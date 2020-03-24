Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Covid-19 OutBreak . Solutionsto Discover ReNewed LivingLife for Human’son the Earth Planet. Date :- 024th – March – 2020 ....
Encoragingto Singer’sTime . Theirsat Singingwas the Add-Onn *Enthusiatist-TalentTo Speaks Recall Voice- Artist Voice For a...
*************************************************** Continuation – 02 . TodaysTime ScientiFicResearch Specialist Don’t Rel...
As Per the AuthorityDoot Name to-be Angane Messaging was for me . All Aboutthe Big Creator God Shiva MaheshvaraPoojeyDeva ...
RegardsAll; Me@Registero-Birth-Hindu-Name(Deepak- Somajee-Sawant); My-Referral-Roman-Name (RoonwunSun- LarryLingham), ####...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Solutions..

23 views

Published on

Newer Presentation from me.

Published in: Data & Analytics
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Solutions..

  1. 1. Covid-19 OutBreak . Solutionsto Discover ReNewed LivingLife for Human’son the Earth Planet. Date :- 024th – March – 2020 . Dear All Concern’s; Me Face During My Later-StayingTime at Native Place Asrondi the Throat-Semi Pain Problem . That’s Due to Cold-Water intake @ Native Place Asrondi . Health Okayed with some Medication By Me with Brother Doctor’s Advice. During Retuen from Native Place . Health Okayed from the Troat Semi-Pain . All @Dated 018th – March – 2020 . Me @ T.V. Broadcastin AfterNoon Time the News for Covid-19 AttacksIn India.
  2. 2. Encoragingto Singer’sTime . Theirsat Singingwas the Add-Onn *Enthusiatist-TalentTo Speaks Recall Voice- Artist Voice For and @the AncientTime Emperor to theirs SupportServicesfrom God’s Plantases. All for Good-Life Again for the China Country. Coindence Luck Factor the Angels and Doots from Thane / Kalyan Cities. Coonceted TeleLinkfrom the Gods PlanetasesAncinet Time Emperor TeleLinkMessage for me *(Deepak). Okay Sir was the InterActive Voice from me. FinallyWe Came to Know from the Shanghai StayingQueen . Later Telecommunication Via Statelite Messaging for me . That’s About The Spawn Mystery Behind the Covid-19 Spread in China Country.
  3. 3. *************************************************** Continuation – 02 . TodaysTime ScientiFicResearch Specialist Don’t Rely on Communication-Data for Spread @ Covid-19 OutBreak ( i.e. Virus Spread from Spwan-Halloween Mystery ) . ScientiFicResearch SpecialistNeeds Proof Likes Camera Recordsfor the Damages or Destroy Done to Human Life from the Spawn- Halloween Mystery . Reasoning:- Solution FindingGoes for Discoveriesand Medicine / Vaccine FacilityAvailible @ Respective Country. Yesterday’sDated 023rd – March – 2020 ; the Night-Time Some Doots Tele-Link Message Voice-Data . TheirsDoots InteractiveTelkeLink Message Points :- About Some Creature AuthorityfollowingSpawn ActivitesIn India Country to Damage & Destroy Human Life .
  4. 4. As Per the AuthorityDoot Name to-be Angane Messaging was for me . All Aboutthe Big Creator God Shiva MaheshvaraPoojeyDeva and Big Creator Godesses Durga Poojima Devi . All Big God and Goddessesat theirsBig Efforts to Stop ActivitesDamagingor Destroying from the Spawn-Halloween the Human Life On the My Respective the India Countryand Respective ContinentCountries. God and Godesses InterActing Telewaves Messages Likes was @ Last Night Time Dated 023rd – March – 2020 with CreaturesAuthority LeadingSpawn-Halloween Mysteriesto Stop Damageingand Destroying Human Life on Earth Planet.
  5. 5. RegardsAll; Me@Registero-Birth-Hindu-Name(Deepak- Somajee-Sawant); My-Referral-Roman-Name (RoonwunSun- LarryLingham), ########################################

×