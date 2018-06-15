[DL輪読会]Domain Adaptive Faster R-CNN for Object Detection in the Wild

Successfully reported this slideshow.
1 “Domain Adaptive Faster R-CNN for Object Detection in theWild (CVPR 2018) 他” Kento Doi, Iwasaki Lab
発表論文 • Domain Adaptive Faster R-CNN for Object Detection in theWild. • Y. Tsai et al. • CVPR 2018 • Learning to Adapt Stru...
選定理由 • 実利用においてドメイン適応は大切 例) • シミュレーション画像で識別器を学習→現実世界に適用 • ある国の道路シーン画像で学習した識別器→他の国に適用 • 道路シーン画像の天気や時間の変化に対応 • 自分の専門の地球観測分野にお...
ドメイン適応(Domain Adaptation)とは • 2つのデータセットのドメインバイアスに対応できるように識別器を学 習すること 4 ドメイン適応については下の資料によくまとまっている。 [DL輪読会] “AsymmetricTri-t...
ドメイン適応(Domain Adaptation)とは • 2つのデータセットのドメインバイアスに対応できるように識別器を学 習すること 5 ドメイン適応については下の資料によくまとまっている。 [DL輪読会] “AsymmetricTri-t...
ドメイン適応(Domain Adaptation)とは • 2つのデータセットのドメインバイアスに対応できるように識別器を学 習すること 6DeepVisual Domain Adaptation:A Survey [M.Wang 2018]
ドメイン適応(Domain Adaptation)のポイント • ソースドメインは正解データあり、ターゲットドメインはなし • 特徴空間上でソースドメインとターゲットドメインの分布が一致すれ ば良い ➡DNNを用いて各ドメインの分布を近づける手...
先行研究 Adversarial Discriminative Domain Adaptation [E. Tzeng et al. CVPR 2017] • 敵対的学習を用いたドメイン適応 8 Source domainで分類器を学習 Sou...
先行研究 Adversarial Discriminative Domain Adaptation [E. Tzeng et al. CVPR 2017] • 敵対的学習を用いたドメイン適応 9 Source domainで分類器を学習 Sou...
先行研究 Adversarial Discriminative Domain Adaptation [E. Tzeng et al. CVPR 2017] • 敵対的学習を用いたドメイン適応 10 Source domainで分類器を学習 So...
先行研究 Adversarial Discriminative Domain Adaptation [E. Tzeng et al. CVPR 2017] • 筆者による敵対的学習を用いたドメイン適応の一般化 11
先行研究 Adversarial Discriminative Domain Adaptation [E. Tzeng et al. CVPR 2017] • 筆者による敵対的学習を用いたドメイン適応の一般化 12 生成モデルか 識別モデルか ...
Domain Adaptive Faster R-CNN for Object Detection in the Wild 13
Domain Adaptive Faster R-CNN for Object Detection in the Wild • CVPR2018にaccept – 筆者はチューリッヒ工科大のPh.D student • 敵対的学習によるドメイン...
論文概要 • 物体検出特有のドメインシフトを定義 – Image-level shift -> 画像スタイル、明るさなど – Instance-level shift -> 物体のサイズ、外観の違い • 2つのドメイン適応のコンポーネントをFa...
道路シーンのドメインシフト 16 KITTI Cityscape Foggy Cityscapes SIM10K
• 2段階のネットワークで物体検出を行うフレームワーク – Region Proposal Network (RPN)により候補領域を抽出 – 抽出して候補領域の物体のbounding boxとカテゴリを推定 Review: Faster R-...
ドメイン適応の定式化 • 分布の近さはH-ダイバージェンスにより表される – はドメイン分類器, は の母集合, は特徴ベクトル – はドメイン分類の損失を表す • H-ダイバージェンスを最小化するように特徴抽出器を学習する 18 dH(S, ...
ドメイン適応の定式化 • データ分布を で定義 – C: 物体のカテゴリ – B: 物体の位置 – I : 画像の特徴表現 – ドメインシフトがある時 • このような定式化でドメインシフトを確率論的に解析する 19 P(C, B, I)<lat...
ドメイン適応の定式化 • データ分布を で定義 – C: 物体のカテゴリ – B: 物体の位置 – I : 画像の特徴表現 – ドメインシフトがある時 • このような定式化でドメインシフトを確率論的に解析する 20 P(C, B, I)<lat...
Image-level Adaptation • ベイズの定理より • と仮定する(covariate shift assumption) – つまり、検出ネットワークはドメイン不変と仮定 • になるように特徴抽出器を学習すれば良い • 実装で...
Instance-level Adaptation • 同様に • と仮定する(covariate shift assumption) • になるように特徴抽出器を学習すれば良い • 実装では以下のような敵対的学習をする 22 P(C, B, ...
Consistency Regularization • しかし、 を適応させるのは難しい • – で完全に周辺化するのは困難 – Bounding boxのアノテーションがソースドメインしかない ➡ベイズの定理より • 上式より となるように...
Consistency Regularization • の正則化 • これは、画像全体のドメインとオブジェクトに着目したときのドメイ ンに一貫性を持たせるということに等しい • 実装では次のようになる 24 P(D|B, I) = P(D|I...
ネットワーク概観 25
ネットワーク概観 26 候補領域の 抽出 候補領域の分 類とlocalization Ldet = Lrpn + Lroi<latexit sha1_base64="j34hNYJRGY51Jqs2HGUOeUkjvOM=">AAACnnicS...
