Education
Jun. 11, 2021

Boda

pastel de boda, precios y caracteristicas

Boda

  1. 1. PASTEL DE BODA K E N TO PA S T E L E R Í A BLOG ESTUDIANTIL
  2. 2. INGREDIENTES, CONTENIDO, PRESENTACION • Los ingredientes son leche, huevos, harina, algunos vienen con vino y mantequilla. • Contiene relleno de sabores o alcohol • Presentación casi siempre es blanco y con las figuras 3D de los casados
  3. 3. OFERTAS-PROMOCIONES-COMBOS • Ofertas: 50% de descuento el pastel de vino • Promociones: al comprar 3 pisos de pastel te regalamos un pastel decorado a su gusto • Combos: si compra 2 pisos se lleva las figuras gratis
  4. 4. PRECIOS • Pastel con vino $50.000 • Pastel con relleno $60.000 • Pastel con licor $70.000 • Pastel 2 pisos $100.000 • Pastel 3 pisos $50.000
  5. 5. SERVICIO • Servicio hay local y domicilio que sale gratis
  6. 6. ADQUIÉRELO • Kento pastelería • https://deividvelasquez24.wixsite.com/kento- pasteleria

