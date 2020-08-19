Successfully reported this slideshow.
Glass Printing Services in Jalandhar

Glass printing or better to say digital ceramic printing on glass is a technology-based printing technique used to print the images, patterns or designs, or text on the glass surface. Just like the other printing methods, it also uses a form of printmaking. With glass printing, it is possible to use printed glass decorations in various events. We, the best printing services in Jalandhar offer all forms of printing to our customers.

  1. 1. How glass printing is the best form of printing and how glass printing is done. Glass printing or better to say digital ceramic printing on glass is a technology-based printing technique used to print the images, patterns or designs, or text on the glass surface. Just like the otherprinting methods, it also uses a form of printmaking. With glass printing, it is possible to use printedglassdecorationsinvariousevents.We,the bestprintingservicesinJalandhar offerall forms of printing to our customers. How glass printing is the best form of printing for your needs?  Glassprintingisbestas it providesahigheramountof vibrancyas comparedto other canvas prints. Glass’s glossy finish adds to the pop of color.  Glass prints are easy to clean and wipe free of stains.  Since the glass prints are water-resistant, it is best for moisture and wet places.  Glass prints are modern and sophisticated art decors that have a classy outlook.  Besides the good appearance, they are highly durable under harsh conditions. So for fulfilling all your needs, we provide the glass printing services in Jalandhar. Why glass is best to print on? Due to the following qualities of the glass, it is most suitable to print on the glass surface. The qualities are:  Translucency of glass material  Opacity control  Glass’s ability to calculate solar heat gain co-efficiency  Less incidences of bird collision  High levels of customizations can be done  Non-absorbent Various glass printing techniques are as follows: I. Screen printing Glassscreenprintingisthe mostcost-effective used printing technique for glass prints. Inks having goodopacityare beingusedinthisscreenprinting,namelythe Enamel inks and the UV-curved inks. It isa time-consumingprocessaseverycolorrequiresadifferentscreen.Itismostlyusedonthe rear side of the glass that eventually gets sealed so only the edges are exposed to harsh conditions. II. Digital printing
  2. 2. Digital printingisthe mostefficientformof glassprintingwhereeverything starting from the digital art file to print to giving printing orders via Image Processing Software, is digital. It offers greater ease and flexibility in terms of changing designs. Digital printing is extremely quick and easy as compared to screen printing. III. Frit printing Frit printing is almost the same as screen printing. The only exception is of the inks used and the curing process. A high-powered glass ink is screen printed on the glass and cured under extreme heating processes. It is the most expensive glass printing method. We offer all the above kinds of printing services in Punjab. What are the important elements in the glass printing process? Before knowinghowthe processof glass painting is done, let us see the elements that are needed for the glass printing process. Glass printing involves these three major elements: 1. Digital glass printer Every type of printing needs its unique styled and designed printer. In glass printing, digital glass printerisused.The digital glassprinterisakindof flatbeddigitalprinterdesignedespeciallyforglass printing.The digital glassprinter consists of print heads that are attached with jet ceramic inks that are poured directly to the glass. What are the advantages of the Digital glass printer?  The main attractionof this printer is that the glass surface is always stationary and only the printer sweeps across the printer table.  Anothermainfeature of thisprinteristhe dropfixation- itmeansthatassoon as the drop of ink is poured, it gets dry on the surface.  This drop fixation feature helps in printing multi-layer and multi-color prints. The double visionprintingisalsopossible onglassprints.Doublevision printing means creating various visions depending on which side of the glass is being viewed.  Digital glass printerprintshigh-resolutionprints up to 720 dpi and u to 3.3X18 Min size with full-color images that are sharp. 2. Digital ceramic inks The inksusedinDigital glassprintingare the premiumCMYKcolor model inks. These links are made up of ceramic frit and inorganic pigments. The inks are fully integrated with the machine and the image processing software. 1. Image processing software The image processingsoftware,whichisbyfar the bestproductof technological development,isthe most important element of the Digital glass printing technique. The Image processing software
  3. 3. bridges the digital glass printer and the ceramic inks. It is the design tool for creating the graphics and patterns files for printing. What are the advantages of the Image processing software?  Image processing software isn’t the only photo raster but in actual it is the software that calculates the ink usage to translucency and opacity control levels.  The whole color mix-matching process is handled by this software.  It isthe precisionof thisimage processingsoftwarethatallowsthe designers to achieve the desired results.  Digitallyprintedglasscanbe appliedbothtothe interiorand exterior sides of the glass, and so with CMYK color model inks, all kinds of graphics can be printed on glass. Glass printing process: Glass printing is the most advanced level of printing technique using Digital Glass printer, Digital CeramicCYMK inks,and Image processingsoftware.The three-partsystemof these above elements allows the control and flexibility over the application of the inks. We provide the best printing services near Jalandhar with simplified printing processes. The Glass printingprocessunlikethatof the screenprintingprocessdoesn’tinclude the screens and inthishighlytechnologizedprocess,everythingisdone digitally. Even the patterns, images, and the graphics and illustrations to be printed on the glass are summarised into a digital file. Steps in Glass printing process: 1. Glass surface is fired or tempered first so that the fuse the ceramic frit based inks with the glass surface. 2. Since firing off the glass involves the emission of high levels of heat temperatures, the organic additives and ink binders are firstly decomposed. 3. Next comes the fusion of the frit to the pigments of the ink. 4. Then there is expulsion of the voids that give it a compacted structure. 5. At last the surface with required images and patterns are printed with the desired properties.

