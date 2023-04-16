Successfully reported this slideshow.
chronicfatiguesyndrom.ppt

Apr. 16, 2023
0 likes 0 views
chronicfatiguesyndrom.ppt

Apr. 16, 2023
Health & Medicine

Síndrome de la fatiga crónica

Síndrome de la fatiga crónica

Health & Medicine
chronicfatiguesyndrom.ppt

  1. 1. Chronic Fatigue Syndrome By Samir A El Kafrawy, MD Anaesthesia & Pain Relief
  2. 2. 4/16/2023 CFS By Samir A El Kafrawy , MD 2
  3. 3. Related Terms… 4/16/2023 CFS By Samir A El Kafrawy , MD 3
  4. 4. Definition • Is a disorder characterized by a state of chronic fatigue that persists for more than 6 months with no clear cause and accompanied by cognitive difficulties. • Myalgic Encephalomyelitis, ME…?? 4/16/2023 CFS By Samir A El Kafrawy , MD 4
  5. 5. Clinical Picture According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) a patient must: 1.Have severe chronic fatigue of at least 6 months’ duration, with other known medical conditions excluded by clinical diagnosis. 2.Concurrently have 4 or more of the following symptoms: Fukuda K, Straus SE, Hickie I, Sharpe MC, Dobbins JG, Komaroff A. The chronic fatigue syndrome: a comprehensive approach to its definition and study. International Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Study Group. Ann Intern Med. Dec 15 1994;121(12):953-9. 4/16/2023 CFS By Samir A El Kafrawy , MD 5
  6. 6. Symptoms 1. Substantial impairment in short-term memory or concentration 2. Sore throat 3. Tender lymph nodes 4. Muscle pain 5. Multi-joint pain without swelling or redness 6. Headaches of a new type, pattern or severity 7. Unrefreshing sleep 8. Postexertional malaise lasting more than 24 hours 4/16/2023 CFS By Samir A El Kafrawy , MD 6
  7. 7. Risk Factors • Age: most commonly affects people in their 40s and 50s. • Sex: Women are much more often than men. • Lifestyle: People who are overweight and inactive are more likely to develop chronic fatigue syndrome. Stress also appears to be a factor. 4/16/2023 CFS By Samir A El Kafrawy , MD 7
  8. 8. Etiology • No definitive causal relation has been determined. • Many viruses have been studied: Epstein-Barr. human herpivirus 6. Coxackivirus. Human T-cell leukemia virus Xenotropic murine leukemia virus-related virus(XMRV) Chlamydia Pneumoniae 4/16/2023 CFS By Samir A El Kafrawy , MD 8
  9. 9. Pathophysiology • The immune system is upregulated . • Elevated IgG. • Elevated coxsackievirus B, human herpesvirus 6 (HHV- 6), and/or C pneumoniae titers. • Decreased percentage of natural killer (NK) cells Most patients with CFS have 2 of the 3 above-mentioned immunological abnormalities. Schutzer SE, Rounds MA, Natelson BH, Ecker DJ, Eshoo MW. Analysis of cerebrospinal fluid from chronic fatigue syndrome patients for multiple human ubiquitous viruses and xenotropic murine leukemia-related virus. Ann Neurol. Apr 2011;69(4):735-8. 4/16/2023 CFS By Samir A El Kafrawy , MD 9
  10. 10. Clinical Approach 4/16/2023 CFS By Samir A El Kafrawy , MD 10
  11. 11. History 1. Patient’s personality standpoints : • Cardiac type A intensive people • Don’t seek secondary gain • Depressed and frustrated 2. Cognitive Changes: • Short term memory problems • Lack of concentration • Verbal dyslexia 3. History of an antecedent infection (EBV, CMV,…) followed by a long fatigue status. . 4/16/2023 CFS By Samir A El Kafrawy , MD 11
  12. 12. History Cont…... 4. History of fatigue: • More than 6 months duration • Following an infection • Felt after regular daily tasks • Unrefreshing sleep 4/16/2023 CFS By Samir A El Kafrawy , MD 12
  13. 13. Physical Examination • Often reveals NO abnormalities. • Signs of adrenal or thyroid disorders must be excluded. • Lymph nodes examination. • Crimson crescents are common, but unknown cause. • No trigger points. 4/16/2023 CFS By Samir A El Kafrawy , MD 13
  14. 14. 4/16/2023 CFS By Samir A El Kafrawy , MD 14
  15. 15. Clinical Picture of CFS 4/16/2023 CFS By Samir A El Kafrawy , MD 15
  16. 16. Differential Diagnosis 4/16/2023 CFS By Samir A El Kafrawy , MD 16
  17. 17. Vs.. Fibromyalgia 4/16/2023 CFS By Samir A El Kafrawy , MD 17
  18. 18. Investigations • Not specific. • “Basic battery” of tests is advised. • Viral titers. 4/16/2023 CFS By Samir A El Kafrawy , MD But all are useful for the purpose of EXCLUSION. 18
  19. 19. Final diagnosis • Diagnosis is made mainly by exclusion. • Presence of cognitive changes. 4/16/2023 CFS By Samir A El Kafrawy , MD 19
  20. 20. Management 1. Management of symptoms. 2. Management of quality of life. 3. Specific treatment. 4/16/2023 CFS By Samir A El Kafrawy , MD 20
  21. 21. Management of symptoms • Simple analgesics . • Antidepressants . • Sedatives. 4/16/2023 CFS By Samir A El Kafrawy , MD 21
  22. 22. Management of quality of life Managing sleep pattern: - Not too little, nor too much - Avoidance of daytime sleep Rest for 30 minutes at a time. Relaxation exercises e.g. yoga, massage, acupuncture, foot reflexology…etc. 4/16/2023 CFS By Samir A El Kafrawy , MD 22
  23. 23. Specific treatment • No specific treatment for CFS. • Trials of antiviral therapy have been shown ineffective. • Antibiotics( Doxycycline) may be used when elevated IgM or C pneumoniae titres. 4/16/2023 CFS By Samir A El Kafrawy , MD 23
  24. 24. Take-home points • CFS has NO specific cause. • Cognitive changes are almost present. • NO trigger points. • Linked to a disturbed lifestyle. • Diagnosed by exclusion. • Treatment is mainly supportive 4/16/2023 CFS By Samir A El Kafrawy , MD 24
  25. 25. Thank You

