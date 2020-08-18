Kathopnishad Pratham Adhyaya (part-1)

Successfully reported this slideshow.
कठोपनिषद प्रथम अध्याय, प्रथम वल्ली (प्रथम भाग ) डॉ. दीप्ति वाजपेयी एसोससएट प्रोफे सर (संस्कृ ि ववभाग) कु मारी मायाविी राजक...
कठोपनिषद प्रथम अध्याय, प्रथम वल्ली • अध्ययि के उद्देश्य • उपनिषद साहित्य का सामान्य अध्ययि करिा • कठोपनिषद का विशिष्ट ज्ञा...
कठोपनिषद प्रथम अध्याय, प्रथम वल्ली • ॐ सि िावविु। सि िौ भुिक्िु। सि वीयं करवाविै। िेजप्स्विावधीिमस्िु। मा ववद्ववषाविै। ॐ श...
कठोपनिषद प्रथम अध्याय, प्रथम वल्ली • ॐअशि् ि वै वाजश्रवस: सवववेदसं ददौ। िस्य ि िचिके िा िाम पुत्र आस ॥१॥ िब्दार्श: ॐ = सक्...
कठोपनिषद प्रथम अध्याय, प्रथम वल्ली िं ि कु मारं सतिं दक्षिणासु िीयमािसु श्रद्धा आवववेश सोऽमतयि ॥२॥ िब्दार्श: दक्षक्षणासु ि...
कठोपनिषद प्रथम अध्याय, प्रथम वल्ली • पीिोदका जग्धिृणा दुग्धदोिा निररप्तिया:। अितदा िाम िे लोकास्िाि् स गच्छनि िा ददि् ॥३॥ ...
कठोपनिषद प्रथम अध्याय, प्रथम वल्ली स िोवाि वपिरं िि कस्मै मां दास्यिीनि। द्वविीयं िृिीयं िं िोवाि मृत्यवे त्वा ददामीनि॥४॥ ...
कठोपनिषद प्रथम अध्याय, प्रथम वल्ली बिूिामेसम प्रथमों बिूिामेसम मध्यम:। ककं प्स्वद्यमस्य किवव्यं यतमयाद्य कररष्यनि ॥५॥ िब्द...
कठोपनिषद प्रथम अध्याय, प्रथम वल्ली अिुपश्य यथा पूवे प्रनिपश्य िथापरे। सस्यसमव मत्यव: पच्यिे सस्यसमवाजायिे पुि: ॥६॥ िब्दार्...
कठोपनिषद प्रथम अध्याय, प्रथम वल्ली • वैश्वािर: प्रववशत्यनिचथर्ब्ावह्मणों गृिाि्। िस्यैिां शाप्ति कु ववप्ति िर वैवस्विोदकम्...
कठोपनिषद प्रथम अध्याय, प्रथम वल्ली आशा प्रिीिे संगिं सूिृिां ि इष्टापूिे पुत्रपशूंश्ि सवावि ्। एिद् वृड्कक्िे पुरुषस्याल्प...
कठोपनिषद प्रथम अध्याय, प्रथम वल्ली निस्त्रो रात्रीयवदवात्सीगृविे मे अिश्िि् र्ब्ह्मतिनिचथिवमस्य:। िमस्िे अस्िु र्ब्ह्मि् स...
• शातिसंकल्प: सुमिा यथा स्याद्वीिमतयुगौिवमों मासभ मृत्यो। त्वत्प्रसृष्टं मासभवदेत्प्रिीि एित्त्रयाणां प्रथमं वरं वृणे ॥१०॥...
कठोपनिषद प्रथम अध्याय, प्रथम वल्ली • स्मरणीय बबंदु • कठोपनिषद कृ ष्ण यजुिेद िाखा का मित्िपूणश उपनिषद िै • कठोपनिषद के रिनय...
कठोपनिषद प्रथम अध्याय, प्रथम वल्ली • मित्वपूणव प्रश्िावली • कठोपनिषद ककस िेद से संबंचधत िै ? • िचिके ता के वपता का क्या िा...