ネットワーク概観 27 Discriminator (Domain classifier) 誤差逆伝播時 に符号を反転 させるlayer Limg<latexit sha1_base64="vlrpTlsCJkj3/dNPowGLUUB3zFg...
ネットワーク概観 28 Discriminator (Domain classifier) 誤差逆伝播時 に符号を反転 させるlayer Limg<latexit sha1_base64="vlrpTlsCJkj3/dNPowGLUUB3zFg...
  1. 1. 1 “Domain Adaptive Faster R-CNN for Object Detection in theWild (CVPR 2018) 他” Kento Doi, Iwasaki Lab
  2. 2. 発表論文 • Domain Adaptive Faster R-CNN for Object Detection in theWild. • Y. Tsai et al. • CVPR 2018 • Learning to Adapt Structured Output Space for Semantic Segmentation. • Y. Chen et al. • CVPR 2018 • どちらもCVPR accept, ドメイン適応に関する研究 ※ 出典元の記載がない画像は発表論文からの引用 2
  3. 3. 選定理由 • 実利用においてドメイン適応は大切 例) • シミュレーション画像で識別器を学習→現実世界に適用 • ある国の道路シーン画像で学習した識別器→他の国に適用 • 道路シーン画像の天気や時間の変化に対応 • 自分の専門の地球観測分野においてもドメイン適応が重要だと考えて いるから(観測地域、センサーが異なる場合) • CVPRの論文を最近読んでいる 3
  4. 4. ドメイン適応(Domain Adaptation)とは • 2つのデータセットのドメインバイアスに対応できるように識別器を学 習すること 4 ドメイン適応については下の資料によくまとまっている。 [DL輪読会] “AsymmetricTri-training for Unsupervised Domain Adaptation (ICML2017)” and Neural Domain Adaptation (https://www.slideshare.net/YuusukeIwasawa/dl-asymmetric-tritraining- for-unsupervised-domain-adaptation-icml2017-and-neural-domain-adaptation)
  5. 5. ドメイン適応(Domain Adaptation)とは • 2つのデータセットのドメインバイアスに対応できるように識別器を学 習すること 5 ドメイン適応については下の資料によくまとまっている。 [DL輪読会] “AsymmetricTri-training for Unsupervised Domain Adaptation (ICML2017)” and Neural Domain Adaptation (https://www.slideshare.net/YuusukeIwasawa/dl-asymmetric-tritraining- for-unsupervised-domain-adaptation-icml2017-and-neural-domain-adaptation) つまり、片方の ドメインのみ正 解を持つという 問題設定
  6. 6. ドメイン適応(Domain Adaptation)とは • 2つのデータセットのドメインバイアスに対応できるように識別器を学 習すること 6DeepVisual Domain Adaptation:A Survey [M.Wang 2018]
  7. 7. ドメイン適応(Domain Adaptation)のポイント • ソースドメインは正解データあり、ターゲットドメインはなし • 特徴空間上でソースドメインとターゲットドメインの分布が一致すれ ば良い ➡DNNを用いて各ドメインの分布を近づける手法 ➡敵対的学習を行う手法が有効 • Adversarial Discriminative Domain Adaptation [E. Tzeng et al. CVPR 2017] • A DIRT-T APPROACH TO UNSUPERVISED DOMAIN ADAPTATION [Rui Shu et al. ICLR 2018] • Open Set Domain Adaptation by Backpropagation [K. Saito et al. arXiv 2018] 7
  8. 8. 先行研究 Adversarial Discriminative Domain Adaptation [E. Tzeng et al. CVPR 2017] • 敵対的学習を用いたドメイン適応 8 Source domainで分類器を学習 Source domainの特徴抽出器は固定 敵対的学習により、target domainの 特徴ベクトルの分布をsource domainに近づける
  9. 9. 先行研究 Adversarial Discriminative Domain Adaptation [E. Tzeng et al. CVPR 2017] • 敵対的学習を用いたドメイン適応 9 Source domainで分類器を学習 Source domainの特徴抽出器は固定 敵対的学習により、target domainの 特徴ベクトルの分布をsource domainに近づける
  10. 10. 先行研究 Adversarial Discriminative Domain Adaptation [E. Tzeng et al. CVPR 2017] • 敵対的学習を用いたドメイン適応 10 Source domainで分類器を学習 Source domainの特徴抽出器は固定 敵対的学習により、target domainの 特徴ベクトルの分布をsource domainに近づける
  11. 11. 先行研究 Adversarial Discriminative Domain Adaptation [E. Tzeng et al. CVPR 2017] • 筆者による敵対的学習を用いたドメイン適応の一般化 11
  12. 12. 先行研究 Adversarial Discriminative Domain Adaptation [E. Tzeng et al. CVPR 2017] • 筆者による敵対的学習を用いたドメイン適応の一般化 12 生成モデルか 識別モデルか 重みを共有す るか否か 敵対的学習を しているかど うか
  13. 13. Domain Adaptive Faster R-CNN for Object Detection in the Wild 13
  14. 14. Domain Adaptive Faster R-CNN for Object Detection in the Wild • CVPR2018にaccept – 筆者はチューリッヒ工科大のPh.D student • 敵対的学習によるドメイン適応を物体検出タスクで行った – end-to-endで行った例は初めて – 道路シーンのドメイン適応を行い検証 • Caffe実装あり – https://github.com/yuhuayc/da-faster-rcnn 14
  15. 15. 論文概要 • 物体検出特有のドメインシフトを定義 – Image-level shift -> 画像スタイル、明るさなど – Instance-level shift -> 物体のサイズ、外観の違い • 2つのドメイン適応のコンポーネントをFaster-RCNNに追加 – スタイルの一貫性を考慮した正則化も導入 • ベンチマーク(Faster R-CNN)との比較で有効性を確認 15
