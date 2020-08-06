What to do if a mother has low breast milk supply

Breast milk coming in late - A few days after birth, the volume of breastmilk increases and is commonly known as "milk coming in." When this increase in volume does not occur in a few days, it is termed as late or delayed lactation. Delayed lactation could lead to low milk supply, especially if the mother does not have the right help and support. If have any questions about her breast milk supply, breast pumps, or pumping visit our blogs.