THANK YOU DR. DEEPTI BAJPAI ASSOCIATE PROFESSOR K.M.G.G.P.G.C. BADALPUR, GATUM BUDH NAGAR
  1. 1. कठोपनिषद प्रथम अध्याय, प्रथम वल्ली (प्रथम भाग ) डॉ. दीप्ति वाजपेयी एसोससएट प्रोफे सर (संस्कृ ि ववभाग) कु मारी मायाविी राजकीय महिला स्िािकोत्तर मिाववद्यालय बादलपुर गौिम बुध िगर
  2. 2. कठोपनिषद प्रथम अध्याय, प्रथम वल्ली • अध्ययि के उद्देश्य • उपनिषद साहित्य का सामान्य अध्ययि करिा • कठोपनिषद का विशिष्ट ज्ञाि प्राप्त करिा • िैहदक संस्कृ त साहित्य की िब्दािली से पररचित िोिा • भारतीय दािशनिक तत्िों से सुपररचित िोिा • अभ्युदय एिं निश्रेयस का सुबोध िोिा
  3. 3. कठोपनिषद प्रथम अध्याय, प्रथम वल्ली • ॐ सि िावविु। सि िौ भुिक्िु। सि वीयं करवाविै। िेजप्स्विावधीिमस्िु। मा ववद्ववषाविै। ॐ शाप्ति: शाप्ति: शाप्ति: िब्दार्श: ॐ =परमात्मा का प्रतीकात्मक िाम, िौ =िम दोिों (गुरु और शिष्य) को, सि = सार्-सार्; भुिक्तु = पालें, पोवषत करें, सि =सार्-सार्, िीयं = िक्क्त को, करिाििै = प्राप्त करें, िौ = िम दोिों को, अिधीतम ् =पढी िुई विद्या, तेजक्स्ि =तेजोमयी, अस्तु =िो, मा विद्विषाििै = (िम दोिों) परस्पर द्िेष ि करें। अर्श: िे परमात्मि् आप िम दोिों गुरु और शिष्य की सार्- सार् रक्षा करें, िम दोिों का पालि-पोषण करें, िम दोिों सार्-सार् िक्क्त प्राप्त करें, िमारी प्राप्त की िुई विद्या तेजप्रद िो, िम परस्पर द्िेष ि करें, परस्पर स्िेि करें। िे परमात्मि् त्रिविध ताप की िाक्न्त िो।
  4. 4. कठोपनिषद प्रथम अध्याय, प्रथम वल्ली • ॐअशि् ि वै वाजश्रवस: सवववेदसं ददौ। िस्य ि िचिके िा िाम पुत्र आस ॥१॥ िब्दार्श: ॐ = सक्चिदािन्द परमात्मा, जो मंगलकारक एिं अनिष्ट नििारक िै;ि िै =प्रशसद्ध िै कक;उिि्= यज्ञ के फल की इचछािाले; िाजश्रिस: =िाजश्रिा के पुि िाजश्रिस ् उद्दालक िे; सिशिेदसं =(विश्िक्जत् यज्ञ में) सारा धि;ददौ =दे हदया; तस्य िचिके ता िाम ि पुि: आस =उसका िचिके ता िाम से प्रशसद्ध पुि र्ा। अर्श: िाजश्रिस्(उद्दालक) िे यज्ञ के फल की कामिा करते िुए (विश्िक्जत यज्ञ में) अपिा सब धि दाि दे हदया। उद्दालक का िचिके ता िाम से ख्यात एक पुि र्ा
  5. 5. कठोपनिषद प्रथम अध्याय, प्रथम वल्ली िं ि कु मारं सतिं दक्षिणासु िीयमािसु श्रद्धा आवववेश सोऽमतयि ॥२॥ िब्दार्श: दक्षक्षणासु िीयमािासु =दक्षक्षणा के रुप में देिे के शलए गौओं को ले जाते समय में; कु मारम् सन्तम् =छोटा बालक िोते िुए भी; तम् ि श्रद्धा आवििेि =उस (िचिके ता) पर श्रद्धाभाि (पवििभाि, ज्ञाि-िेतिा) का आिेि िो गया। स: अमन्यत = उसिे वििार ककया। अर्श: क्जस समय दक्षक्षणा के शलए गौओं को ले जाया जा रिा र्ा, तब छोटा बालक िोते िुए भी उस िचिके ता में श्रद्धाभाि (ज्ञाि-िेतिा, साक्विक-भाि) उत्पन्ि िो गया तर्ा उसिे चिन्ति-मिि प्रारंभ कर हदया।