  16. 16. 道路シーンのドメインシフト 16 KITTI Cityscape Foggy Cityscapes SIM10K
  17. 17. • 2段階のネットワークで物体検出を行うフレームワーク – Region Proposal Network (RPN)により候補領域を抽出 – 抽出して候補領域の物体のbounding boxとカテゴリを推定 Review: Faster R-CNN 17
  18. 18. ドメイン適応の定式化 • 分布の近さはH-ダイバージェンスにより表される – はドメイン分類器, は の母集合, は特徴ベクトル – はドメイン分類の損失を表す • H-ダイバージェンスを最小化するように特徴抽出器を学習する 18 dH(S, T ) = 2(1 min h2H (errS(h(x)) + errT (h(x))) <latexit sha1_base64="zk0n5gPcSAlpF46Nb6l5Ti4epq0=">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</latexit><latexit sha1_base64="zk0n5gPcSAlpF46Nb6l5Ti4epq0=">AAAC1nichVHPSxtBFH5ZrdpYNa2XgpehwbJBDW+D0CIIYi8e1SQaMLLsrqMZsr/cnQR1iTcRPHnrwVMLpYh/hpf+A6X4J0iPFrwo+LLZ1qqob9mZb773vjffzJi+LUKJeJZSurpf9PT2vUz3vxoYHMq8frMUeo3A4mXLs72gYhoht4XLy1JIm1f8gBuOafNls/6pnV9u8iAUnluS2z5fdYwNV6wLy5BE6ZnNNb3qGLJmGXY011L/4eI4K7VybJoVVI1NsKojXD2qsapw2X/1LZUHgR7dqoipqVu5HBtjdzOlv5mcnsliHuNgD4GWgCwkMe9lvkMV1sADCxrgAAcXJGEbDAjpWwENEHziViEiLiAk4jyHFqRJ26AqThUGsXUaN2i1krAurds9w1ht0S42/QEpGYziTzzGC/yBJ3iOV4/2iuIebS/bNJsdLff1oYO3xctnVQ7NEmq3qic9S1iHj7FXQd79mGmfwuromzufL4pTi6PRe/yKv8n/FzzDUzqB2/xjfVvgi0eQpgfQ7l/3Q7BUyGuY1xYmszOzyVP0wQi8A5Xu+wPMwBzMQ5n2/QXXqZ5Ur1JRdpU9Zb9TqqQSzTDcCeXwBilcsn8=</latexit><latexit sha1_base64="zk0n5gPcSAlpF46Nb6l5Ti4epq0=">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</latexit><latexit sha1_base64="zk0n5gPcSAlpF46Nb6l5Ti4epq0=">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</latexit> h(·)<latexit sha1_base64="rpG2rJy3HIUJn9eXjgKVUCFJ2TY=">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</latexit><latexit sha1_base64="rpG2rJy3HIUJn9eXjgKVUCFJ2TY=">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</latexit><latexit sha1_base64="rpG2rJy3HIUJn9eXjgKVUCFJ2TY=">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</latexit><latexit sha1_base64="rpG2rJy3HIUJn9eXjgKVUCFJ2TY=">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</latexit> H<latexit sha1_base64="oZG8X0I1YX9a5Kue3TapGpoTijo=">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</latexit><latexit sha1_base64="oZG8X0I1YX9a5Kue3TapGpoTijo=">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</latexit><latexit sha1_base64="oZG8X0I1YX9a5Kue3TapGpoTijo=">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</latexit><latexit sha1_base64="oZG8X0I1YX9a5Kue3TapGpoTijo=">AAACbnichVHLSsNAFD2N7/qqCiKIKJZKV+VGBMVV0U2X2loVqkgSpzWYF8m0oMUfcC8uBEVBRPwMN/6ACz9B3AgKblx4mwZERb1hMmfO3HPnzB3ds8xAEj3ElJbWtvaOzq54d09vX39iYHA1cKu+IYqGa7n+uq4FwjIdUZSmtMS65wvN1i2xpu8uNvbXasIPTNdZkXue2LS1imOWTUOTTJU2bE3uGJpVzx1sJZKUoTAmfgI1AklEseQmrrCBbbgwUIUNAQeSsQUNAX8lqCB4zG2izpzPyAz3BQ4QZ22VswRnaMzu8r/Cq1LEOrxu1AxCtcGnWDx8Vk4gRfd0TS90Rzf0SO+/1qqHNRpe9njWm1rhbfUfjhTe/lXZPEvsfKr+9CxRxlzo1WTvXsg0bmE09bX945fCfD5Vn6ILemL/5/RAt3wDp/ZqXC6L/Ani/ADq93b/BKvTGZUy6vJMMrsQPUUnRjGJNPd7FlnksIRi2LEjnOIs9qwMK2PKeDNViUWaIXwJJf0BfwKOWg==</latexit> h(·)<latexit sha1_base64="rpG2rJy3HIUJn9eXjgKVUCFJ2TY=">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</latexit><latexit sha1_base64="rpG2rJy3HIUJn9eXjgKVUCFJ2TY=">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</latexit><latexit sha1_base64="rpG2rJy3HIUJn9eXjgKVUCFJ2TY=">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</latexit><latexit sha1_base64="rpG2rJy3HIUJn9eXjgKVUCFJ2TY=">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</latexit> err<latexit sha1_base64="yKs4214AnmzLb+usGMMbMK6uBI4=">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</latexit><latexit