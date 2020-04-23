Successfully reported this slideshow.
Solar thermal market

  1. 1. Title: Global Solar Thermal Market to Witness Significant Growth owing to Rise in Adoption of Green Energy as a Substitute for Fossil Fuels: Fortune Business Insights™ Main Body: The global solar thermal market size is prognosticated to rise exponentially owing to the rise in the use of solar power for various applications. A report on the market by Fortune Business Insights™ titled, “Solar Thermal Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Collector Type (Evacuated Tube Collector, Flat Plate Collector, Unglazed Water Collector, Air Collector), By Type of System (Thermosiphon Solar Heating Systems, Pumped Solar Heating System) By Application (Domestic Hot Water Systems, Large DHW Systems, Solar Combi Systems, Swimming PoolHeating,Others),andRegionalForecast,2019-2026,” studies various growth trajectories of the market in details. Know more… https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/solar-thermal-market-101920 According to the report, the global solar thermal market size will increase from 496.15 GW in 2018 and reach 767.73 GW by the end of 2026. The forecast period is set from 2019 to 2026, and the market will exhibit a CAGR of 5.6%. As per the current solar thermal market trends, the market is dominated by the evacuated tube collectors segment with respect to segmentation by collector type. This is attributable to the operational advantages of evacuated tube collectors as compared to the other collectors. Report Coverage  A comprehensive overview of the market  Listof factors driving, repelling, challenging and providing opportunities to the market  Key industry insights and major market developments  Significant players and their prime strategies  Other solar thermal market trends Rise in Adoption of Clean Fuel to Propel Market Growth The rise in demand for clean energy to replace fossil fuels and serve various applications is a major factor boosting the solar thermal energy market growth. Additionally, the rise in emphasis on the adoption of clean fuel for controlling carbon emissions is expected to attract high solar thermal power market revenue in the forecast period. Besides this, the economic and operational advantages of using solar power as fuel and the service provider are further expected to help increase the solar thermal market size in the coming years.
  2. 2. Asia Pacific to Continue Dominance Owing to Rising Demand for Energy to Suffice to Needs of Growing Population From a geographical perspective, the global solar thermal market analysis foresees Asia Pacific to emerge dominant in the past with market size of 375.54 GW in 2018. This region is likely to continue dominating the market during the forecast period as well. This is owing to the increasing demand for energy in the region, further attributed to the rise in population and urbanization in the past years. In addition, there is a rise in the deployment rate of solar power in Asia Pacific on account of green energy targets set by various nations. At present, China is leading the market, both regionally and internationally. This solar thermal energy market trend is further anticipated to continue in the coming years as well. Fragmented Nature to Intensify Market Competition Among Players The competitive landscape of the overall solar thermal energy market is fragmented nature- wise, owing to the presence of both regional and international players. Significant solar thermal power market manufacturers are investing huge sums into research and development activities for utilizing sun rays to the maximum and attaining higher efficiency. Players are also focusing on the geographical expansion of their products to gain a competitive edge and toughen the competition for others. Some of the key industry developments in the solar thermal market are: November 2019 – The launch of commercially concentrated solar energy for exceeding temperatures above 1000 degrees called ‘Heliogen,’ was announced by a clean energy company in Lanchester, California. Heliogen is anticipated to take the place of fossil fuels in the near future. This will be applicable in cement production, steel production, and petrochemicals and also help in reducing the emission of greenhouse gases into the atmosphere. November 2019 –The synchronization of the turbine at the Luneng Haixi 50GW solar thermal power plant, China, was carried out successfully by Abengoa. This project is being carried out as a part of the renewable energy program launched by the Chinese government since 2018. This plant aims at achieving a solar thermal installed base with a capacity of at least 27 GW by the end of 2030. Some of the significant solar thermal power market manufacturers include:  Lointek  Parvolen CSP Technologies  Trivelli Energia  SolarReserve  Siemens  BrightSource Energy  SCHOTT  Sener