  6. 6. कठोपनिषद प्रथम अध्याय, प्रथम वल्ली • पीिोदका जग्धिृणा दुग्धदोिा निररप्तिया:। अितदा िाम िे लोकास्िाि् स गच्छनि िा ददि् ॥३॥ िब्दार्श: पीतोदका: जो (अक्न्तम बार) जल पी िुकी िैं; जग्धतृणा: =जो नतिके (घास )खा िुकी िैं;दुग्धदोिा: =क्जिका दूध (अक्न्तम बार )दुिा जा िुका िै; निररक्न्िया: = क्जिकी इक्न्ियां सिक्त ििीं रिी िैं, शिचर्ल िो िकी िैं; ता: ददत्= उन्िें देिेिाला; अिन्दा िाम ते लोका:= आिन्द-रहित जो िे लोक िैं; स ताि् गचछनत= िि उि लोको को जाता िै। अर्श: (ऐसी गौएं) जो (अक्न्तम बार)जल पी िुकी िैं, जो घास खा िुकी िैं, क्जिका दूध दुिा जा िुका िै, जो मािो इक्न्ियरहित िो गयी िै, उिको देिेिाला उि लोको को प्राप्त िोता िै, जो आिन्दिून्य िैं। प्रकार से सुखों से िून्य िैं
  7. 7. कठोपनिषद प्रथम अध्याय, प्रथम वल्ली स िोवाि वपिरं िि कस्मै मां दास्यिीनि। द्वविीयं िृिीयं िं िोवाि मृत्यवे त्वा ददामीनि॥४॥ िब्दार्श: स ि वपतरं उिाि =िि (यि सोिकर)वपता से बोला; तत (तात)= िे वप्रय वपता; मां कस्मै दास्यनत इनत = मुझे ककसको देंगे ,द्वितीयं तृतीयं तं ि उिाि = दूसरी, तीसरी बार (कििे पर) उससे (वपता िे) किा, त्िा मृत्यिे ददाशम इनत =तुझे मैं मृत्यु को देता िूं। अर्श: िि ( िचिके ता) ऐसा वििार कर वपता से बोला-िे तात, आप मुझे ककसको देंगे, दूसरी, तीसरी बार (कििे पर )उससे वपता िे किा-तुझे मैं मृत्यु को देता िूं।
  8. 8. कठोपनिषद प्रथम अध्याय, प्रथम वल्ली बिूिामेसम प्रथमों बिूिामेसम मध्यम:। ककं प्स्वद्यमस्य किवव्यं यतमयाद्य कररष्यनि ॥५॥ िब्दार्श: बिूिां प्रर्मो एशम = बिुत से (शिष्यों )में तो प्रर्म िलता आ रिा िूं;बिूिां मध्यम: एशम =बिुत से (शिष्यों मे) मध्यम श्रेणी के अन्तगशत िलता आ रिा िूं;यमस्य =यम का; ककम ् क्स्ित् कतशव्य् = (यम का) कौि-सा कायश िो सकता िै; यत् अद्य= क्जसे आज;मया कररष्यनत =(वपताजी) मेरे द्िारा (मुझे देकर) करेंगे। अर्श: (व्यक्क्तयों की तीि श्रेणणयां िोती िैं-उत्तम, मध्यम और अधम अर्िा प्रर्म, द्वितीय, और तृतीय) मैं बिुत से (शिष्यों एिं पुिों में) प्रर्म श्रेणी में आ रिा िूं, बिुत से मे द्वितीय श्रेणी में रिा िूं। यम का कौि सा ऐसा कायश िै, क्जसे वपताजी मेरे द्िारा (मुझे देकर)करेंगे?