sha1_base64="yKs4214AnmzLb+usGMMbMK6uBI4=">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</latexit><latexit sha1_base64="yKs4214AnmzLb+usGMMbMK6uBI4=">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</latexit><latexit sha1_base64="yKs4214AnmzLb+usGMMbMK6uBI4=">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</latexit> x<latexit sha1_base64="T5eNG1t/rh/1LJqdf1tI18J36qA=">AAACZHichVHLSsNAFD2Nr1pf1SIIghRLxVW5EUFxJbpxaa19QC0liVMNpklI0qIWf0C3igtXCiLiZ7jxB1z0BwRxWcGNC2/TgKiod5iZM2fuuXNmRrUN3fWImiGpq7unty/cHxkYHBoeiY6O5Vyr5mgiq1mG5RRUxRWGboqsp3uGKNiOUKqqIfLq3mp7P18Xjqtb5qZ3YItSVdkx9YquKR5T6f1yNEEp8iP+E8gBSCCIdSt6gy1sw4KGGqoQMOExNqDA5VaEDILNXAkN5hxGur8vcIQIa2ucJThDYXaPxx1eFQPW5HW7puurNT7F4O6wMo4kPdItteiB7uiZ3n+t1fBrtL0c8Kx2tMIujxxPZN7+VVV59rD7qfrTs4cKFn2vOnu3faZ9C62jrx+etzJLG8nGDF3RC/u/pCbd8w3M+qt2nRYbF4jwB8jfn/snyM2lZErJ6fnE8krwFWFMYhqz/N4LWMYa1pHlcwVOcIqz0JM0KMWk8U6qFAo0MXwJaeoD9kyJ+A==</latexit><latexit sha1_base64="T5eNG1t/rh/1LJqdf1tI18J36qA=">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</latexit><latexit sha1_base64="T5eNG1t/rh/1LJqdf1tI18J36qA=">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</latexit><latexit sha1_base64="T5eNG1t/rh/1LJqdf1tI18J36qA=">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</latexit> min f dH(S, T ) , max f min f2H {errS(h(x)) + errT (h(x))} <latexit sha1_base64="x5IFo/EZdyrzyu+zAJRAM58Tfh8=">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</latexit><latexit sha1_base64="x5IFo/EZdyrzyu+zAJRAM58Tfh8=">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</latexit><latexit sha1_base64="x5IFo/EZdyrzyu+zAJRAM58Tfh8=">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</latexit><latexit sha1_base64="x5IFo/EZdyrzyu+zAJRAM58Tfh8=">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</latexit>
  19. 19. ドメイン適応の定式化 • データ分布を で定義 – C: 物体のカテゴリ – B: 物体の位置 – I : 画像の特徴表現 – ドメインシフトがある時 • このような定式化でドメインシフトを確率論的に解析する 19 P(C, B, I)<latexit sha1_base64="FsCLDgx8yVZr53UyYh5dUSrt2q0=">AAACa3ichVHLSsNAFD2N7/po1Y2oC7FUKpRyI4LiqtSN7uqjWtBSkjitoWkSkrSgxR9w6caFbhRExM9w4w+48BNEXCm4ceFtGhAt6g2TOXPmnjtn7qi2obse0WNI6ujs6u7p7Qv3DwwORaLDI1uuVXM0kdMsw3LyquIKQzdFztM9Q+RtRyhV1RDbamW5ub9dF46rW+amd2CLQlUpm3pJ1xSPqXw2sZzMJFdni9EYpciPqXYgByCGILJW9Bq72IMFDTVUIWDCY2xAgcvfDmQQbOYKaDDnMNL9fYEjhFlb4yzBGQqzFf6XebUTsCavmzVdX63xKQYPh5VTiNMD3dAr3dMtPdHHr7Uafo2mlwOe1ZZW2MXI8djG+7+qKs8e9r9Uf3r2UMKi71Vn77bPNG+htfT1w9PXjaX1eGOGLumZ/V/QI93xDcz6m3a1JtbPEOYHkH+2ux1szaVkSslr87F0JniKXkxgGgnu9wLSWEEWOb/PJzjDeehFGpXGpclWqhQKNKP4FlL8E6DYi40=</latexit><latexit sha1_base64="FsCLDgx8yVZr53UyYh5dUSrt2q0=">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</latexit><latexit sha1_base64="FsCLDgx8yVZr53UyYh5dUSrt2q0=">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</latexit><latexit sha1_base64="FsCLDgx8yVZr53UyYh5dUSrt2q0=">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</latexit> C 2 {1, ..., K}<latexit sha1_base64="+Id8Gd4NNG73rYLiuN8eedJF5xU=">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</latexit><latexit sha1_base64="+Id8Gd4NNG73rYLiuN8eedJF5xU=">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</latexit><latexit sha1_base64="+Id8Gd4NNG73rYLiuN8eedJF5xU=">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</latexit><latexit sha1_base64="+Id8Gd4NNG73rYLiuN8eedJF5xU=">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</latexit> PS(C, B, I) 6= PT (C, B, I)<latexit sha1_base64="/6xH3SmOopi1FJ7IjfIugqXLbbw=">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</latexit><latexit sha1_base64="/6xH3SmOopi1FJ7IjfIugqXLbbw=">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</latexit><latexit sha1_base64="/6xH3SmOopi1FJ7IjfIugqXLbbw=">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</latexit><latexit sha1_base64="/6xH3SmOopi1FJ7IjfIugqXLbbw=">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</latexit>
