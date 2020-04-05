Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. U.S. Sees Virus Peak in Some Cities Next Week as Global Toll Climbs Melissa Korn, Newley Purnell Acquisition SpeciFicas Data from www.MSN.com for Dated :- 05th – May - 2020 @ 08:48am. Ministers explore steps to ease lockdown post-April 14 Editor's Note: The world is reeling from the COVID-19 crisis and the vulnerable segments of our society are the most at risk. Microsoft News India is supporting HelpAge India buy hygiene kits for the elderly. You can help the charity reach many more. Donate here for the cause (you will be directed to the HelpAge India site). Confirmed coronavirus cases shot past 1.1 million globally, with the U.S. firmly at the center of the global pandemic and bracing for the country’s hardest weeks. …………………………………………………………………
  White House coronavirus coordinator Deborah Birx said during a White House briefing that modeling shows New York, Detroit and New Orleans— and the areas around those cities—will likely reach the peak of their outbreaks in the next six to seven days. She declined to predict how many people could perish in those cities, noting that each place is different. But she said that New York has seen several hundred deaths per day and officials there have said that figure could increase into the range of 500-700 people per day. That's very concerning to us," Dr. Birx said. Government officials are closely monitoring an uptick in cases in Pennsylvania, Colorado and Washington, D.C., she said, explaining that experts are hopefully social distancing in those places could
  3. 3. prevent those areas from seeing the same level of spread as New York, New Jersey, Connecticut and part of Rhode Island are having. “The next two weeks are extraordinarily important,” she said. Also watch: On shift in a NY hospital overwhelmed by coronavirus patients (The Washington Post) On shift in a NY hospital overwhelmed by coronavirus patients On shift in a NY hospital overwhelmed by coronavirus patients UP NEXT “This is the moment to do everything that you can,” Dr. Birx said later at the briefing, “Doing everything you can to keep your family and your friends safe.” “There will be a lot of death unfortunately,” President Trump said at the briefing. But he added there would be less death than there would have been without the federal government’s response to stop the spread of the virus. The U.S. has more than 300,000 cases, and New York state is hardest hit with nearly 114,000 as of Saturday. Upward of 8,100 people in the U.S. have died from Covid-19, the disease caused by the virus, according to Johns Hopkins data. Roughly half of those are in New York, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said. “It is like a fire spreading,” Mr. Cuomo added on Saturday. Most states now have stay-at-home orders, with governors in Alabama and Missouri announcing such restrictions Friday. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday evening recommended that all people wear face coverings in public, especially in hot spots with high transmission rates.
  4. 4. Officials urged people to reserve surgical masks and N95 respirators for medical first responders and instead encouraged the use of scarfs, bandannas or other cloth coverings. Continuation ….. President Xi Jinping and other leaders gathered Saturday in Beijing to observe three minutes of silence as part of a national day of mourning for Covid-19 victims. Write to Melissa Korn at melissa.korn@wsj.com and Newley Purnell at newley.purnell@wsj.com Follow the government's latest guidance on safeguarding yourself during the coronavirus pandemic, including travel advice within and outside the country. The World Health Organization has also busted some myths surrounding coronavirus. The Ministry of Health's special helpline is available at +91-11-23978046, ncov2019@gmail.com and ncov2019@gov.in. Microsoft may earn an Affiliate Commission if you purchase something through recommended links in this article