  9. 9. कठोपनिषद प्रथम अध्याय, प्रथम वल्ली अिुपश्य यथा पूवे प्रनिपश्य िथापरे। सस्यसमव मत्यव: पच्यिे सस्यसमवाजायिे पुि: ॥६॥ िब्दार्श: पूिे यर्ा =पूिशज जैसे (र्े); अिुपश्य = उस पर वििार कीक्जये;अपरे (यर्ा) तर्ा प्रनतपश्य = (ितशमाि काल में)दूसरे(श्रेष्ठजि) जैसे (िैं )उस पर भली प्रकार ृषक्ष्ट ाालें; मत्यश:=मरणधमाश मिुष्य;सस्यम् इि =अिाज की भांनत; पचयते=पकता िै;सस्यम ् इि पुि: अजायते =अिाज की भांनत िी पुि: उत्पन्ि िो जाता िै। अर्श: (आपके ) पूिशजों िे क्जस प्रकार का आिरण ककया िै, उस पर चिन्ति कीक्जये, उपर अर्ाशत ितशमाि में भी(श्रेष्ठ पुरुष कै सा आिरण करते िैं) उसको भी भंलीभानत देणखए। मरणधमाश मिुष्य अिाज की भांनत पकता िै (िृद्ध िोता और मृत्यु को प्राप्त िोता िै ), अिाज की भांनत कफर उत्पन्ि िो जाता िै।
  10. 10. कठोपनिषद प्रथम अध्याय, प्रथम वल्ली • वैश्वािर: प्रववशत्यनिचथर्ब्ावह्मणों गृिाि्। िस्यैिां शाप्ति कु ववप्ति िर वैवस्विोदकम् ॥७॥ िब्दार्श: िैिस्ित= िे सूयशपुि यमराज; िैश्िािर: ब्राह्मण: अनतचर्: गृिाि् प्रवििनत = िैश्िािर (अक्ग्िदेि) ब्राह्मण अनतचर् के रुप में (गृिस्र् के ) घरों में प्रिेि करते िैं (अर्िा ब्राह्मण अनतचर् अक्ग्ि की भांनत घर में प्रिेि करते िैं );तस्य= उसकी;एताम्= ऐसी (पादप्रक्षालि इत्याहद के द्िारा ), िाक्न्त कु िशक्न्त = िाक्न्तकरते िैं,उदकं िर = जल ले जाइये। अर्श: िे यमराज, (साक्षात)अक्ग्िदेि िी (तेजस्िी) ब्राह्मण-अनतचर् के रुप में (गृिस्र्) के घरों में प्रिेि करते िैं (अर्िा ब्राह्मण –अनतचर् घर में अक्ग्ि की भांनत प्रिेि करते िैं)। (उत्तम पुरुष) उसकी ऐसी िाक्न्त करते िैं, आप जल ले जाइये।
  11. 11. कठोपनिषद प्रथम अध्याय, प्रथम वल्ली आशा प्रिीिे संगिं सूिृिां ि इष्टापूिे पुत्रपशूंश्ि सवावि ्। एिद् वृड्कक्िे पुरुषस्याल्पमेधसो यस्यािश्िि ् वसनि र्ब्ाह्मणो गृिे ॥८॥ िब्दार्श: यस्य गृिे ब्राह्मण: अिश्िि् िसनत = क्जसके घर में ब्राह्मण त्रबिा भोजि ककये रिता िै १ अल्पमेधस: पुरुषस्य =(उस )मन्दबुद्चध पुरुष की; आिा प्रतीक्षे =आिा और प्रतीक्षा, संगतम् = उिकी पूनतश से िोिे िाले सुख (अर्िा सत्संग –लाभ); इष्टापूते ि = और इष्ट एिं आपूतश िुभ कमो के फल; सिाशि् पुिपिूि् = सब पुि और पिु; एतद् िृड्न्न्क्ते = इिको िष्ट कर देता िै (अर्िा यि सब िष्ट िो जाता िै )। अर्श: क्जसके घर में ब्राह्मण-अनतचर् त्रबिा भोजि ककये िुए रिता िै, (उस) मन्दबुद्चध मिुष्य की िािा प्रकार की आिा (संभावित एिं निक्श्ित की आिा) और प्रतीक्षा (असंभावित एिं अनिक्श्ित की प्रतीक्षा), उिकी पूनतश से प्राप्त् िोिेिाले सुख(अर्िा सत्संग-लाभ) और सुन्दर िाणी के फल (अर्िा धमश-संिाद-श्रिण) तर्ा यज्ञ दाि तर्ा कू प निमाशण आहद िुभ कमो एिं सब पुिों और पिुओं को ब्राह्मण का असत्कार िष्ट कर देता िै।