  20. 20. ドメイン適応の定式化 • データ分布を で定義 – C: 物体のカテゴリ – B: 物体の位置 – I : 画像の特徴表現 – ドメインシフトがある時 • このような定式化でドメインシフトを確率論的に解析する 20 P(C, B, I)<latexit sha1_base64="FsCLDgx8yVZr53UyYh5dUSrt2q0=">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</latexit><latexit sha1_base64="FsCLDgx8yVZr53UyYh5dUSrt2q0=">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</latexit><latexit sha1_base64="FsCLDgx8yVZr53UyYh5dUSrt2q0=">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</latexit><latexit sha1_base64="FsCLDgx8yVZr53UyYh5dUSrt2q0=">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</latexit> C 2 {1, ..., K}<latexit sha1_base64="+Id8Gd4NNG73rYLiuN8eedJF5xU=">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</latexit><latexit sha1_base64="+Id8Gd4NNG73rYLiuN8eedJF5xU=">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</latexit><latexit sha1_base64="+Id8Gd4NNG73rYLiuN8eedJF5xU=">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</latexit><latexit sha1_base64="+Id8Gd4NNG73rYLiuN8eedJF5xU=">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</latexit> PS(C, B, I) 6= PT (C, B, I)<latexit sha1_base64="/6xH3SmOopi1FJ7IjfIugqXLbbw=">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</latexit><latexit sha1_base64="/6xH3SmOopi1FJ7IjfIugqXLbbw=">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</latexit><latexit sha1_base64="/6xH3SmOopi1FJ7IjfIugqXLbbw=">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</latexit><latexit sha1_base64="/6xH3SmOopi1FJ7IjfIugqXLbbw=">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</latexit> I B BC
Image-level Adaptation • ベイズの定理より • と仮定する(covariate shift assumption) – つまり、検出ネットワークはドメイン不変と仮定 • になるように特徴抽出器を学習すれば良い • 実装では以下のように敵対的学習をする 21 P(C, B, I) = P(C, B|I)P(I)<latexit sha1_base64="W1r/mjxiAw9mGoeP4epHF6dlOY8=">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</latexit><latexit sha1_base64="W1r/mjxiAw9mGoeP4epHF6dlOY8=">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</latexit><latexit sha1_base64="W1r/mjxiAw9mGoeP4epHF6dlOY8=">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</latexit><latexit sha1_base64="W1r/mjxiAw9mGoeP4epHF6dlOY8=">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</latexit> PS(C, B|I) = PT (C, B|I)<latexit sha1_base64="is2ODp6hlGslvVImQfxSMBXDfnk=">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</latexit><latexit sha1_base64="is2ODp6hlGslvVImQfxSMBXDfnk=">AAACmnichVFNSxtRFD2OX2m0Gu2mYBeDwaIg4Y4oilCQuFG6iSZRQSXMjE8dMl/MvAR0zB/wD3ThqoKI+CvETalrF/4EcangxoU3k4HaSvUO8955595z33nvGb5thZLopk1p7+js6k59SPf0fuzrzwwMroReLTBF2fRsL1gz9FDYlivK0pK2WPMDoTuGLVaN6nwzv1oXQWh5bknu+WLT0Xdca9sydclUJTNVqEQbji53Td2Oio3G6Py4mlcP1MUx9Zv6Mld6matkspSjONTXQEtAFkkUvMwpNrAFDyZqcCDgQjK2oSPkbx0aCD5zm4iYCxhZcV6ggTRra1wluEJntsrjDq/WE9bldbNnGKtN3sXmP2ClihG6pjO6p190Trf09N9eUdyj6WWPZ6OlFX6l//Bz8fFdlcOzxO4f1ZueJbYxE3u12LsfM81TmC19ff/HfXF2eST6Ssd0x/5/0g1d8gnc+oN5siSWj5DmB9D+ve7XYGUip1FOW5rMzuWTp0hhCMMY5fuexhwWUECZ9z3CBX7jSvmi5JVF5XurVGlLNJ/wVyilZx1Bm9Y=</latexit><latexit sha1_base64="is2ODp6hlGslvVImQfxSMBXDfnk=">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</latexit><latexit