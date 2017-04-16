FRACTURE MECHANICS Submitted by: Deepak Kumar Samal
WHY IS FRACTURE IMPORTANT? Brittle fracture can cause sudden failure Aloha Airlines Boeing 737-297, operating from Hilo to...
WHY IS FRACTURE IMPORTANT? •Failure of the Liberty Ships & T2 tankers built during Word War II attributed to the fracture ...
WHY IS FRACTURE IMPORTANT?
WHY IS FRACTURE IMPORTANT? •Cracks suddenly appeared on two of three steel girders of the Hoan bridge. Triaxial constraint...
WHY FRACTURE MECHANICS?  Conventional design procedures based only on some maximum stress criterion are not adequate unde...
WHY FRACTURE MECHANICS?  The difference between theoretical material fracture(or cohesive) strength calculated from the i...
Background Stress Concentration Can be visualised as the concentration of stress-flow lines due to a geometrical discontin...
Pure Modes of Fracture
Fracture Mechanics
Stress Intensity Factor Kt may be considered as a single parameter description of the stress & displacement fields near t...
Stress Intensity Factor Mode I or opening crack Where is the applied (nominal or far-field) stress, a = crack length, F is...
Linear Elastic Fracture Mechanics(LEFM)  The fracture criterion involves only one material parameter, which is related to...
Typical Fracture Toughness Values Fracture toughness, Kc (values at room temperature unless marked with *)
LEFM(Contd.)  Crack extension occurs when the energy available for crack growth is sufficient to overcome the resistance ...
Fracture Energy Values Fig. Typical Fracture Energy Units of Gc are J/m2 (or N- m/m2=N/m) Toughness, Gc (values at room te...
Relationship  Relationship b/w KI & G  KI characterises the stress and displacement fields near the crack-tip(i.e., loca...
•Ductile-Brittle Transition Fracture energy increases with: • An increase in Temperature • A decrease in loading rate • A ...
Variation in the Fracture Toughness Variation of fracture toughness (curve b) with temperature for a low alloy of str. ste...
Brittle Fracture  Fracture in glass and some ceramics Cleavage fracture due to rupture of interatomic bonds.
Elasto-Plastic Fracture  Fracture in ductile metals (i.e., metals that can undergo large plastic deformation). Plastic zo...
Elasto-Plastic Fracture  When the stress close to the crack-tip reaches yield stress( ) at some distance ry , it can be c...
Elasto-Plastic Fracture Under plane strain conditions, the restraint elevates the stress required to produce yielding. The...
Elasto-Plastic Fracture  Appearance of plane stress plastic deformation at the front surface, a normal section and the ba...
Fracture in Polymers  As in metals, fracture and yielding are competing failure mechanisms. During failure, polymers exhi...
Fracture in Polymers At high strains, molecular chains form aligned packets called fibrils that carry very high stresses. ...
Fracture In Composites  Fracture in wood and other materials reinforced with fibres and inclusions. The toughness of poly...
Fracture In Composites  The load needed to propagate the crack is higher; fibres and inclusions increase fracture energy ...
Fracture in Concrete  The size of the fracture process zone that occurs ahead of a propagating crack determines the tough...
Nonlinear Fracture Mechanics: R-curve R-curve The effect of the toughening mechanisms ahead of the crack tip is sometimes ...
Nonlinear Fracture Mechanics: Cohesive crack The plastic zone over a length ahead of the traction-free crack of length 2a ...
Nonlinear Fracture Mechanics: Cohesive crack Fictitious crack model (Hillerborg, 1976) The effect of the fracture process ...
Applicaton of Fracture Mechanics Fracture mechanics is often used in the framework of the finite element method to simula...
Applicaton of Fracture Mechanics
PROBABILISTIC FRACTURE OF BRITTLE MATERIALS
Defect-Sensitivity  Materials such as glass, ceramics, rigid polymers and concrete have low fracture toughness making the...
Tensile Strength Vs Compressive Strength a) Under (uniaxial) tension, failure generally occurs by the propagation of the l...
Statistics of Strength Since failure in a brittle solid is governed by the presence of defects and cracks, and these flaws...
Statistics of Strength Volume or Size Dependence of Strength •The distribution of flaw or crack length is related to the v...
Statistics of Strength Tensile Tests of Wires by Leonardo da Vinci (c.1500) Experimental setup consisting of having a bask...
Statistics of Strength
Statistics of Strength •In all three loading cases, the failure occurs due to tensile cracking, and the maximum stress (i....
Statistics of Strength  Weibull Model In this model, the survival probability of a sample of volume V0 subjected to a ten...
Statistics of Strength The parameters and m can be determined from tests. Log-log plots of the failure probability as a fu...
REFERENCES 1. • Fundamentals of Fracture Mechanics by J.F. Knott, Butterworths, 1973 2. • Engineering Materials 1 by M.F. ...
