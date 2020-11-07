Successfully reported this slideshow.
DEMO DAY HALLOWEEN EDITION & much more...
Overview ● DSC Demo day is an event meant to showcase to the DSC MAIT community the technical work that has been achieved ...
OVERVIEW Halloween Specials PROJECT 1: Fortune Teller PROJECT 2: AI Horror Plot Generator PROJECT 3: Movie Recommendation ...
EXPERIENCE IS WORTH A MILLION WORDS https://dscmait.xyz/halloween/ Main Page - Roopam Feature Pages - Ishika, Prateek
PROJECT 1: The Fortune Teller COLLABORATORS ● Harshita (Technical Lead): Core Machine Learning Model and Data Science ● Ka...
AI: Artificial Intelligence ● AI is a sub-Domain of data driven computational practices that employs technologies ranging ...
SOME IMPORTANT TERMS NLTK Stands for the natural language processing toolkit Tools or functions to deal with natural or hu...
STOP WORDS Stopwords are considered as noise in the text. In NLTK for removing stopwords, you need to create a list of sto...
COLLECT THE DOMAIN SPECIFIC DATA ON WHICH THE MODEL IS TO BE TRAINED PERFORM SENTENCE AND WORD LEMMATIZATION ON THE DATA C...
PROJECT 2: Horror Plot Generator ● The Horror Plot Story Generator is Deep Learning Model which is based on character leve...
Deep Learning Model Preprocess Data Training Mini-batches Testing the Implementation Define Network Architecture of the ne...
Plots generated
Few more...
Collaborators https://github.com/Developer-Students-Club-MAIT/Horror-Plot-Generator ● Deepika (Lead) : Deep Learning Model...
PROJECT 3: Horror Movie Recommendation System Horror Movie Recommendation System ➔ WHAT THIS PROJECT DOES ➔ HOW YOU CAN US...
RECOMMENDATION SYSTEM CONTENT BASED COLLABORATIVE HYBRID SYSTEMS
WHAT THIS PROJECT DOES? Select Your Favorite Tags Get Amazing Recommendations From the TOP Horror Movies on IMDb HOW YOU C...
BREAKDOWNOFTHEPROJECT MAKING THE DATASET: BeautifulSoup Requests library (A little knowledge of HTML) Title Rating Genres ...
HOW TO MAKE YOUR OWN RECOMMENDATION SYSTEM DATA PREPROCESSING GET THE DATA FORMULATE YOUR RECOMMENDATION SYSTEM DEPLOYMENT...
Collaborators Deeksha Madan (Technical Lead, DSC MAIT) Data Science and Flask Deployment deekshaamadan@gmail.com LinkedIn ...
PROJECT 4 ChessJS: A JavaScript Chess Engine Making engines browser ready.
ChessJS: Nailing Chess with AI Overview Understanding the Game GOFAI and Scope of Improvements Previous Matches and Experi...
Overview ChessJS is a JavaScript-based chess engine build using Min-Max tree algorithm and optimized using alpha-beta prun...
Project objective The project was developed because of a childhood fantasy of me becoming a Chess GrandMaster, Which was n...
Algorithm of the Engine Prepare a move list Prepare a move list and assign move weights to each move to implement min-max ...
ChessJS vs StockFish (Level-8 3000 ELO) Destroyed ChessJS in 22 Moves
ChessJS vs StockFish (Level-7 2700 ELO) Defeated ChessJS in 76 Moves
ChessJS vs StockFish (Level-6 2300 ELO) StockFish resigned after 150 moves
Creator: The JavaScript and AI was written by Ashish Papanai. Special mentions to DeepMind for an amazing research paper o...
Collaborators: Special mentions to Anshuman Pandey and Piyush Gupta for coming up with a remarkable improvement in the UI ...
You can work in improving ChessJS I am looking for implementing a better Search Algorithm to improve the ELO of ChessJS an...
PROJECT 5 : ML Kivy App Integrating Machine Learning in Android/IOS Apps COLLABORATORS ● Kaustubh (Senior Executive, ML St...
Project Overview - Training a classification model over dataset available on Kaggle - Serving the model as API on cloud pl...
Data Decision Tree Classifier Deployment to Heroku App makes GET request Taking Inputs from user Results displayed on Scre...
Live Demo! API + Model Available at: https://github.com/kaustubhgupta/KivyM LApp How this model was trained? https://githu...
Drop your queries at: Kaustubh (ML Stack) - Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/in/kaustubh- gupta-612767ab/ - Twitter: @Ka...
Official Website - dscmait.xyz Credits ● Roopam Garg ● Bhupen Pal ● Ishika ● Shubham Singla ● Arpit Gupta
Member Eligibility Criteria ● Contribution in cool_code_snippets repo Collaborative Executive Members - Saksham Arora, Kau...