sha1_base64="is2ODp6hlGslvVImQfxSMBXDfnk=">AAACmnichVFNSxtRFD2OX2m0Gu2mYBeDwaIg4Y4oilCQuFG6iSZRQSXMjE8dMl/MvAR0zB/wD3ThqoKI+CvETalrF/4EcangxoU3k4HaSvUO8955595z33nvGb5thZLopk1p7+js6k59SPf0fuzrzwwMroReLTBF2fRsL1gz9FDYlivK0pK2WPMDoTuGLVaN6nwzv1oXQWh5bknu+WLT0Xdca9sydclUJTNVqEQbji53Td2Oio3G6Py4mlcP1MUx9Zv6Mld6matkspSjONTXQEtAFkkUvMwpNrAFDyZqcCDgQjK2oSPkbx0aCD5zm4iYCxhZcV6ggTRra1wluEJntsrjDq/WE9bldbNnGKtN3sXmP2ClihG6pjO6p190Trf09N9eUdyj6WWPZ6OlFX6l//Bz8fFdlcOzxO4f1ZueJbYxE3u12LsfM81TmC19ff/HfXF2eST6Ssd0x/5/0g1d8gnc+oN5siSWj5DmB9D+ve7XYGUip1FOW5rMzuWTp0hhCMMY5fuexhwWUECZ9z3CBX7jSvmi5JVF5XurVGlLNJ/wVyilZx1Bm9Y=</latexit> PS(I) = PT (I)<latexit sha1_base64="n/c7hUwyWyPioxQWmgpV4VQI2g4=">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</latexit><latexit sha1_base64="n/c7hUwyWyPioxQWmgpV4VQI2g4=">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</latexit><latexit sha1_base64="n/c7hUwyWyPioxQWmgpV4VQI2g4=">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</latexit><latexit sha1_base64="n/c7hUwyWyPioxQWmgpV4VQI2g4=">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</latexit>
Instance-level Adaptation • 同様に • と仮定する(covariate shift assumption) • になるように特徴抽出器を学習すれば良い • 実装では以下のような敵対的学習をする 22 P(C, B, I) = P(C|B, I)P(B, I)<latexit sha1_base64="rhXLBJFDhM3o9jnkw0+VrfTTFL8=">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</latexit><latexit sha1_base64="rhXLBJFDhM3o9jnkw0+VrfTTFL8=">AAAChHichVFNLwNRFD0GRX0VG4mFiYZU0jR3fIRIiLBhV6VIaJqZ8TAxnZnMTJtQljb+gIUViYjY8gts/AGL/gSxJLGxcDudRBDcl/fuvefdc99572mOaXg+UaVOqm9ojDQ1t0Rb29o7OmNd3aueXXR1kdVt03bXNdUTpmGJrG/4plh3XKEWNFOsaXvz1f21knA9w7ZW/H1H5ArqjmVsG7rqM5SP9acT80l5LikvDsvTMifyYS1LJwKXj8UpRYHJPwMlDOIILW3HrrCJLdjQUUQBAhZ8jk2o8HhsQAHBYSyHMmMuR0awL3CEKHOLXCW4QmV0j9cdzjZC1OK82tML2DqfYvJ0mSljkB7pml7ogW7oid5/7VUOelS17LPXalzh5DtPepff/mUV2PvY/WT9qdnHNiYDrQZrdwKkegu9xi8dnL4sT2UGy0N0Qc+s/5wqdM83sEqv+uWSyJwhyh+gfH/un8HqSEqhlLI0Fp+dC7+iGX0YQILfewKzWEAaWT73GDe4xZ0UkZLSqDReK5XqQk4Pvpg08wEUaJBR</latexit><latexit sha1_base64="rhXLBJFDhM3o9jnkw0+VrfTTFL8=">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</latexit><latexit sha1_base64="rhXLBJFDhM3o9jnkw0+VrfTTFL8=">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</latexit> PS(C|B, I) = PT (C|B, I)<latexit sha1_base64="PiHpPQLI3yLcokz8hFFBVWrf70M=">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</latexit><latexit sha1_base64="PiHpPQLI3yLcokz8hFFBVWrf70M=">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</latexit><latexit sha1_base64="PiHpPQLI3yLcokz8hFFBVWrf70M=">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</latexit><latexit sha1_base64="PiHpPQLI3yLcokz8hFFBVWrf70M=">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</latexit> PS(B, I) = PT (B, I)<latexit sha1_base64="ZCsQhn8DE0ASJmIi19v7E3DzyPU=">AAACknicSyrIySwuMTC4ycjEzMLKxs7BycXNw8vHLyAoFFacX1qUnBqanJ+TXxSRlFicmpOZlxpaklmSkxpRUJSamJuUkxqelO0Mkg8vSy0qzszPCympLEiNzU1Mz8tMy0xOLAEKxQvoBsRXx+QmlmQkJ+ZUB9fWajjpKHhqKtgqIIuHwMTjBZQN9AzAQAGTYQhlKDNAQUC+wHKGGIYUhnyGZIZShlyGVIY8hhIgO4chkaEYCKMZDBkMGAqAYrEM1UCxIiArEyyfylDLwAXUWwpUlQpUkQgUzQaS6UBeNFQ0D8gHmVkM1p0MtCUHiIuAOhUYVA2uGqw0+GxwwmC1wUuDPzjNqgabAXJLJZBOguhNLYjn75II/k5QVy6QLmHIQOjC6+YShjQGC7BbM4FuLwCLgHyRDNFfVjX9c7BVkGq1msEig9dA9y80uGlwGOiDvLIvyUsDU4NmM3ABI8AQPbgxGWFGeoYGeoaBJsoOTtCo4GCQZlBi0ACGtzmDA4MHQwBDKNDeyQw7GQ4xHGYSYbJicmRyhihlYoTqEWZAAUw+AHjfmYg=</latexit><latexit sha1_base64="ZCsQhn8DE0ASJmIi19v7E3DzyPU=">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</latexit><latexit sha1_base64="ZCsQhn8DE0ASJmIi19v7E3DzyPU=">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</latexit><latexit sha1_base64="ZCsQhn8DE0ASJmIi19v7E3DzyPU=">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</latexit>