  12. 12. कठोपनिषद प्रथम अध्याय, प्रथम वल्ली निस्त्रो रात्रीयवदवात्सीगृविे मे अिश्िि् र्ब्ह्मतिनिचथिवमस्य:। िमस्िे अस्िु र्ब्ह्मि् स्वप्स्ि में अस्िु िस्माि् प्रनि त्रीि् बराि् वृणीष्व॥९॥ िब्दार्श: ब्रह्मि् =िे ब्राह्मण देिता;िमस्य: अनतचर्: =आप िमस्कार के योग्य अनतचर् िैं; ते िम: अस्तु =आपको िमस्कार िो; ब्रह्मि मे स्िक्स्त अस्तु= िे ब्राह्मण देिता, मेरा िुभ िो; यम ् नतस्ि: रािी: मे गृिे अिश्िि् अिात्सी: =(आपिे) जो तीि रात मेरे घर में त्रबिा भोजि िी नििस ककया; तस्मात् = अतएि; प्रनत िीि् िराि् िृणीष्ठ = प्रत्येक के शलए आप (कु ल) तीि िर मांग लें अर्श: यमराज िे किा, िे ब्राह्मण देिता, आप िन्दिीय अनतचर् िैं। आपको मेरा िमस्कार िो। िे ब्राह्मण देिता, मेरा िुभ िो। आपिे जो तीि रात्रियां मेरे घर में त्रबिा भोजि िी नििास ककया, इसशलए आप मुझसे प्रत्येक के बदले एक अर्ाशत तीि िर मांग लें।
  13. 13. • शातिसंकल्प: सुमिा यथा स्याद्वीिमतयुगौिवमों मासभ मृत्यो। त्वत्प्रसृष्टं मासभवदेत्प्रिीि एित्त्रयाणां प्रथमं वरं वृणे ॥१०॥ िब्दार्श: मृत्यो =िे मृत्यु देि;यर्ा गौतम: मा अशभ = क्जस प्रकार गौतम िंिीय उद्दालक मेरे प्रनत; िान्तसंकल्प: सुमिा: िीतमन्यु: स्यात् = िान्त संकल्पिाले प्रसन्िचित क्रोधरहित िो जाय; त्ित्प्रसृष्टं मा प्रतीत: अशभिदेत् =आपके द्िारा भेजा जािे पर िे मुझ पर विश्िास करते िुए मेरे सार् प्रेमपूिशक बात करें; एतत् = यि; ियाणां प्रर्मं िरं िृणे = तीि में प्रर्म िर मांगता िूं। अर्श: िे मृत्युदेि, क्जस प्रकार भी गौतमिंिीय (मेरे वपता) उद्दालक मेरे प्रनत िान्त संकल्पिाले (चिन्तरहित), प्रसन्िचित और क्रोधरहित एिं खेदरहित िो जायं, आपके द्िारा िापस भेजे जािे पर िे मेरा विश्िास करके मेरे सार् प्रेमपूिशक िाताशलाप कर लें, (मैं) यि तीि में से प्रर्म िर मांगता िूं। कठोपनिषद प्रथम अध्याय, प्रथम वल्ली
  14. 14. कठोपनिषद प्रथम अध्याय, प्रथम वल्ली • स्मरणीय बबंदु • कठोपनिषद कृ ष्ण यजुिेद िाखा का मित्िपूणश उपनिषद िै • कठोपनिषद के रिनयता कठ िाम के आिायश को मािा जाता िै • कठोपनिषद दो अध्यायों में विभक्त िै,प्रत्येक अध्याय में तीि- तीि बक्ल्लयां िैं • कठोपनिषद यम िचिके ता संिाद के रूप में आत्म विषयक ज्ञाि का निदिशि कराता िै • कठोपनिषद के अंतगशत प्रर्म अध्याय की प्रर्म बल्ली में 29 मंि, द्वितीय बल्ली में 25 मंि एिं तृतीय बल्ली में 17 मंि िै, इस प्रकार कठोपनिषद के प्रर्म अध्याय में कु ल 71 मंि िै
  15. 15. कठोपनिषद प्रथम अध्याय, प्रथम वल्ली • मित्वपूणव प्रश्िावली • कठोपनिषद ककस िेद से संबंचधत िै ? • िचिके ता के वपता का क्या िाम र्ा ? • िचिके ता के वपता के कौि सा यज्ञ आयोक्जत करते िैं ? • कठोपनिषद की कर्ािस्तु ककि दो प्रमुख पािों के मध्य संिाद पर आधाररत िै ? • कठोपनिषद में ककतिे अध्याय िैं ? • िचिके ता यमराज से ककतिे िरदाि मांगता िै ? • स्िगश की साधि भूत यज्ञ विद्या को अन्य ककस िाम से जािा जाता िै ?
  16. 16. THANK YOU DR. DEEPTI BAJPAI ASSOCIATE PROFESSOR K.M.G.G.P.G.C. BADALPUR, GATUM BUDH NAGAR

