論文紹介 Xception: Deep Learning with Depthwise Separable Convolutions 東京大学大学院理学系研究科物理学専攻 藤堂研究室 中西 健
[DL輪読会]Xception: Deep Learning with Depthwise Separable Convolutions

2017/6/23
  1. 1. 論文紹介 Xception: Deep Learning with Depthwise Separable Convolutions 東京大学大学院理学系研究科物理学専攻 藤堂研究室 中西 健
  2. 2. 論文名: Xception: Deep Learning with Depthwise Separable Convolutions 著者: François Chollet (Google, Inc.) 公開日: 4 Apr 2017 ※スライド中の図表は特に記述のない限り上記の論文から引用 Paper information
  3. 3. • ネットワークの軽量化に興味があった • 畳み込み層を工夫してパラメータ数と計算量を減らす 方法の1つが今から紹介するXception この論文を選んだ動機
  4. 4. Inception Model 中の Inception Modules をDepthwise Separable Convolutions に置換すると精度が向上した 概要
  5. 5. • Inception module とは • これを積み重ねたものが Inception model • e.g. GoogLeNet Inception model simple ver. Inception V3 ver.
  6. 6. • simple ver. の Inception module の書き換え Inception model = 厳 密
  7. 7. • The Inception hypothesis • 空間方向の相関とチャネル方向の相関は十分に分離でき るという仮説 → このとき、すべてのチャネルを混ぜて畳み込み演算す るのは好ましくない → 分割する Inception model
  8. 8. • 1x1Convの後のチャネルの分割 • 分割数最小の極限 (分割なし) → 普通のConv層 • 分割数最大の極限 (分割数 = チャネル数) をとると? → 各チャネルごとの畳み込みとなる Inception model
  9. 9. Inception model 分割 最小 (分割なし) 最大 (分割数=チャネル数) パラメータ数 図 多 少 計算量 大 小 分割すればするほどパラメータ数が減らせる & 計算が軽くなる
  10. 10. Depthwise Separable Convolution • 分割数最大の Inception module と似た方法 • 畳み込みを空間方向とチャネル方向に分けて実行 • 画像処理界隈では"separable convolution"と呼ばれている Depthwise Separable Convolution L. Sifre. Rigid-motion scattering for image classification, 2014. Ph.D. thesis. 各チャネルで それぞれ畳み込み チャネル方向のみで 畳み込み
  11. 11. dw: 各チャネルでそれぞれ畳み込み(depthwise convolution) pw: チャネル方向にのみ畳み込み(pointwise convolution) 2つのmoduleの比較 分割数最大の Inception module Depthwise Separable Convolution pw → dw → dw → pw → ReLU ReLU ReLU ReLU
  12. 12. • The Inception hypothesis • 空間方向の相関とチャネル方向の相関は十分に分離できると いう仮説 • 本論文 • 空間方向の相関とチャネル方向の相関は完全に分離できると いう仮説 → "Extreme Inception" → "Xception" • この仮説のもとでは、Conv層を空間方向のConvとチャネル方 向のConvの2つに完全に分離することが正当化される Xception
  13. 13. Xception の層設計 • 36個のConv層 • 最初と最後以外は residual connection する Xception の層設計
  14. 14. Xception vs Inception V3 • パラメータ数はほぼ同じ → 精度の差はnetworkのcapacityに依らない → 精度からどれだけ"効率の良い"パラメータを使えて いるかがわかる 実験
  15. 15. 2つの分類タスク • ImageNet • 約1400万枚の画像, 1000クラス • 単一ラベル • JFT • googleの社内専用大規模画像分類データセット • 3.5億枚以上の画像, 17000クラス • マルチラベル (1つの画像に複数のラベル) • 評価は JFT内のFastEval14kで行った • 14000枚の画像, 6000クラス • 1ラベルあたり平均36.5枚 • 評価方法: MAP@100 • 予想したラベル上位100個のうち当たったラベル数の平均 取り組むタスク
  16. 16. Xception と Inception V3 で同じoptimizationの構成を用いた ※ optimizationの構成は Inception V3 でチューニングした 2つのタスクでそれぞれ異なるoptimizationの構成を用いた • ImageNet • Optimizer: SGD • Momentum: 0.9 • Initial learning rate: 0.045 • Learning rate decay: 2epoch毎に0.94倍 • JFT • Optimizer: RMSprop • Momentum: 0.9 • Initial learning rate: 0.001 • Learning rate decay: 300万サンプル毎に0.9倍 optimizationの構成
  17. 17. • Weight decay • L2正則化 • 2つのタスクで同じWeight decay rateを用いた • Inception V3: 4e-5 (ImageNetで慎重にチューニング) • Xception: 1e-5 (大雑把にチューニング) • Dropout • Xception も Inception V3 も同じ割合 • ImageNet: 0.5 • JFT: 0 (常識的な実験時間範囲内ではoverfittingさせられない程 の大きさのデータセットだから) 正則化項の構成
  18. 18. どの実験も NVIDIA K80 GPU を60台使った • ImageNet • 1つの実験にそれぞれ3日 • JFT • 1つの実験にそれぞれ1ヶ月以上 • 完全には収束していない • 収束させるには3ヶ月以上かかるらしい 実験設備
  19. 19. Xception の方が Inception V3 より僅かに良い結果 結果 (ImageNet)
  20. 20. 全結合層なしと全結合層2層(1層あたり4096units)の両方 を試した → Xceptionのほうが 4.3% 良い結果 結果 (JFT) 全結合層なし 全結合層2層
  21. 21. • JFTのほうはImageNetのときと比べて大差でXception が勝っている • Inception V3 は ImageNetの分類タスクに最適化された modelだから？ 結果 ImageNet JFT
  22. 22. • Xception に residual connections は必要か • ImageNetで実験 → 入れたほうが良い 追加実験1
  23. 23. • Xceptionの空間方向畳み込みとチャネル方向畳み込みの 間に活性化関数は不要か • ImageNetで実験 → 空間方向畳み込みとチャネル方向畳み込みの間には活 性化関数は不要 (これはInception V3と真逆の結果) 追加実験2 dw → pw → ReLU ReLU ？
  24. 24. • 今回扱った2つの分類タスクでは、Xception は Inception V3 より優れた結果となった • 既存のInception modulesは簡単にXceptionに置き換 えることができる → 今後のCNNの層設計の基礎になると期待 • 普通の畳み込み層と Xception の間くらいのものを試 していないので今後実験する 結論と展望