Consistency Regularization • しかし、 を適応させるのは難しい • – で完全に周辺化するのは困難 – Bounding boxのアノテーションがソースドメインしかない ➡ベイズの定理より • 上式より となるように学習すれば が得られる つまり、 の正則化を学習で入れてあげれば良い 23 P(B, I)<latexit sha1_base64="LKiQUU+c+HER3epJ5ng4N9KtztQ=">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</latexit><latexit sha1_base64="LKiQUU+c+HER3epJ5ng4N9KtztQ=">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</latexit><latexit sha1_base64="LKiQUU+c+HER3epJ5ng4N9KtztQ=">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</latexit><latexit sha1_base64="LKiQUU+c+HER3epJ5ng4N9KtztQ=">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</latexit> P(B, I) = P(B|I)P(I)<latexit sha1_base64="r16VObvu1oiJxbeRTbyCQCNf+l0=">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</latexit><latexit sha1_base64="r16VObvu1oiJxbeRTbyCQCNf+l0=">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</latexit><latexit sha1_base64="r16VObvu1oiJxbeRTbyCQCNf+l0=">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</latexit><latexit sha1_base64="r16VObvu1oiJxbeRTbyCQCNf+l0=">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</latexit> P(I)<latexit sha1_base64="921V3wPsUP2lInCPE4cyUpFc8KQ=">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</latexit><latexit sha1_base64="921V3wPsUP2lInCPE4cyUpFc8KQ=">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</latexit><latexit sha1_base64="921V3wPsUP2lInCPE4cyUpFc8KQ=">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</latexit><latexit sha1_base64="921V3wPsUP2lInCPE4cyUpFc8KQ=">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</latexit> P(D|B, I) = P(D|I)<latexit sha1_base64="tPqT7Y40SMK67wx1ZReWwrSZRa0=">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</latexit><latexit sha1_base64="tPqT7Y40SMK67wx1ZReWwrSZRa0=">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</latexit><latexit sha1_base64="tPqT7Y40SMK67wx1ZReWwrSZRa0=">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</latexit><latexit sha1_base64="tPqT7Y40SMK67wx1ZReWwrSZRa0=">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</latexit> P(B|I) = P(B|D, I)<latexit sha1_base64="jfSDYjsv00RGosd8NSdF4ILmfWU=">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</latexit><latexit sha1_base64="jfSDYjsv00RGosd8NSdF4ILmfWU=">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</latexit><latexit sha1_base64="jfSDYjsv00RGosd8NSdF4ILmfWU=">AAACdHichVHLSsNQED2Nr1ofrboRdCGWioKUiQiKIIi60F1brQoqJYm3GkyTkKSFWv0Bf8BFV4oi4me48Qdc9BPEpaIbF07SgKioE5I599w5k3PvqLahux5RIyK1tLa1d0Q7Y13dPb3xRF//hmuVHU3kNcuwnC1VcYWhmyLv6Z4htmxHKCXVEJvq4ZK/v1kRjqtb5rpXtcVuSdk39aKuKR5ThUQ8M754vDox76flydWJQiJJaQpi5CeQQ5BEGBkrcY0d7MGChjJKEDDhMTagwOVnGzIINnO7qDHnMNKDfYETxFhb5irBFQqzh/zd59V2yJq89nu6gVrjvxj8OqwcQYoe6Iae6Z5u6ZHef+1VC3r4Xqqc1aZW2IX46eDa27+qEmcPB5+qPz17KGI28Kqzdztg/FNoTX3l6Ox5bS6Xqo3RBT2x/3Nq0B2fwKy8aFdZkasjxgOQv1/3T7AxlZYpLWenkwuL4SiiGMIoxvm+Z7CAFWSQD2ZSxyWuIq/SsJSUUs1SKRJqBvAlpPQHsF+OOg==</latexit><latexit sha1_base64="jfSDYjsv00RGosd8NSdF4ILmfWU=">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</latexit> P(D|B, I)P(B|I) = P(B|D, I)P(D|I)<latexit sha1_base64="v1oafSPo0Ikizj3T1ofMhixFX1o=">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</latexit><latexit sha1_base64="v1oafSPo0Ikizj3T1ofMhixFX1o=">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</latexit><latexit