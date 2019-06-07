Successfully reported this slideshow.
UNIDAD IV PLAN NACIONAL DE CIENCIA, TECNOLOGIA E INNOVACION *
* *ALUMNOS: Deivi Garcia *C.I. 27.366.723
* * Considerando un momento específico de la historia de la institucionalidad del Ministerio de Ciencia y Tecnología (MCT)...
* * CONSTITUCION DE LA REPUBLICA BOLIVARIANA DE VENEZUELA * Artículo 110. El Estado reconocerá el interés público de la ci...
* * ORGANISMOS INVOLUCRADOS * Ministerio del Poder Popular para Educación Universitaria, Ciencia y Tecnología (MPPEUCT) y ...
* * Se establece que se creará el Observatorio Nacional de Ciencia, Tecnología e Innovación que además de apoyar el SNCTI ...
* * Si se revisan las políticas públicas de los últimos años se encuentran cronológicamente hitos como los siguientes: se ...
* * OBJETIVOS * - Identificar brechas y oportunidades tecnológicas de la industria electrónica nacional y del sector de te...
* * LINEAMIENTOS La dimensión social de las TIC se vislumbra atendiendo a la fuerza e influencia que tiene en los diferent...
* * Que la producción de conocimiento está al servicio del capital no es una novedad, aunque sus formas se vuelven cada ve...
×