dele Amefo Rufai Junaid Sulaiman Ademola Facilitators & Speakers

