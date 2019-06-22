This books ( Ayuno de rompimiento: Accediendo al poder de Dios ) Made by Guillermo Maldonado

Si los creyentes de hoy conocieran el poder espiritual del rompimiento que viene cuando ayunamos, ¡lo practicarán más! El rompimiento es un estallido espiritual repentino que nos empuja más allá de nuestras limitaciones y nos introduce en la liberación y la libertad. Muchos cristianos están luchando con la necesidad de orientación, liberación de problemas a largo plazo y respuestas a circunstancias desconcertantes, y desesperadamente necesitan rompimientos. Además, a medida que se acerca la segunda venida del Señor, tratamos con poderes demoníacos que nunca antes se habían visto en la tierra. Nuestra necesidad de orar y ayunar se ha intensificado, porque esta es la única forma como podemos estar preparados para enfrentar estos poderes destructivos. Ahora es el momento de empujar hasta lograr un rompimiento, ¡desarrollando un estilo de vida de ayuno y oración! Aprenda qué es el ayuno, los diferentes tipos de ayuno y sus beneficios, y cómo ayunar de manera efectiva. El ayuno es una de las claves para entrar en la presencia de Dios. Permita que Dios lo libere, lo transforme y lo use como vaso de Su poder sobrenatural en el mundo, a medida que descubre cómo entrar en un Ayuno de rompimiento. “Tu Padre que ve [tu ayuno] en lo secreto te recompensará en público.” —Mateo 6:18 If today’s believers only knew the spiritual power for breakthrough that comes through fasting, they would practice it more! A breakthrough is a sudden spiritual burst that pushes us beyond our limitations and into deliverance and freedom. Many Christians are struggling with a need for guidance, deliverance from long-term issues, and answers to perplexing circumstances—and they desperately need breakthroughs. Furthermore, as the second coming of the Lord draws near, we are dealing with demonic powers that have never before been seen on the earth. Our need to pray and fast has intensified, because this is the only way we can be prepared to confront these destructive powers. Now is the time to press through to breakthrough by developing a lifestyle of fasting and prayer! Learn what fasting is, the different types of fasts and their benefits, and how to fast effectively. Fasting is one of the keys to entering the presence of God. Allow God to deliver you, transform you, and use you as a vessel of His supernatural power in the world as you discover how to enter into a Breakthrough Fast. “Your Father who sees [your fasting] in secret will reward you openly.” —Matthew 6:18

