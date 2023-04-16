chronicfatiguesyndrom.ppt

3.
Definition
• Is a disorder characterized by a state of
chronic fatigue that persists for more than
6 months with no clear cause and
accompanied by cognitive difficulties.
• Myalgic Encephalomyelitis, ME…??
Clinical Picture
According to the Centers for Disease Control and
Prevention (CDC) a patient must:
1.Have severe chronic fatigue of at least 6 months’
duration, with other known medical conditions
excluded by clinical diagnosis.
2.Concurrently have 4 or more of the following
symptoms:
Symptoms
1. Substantial impairment in short-term memory or
concentration
2. Sore throat
3. Tender lymph nodes
4. Muscle pain
5. Multi-joint pain without swelling or redness
6. Headaches of a new type, pattern or severity
7. Unrefreshing sleep
8. Postexertional malaise lasting more than 24 hours
Risk Factors
• Age: most commonly affects people in their 40s and 50s.
• Sex: Women are much more often than men.
• Lifestyle: People who are overweight and inactive are more likely
to develop chronic fatigue syndrome. Stress also appears to be a
factor.
Etiology
• No definitive causal relation has been
determined.
• Many viruses have been studied:
Epstein-Barr.
human herpivirus 6.
Coxackivirus.
Human T-cell leukemia virus
Xenotropic murine leukemia virus-related
virus(XMRV)
Chlamydia Pneumoniae
Pathophysiology
• The immune system is upregulated .
• Elevated IgG.
• Elevated coxsackievirus B, human herpesvirus 6 (HHV-
6), and/or C pneumoniae titers.
• Decreased percentage of natural killer (NK) cells
Most patients with CFS have 2 of the 3 above-mentioned
immunological abnormalities.
Clinical Approach
History
1. Patient’s personality standpoints :
• Cardiac type A intensive people
• Don’t seek secondary gain
• Depressed and frustrated
2. Cognitive Changes:
• Short term memory problems
• Lack of concentration
• Verbal dyslexia
3. History of an antecedent infection (EBV, CMV,…)
followed by a long fatigue status.
.
History Cont…...
4. History of fatigue:
• More than 6 months duration
• Following an infection
• Felt after regular daily tasks
• Unrefreshing sleep
Physical Examination
• Often reveals NO abnormalities.
• Signs of adrenal or thyroid disorders must be
excluded.
• Lymph nodes examination.
• Crimson crescents are common, but unknown
cause.
• No trigger points.
Clinical Picture of CFS
Differential Diagnosis
Vs.. Fibromyalgia
Investigations
• Not specific.
• “Basic battery” of tests is advised.
• Viral titers.
Final diagnosis
• Diagnosis is made mainly by exclusion.
• Presence of cognitive changes.
Management
1. Management of symptoms.
2. Management of quality of life.
3. Specific treatment.
Management of symptoms
• Simple analgesics .
• Antidepressants .
• Sedatives.
Management of quality of life
Managing sleep pattern:
- Not too little, nor too much
- Avoidance of daytime sleep
Rest for 30 minutes at a time.
Relaxation exercises e.g. yoga, massage,
acupuncture, foot reflexology…etc.
Specific treatment
• No specific treatment for CFS.
• Trials of antiviral therapy have been shown
ineffective.
• Antibiotics( Doxycycline) may be used when
elevated IgM or C pneumoniae titres.
Take-home points
• CFS has NO specific cause.
• Cognitive changes are almost present.
• NO trigger points.
• Linked to a disturbed lifestyle.
• Diagnosed by exclusion.
• Treatment is mainly supportive