sha1_base64="v1oafSPo0Ikizj3T1ofMhixFX1o=">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</latexit><latexit sha1_base64="v1oafSPo0Ikizj3T1ofMhixFX1o=">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</latexit> P(D|B, I) = P(D|I)<latexit sha1_base64="tPqT7Y40SMK67wx1ZReWwrSZRa0=">AAACd3ichVHLSsNAFD2Nr1pfVTeCC4NFqSDlRgRFEERd6K4+qoJKSeJUQ9MkJGlRqz/gD7gQBAVR8TPc+AMu/ARxqSCCC2/SgKiod5iZM2fuuXNmRnNMw/OJHmJSXX1DY1O8OdHS2tbekezsWvHssquLnG6btrumqZ4wDUvkfMM3xZrjCrWkmWJVK84E+6sV4XqGbS37e47YLKnbllEwdNVnKp/syqZnD6aH5fkheVIO8PxQPpmiDIUh/wRKBFKIImsnL7GBLdjQUUYJAhZ8xiZUeNzWoYDgMLeJKnMuIyPcFzhEgrVlzhKcoTJb5HGbV+sRa/E6qOmFap1PMbm7rJQxQPd0Tc90Rzf0SO+/1qqGNQIvezxrNa1w8h1HPUuv/6pKPPvY+VT96dlHAeOhV4O9OyET3EKv6Sv7x89LE4sD1UE6pyf2f0YPdMs3sCov+sWCWDxBgj9A+f7cP8HKSEahjLIwmpqajr4ijl70I83vPYYpzCGLHJ+7i1Nc4ir2JvVJg1K6lirFIk03voSkfADtyI66</latexit><latexit sha1_base64="tPqT7Y40SMK67wx1ZReWwrSZRa0=">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</latexit><latexit sha1_base64="tPqT7Y40SMK67wx1ZReWwrSZRa0=">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</latexit><latexit sha1_base64="tPqT7Y40SMK67wx1ZReWwrSZRa0=">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</latexit>
  24. 24. Consistency Regularization • の正則化 • これは、画像全体のドメインとオブジェクトに着目したときのドメイ ンに一貫性を持たせるということに等しい • 実装では次のようになる 24 P(D|B, I) = P(D|I)<latexit sha1_base64="tPqT7Y40SMK67wx1ZReWwrSZRa0=">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</latexit><latexit sha1_base64="tPqT7Y40SMK67wx1ZReWwrSZRa0=">AAACd3ichVHLSsNAFD2Nr1pfVTeCC4NFqSDlRgRFEERd6K4+qoJKSeJUQ9MkJGlRqz/gD7gQBAVR8TPc+AMu/ARxqSCCC2/SgKiod5iZM2fuuXNmRnNMw/OJHmJSXX1DY1O8OdHS2tbekezsWvHssquLnG6btrumqZ4wDUvkfMM3xZrjCrWkmWJVK84E+6sV4XqGbS37e47YLKnbllEwdNVnKp/syqZnD6aH5fkheVIO8PxQPpmiDIUh/wRKBFKIImsnL7GBLdjQUUYJAhZ8xiZUeNzWoYDgMLeJKnMuIyPcFzhEgrVlzhKcoTJb5HGbV+sRa/E6qOmFap1PMbm7rJQxQPd0Tc90Rzf0SO+/1qqGNQIvezxrNa1w8h1HPUuv/6pKPPvY+VT96dlHAeOhV4O9OyET3EKv6Sv7x89LE4sD1UE6pyf2f0YPdMs3sCov+sWCWDxBgj9A+f7cP8HKSEahjLIwmpqajr4ijl70I83vPYYpzCGLHJ+7i1Nc4ir2JvVJg1K6lirFIk03voSkfADtyI66</latexit><latexit sha1_base64="tPqT7Y40SMK67wx1ZReWwrSZRa0=">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</latexit><latexit sha1_base64="tPqT7Y40SMK67wx1ZReWwrSZRa0=">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</latexit> Image-level domain Instance-level domain
  26. 26. ネットワーク概観 26 候補領域の 抽出 候補領域の分 類とlocalization Ldet = Lrpn + Lroi<latexit sha1_base64="j34hNYJRGY51Jqs2HGUOeUkjvOM=">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</latexit><latexit sha1_base64="j34hNYJRGY51Jqs2HGUOeUkjvOM=">AAACnnicSyrIySwuMTC4ycjEzMLKxs7BycXNw8vHLyAoFFacX1qUnBqanJ+TXxSRlFicmpOZlxpaklmSkxpRUJSamJuUkxqelO0Mkg8vSy0qzszPCympLEiNzU1Mz8tMy0xOLAEKxQtYxuQmlmQkJ+ZU+9TGV6ekltQq2CqgiBUV5NUqaKOJ5WfWxgsoG+gZgIECJsMQylBmgIKAfIHlDDEMKQz5DMkMpQy5DKkMeQwlQHYOQyJDMRBGMxgyGDAUAMViGaqBYkVAViZYPpWhloELqLcUqCoVqCIRKJoNJNOBvGioaB6QDzKzGKw7GWhLDhAXAXUqMKgaXDVYafDZ4ITBaoOXBn9wmlUNNgPklkognQTRm1oQz98lEfydoK5cIF3CkIHQhdfNJQxpDBZgt2YC3V4AFgH5Ihmiv6xq+udgqyDVajWDRQavge5faHDT4DDQB3llX5KXBqYGzWbgAkaAIXpwYzLCjPQMDfQMA02UHZygUcHBIM2gxKABDG9zBgcGD4YAhlCgvfMZjjKcYzjPpMDkxuTL5A9RysQI1SPMgAKYIgB0DqEU</latexit><latexit sha1_base64="j34hNYJRGY51Jqs2HGUOeUkjvOM=">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</latexit><latexit sha1_base64="j34hNYJRGY51Jqs2HGUOeUkjvOM=">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</latexit>
  27. 27. ネットワーク概観 27 Discriminator (Domain classifier) 誤差逆伝播時 に符号を反転 させるlayer Limg<latexit sha1_base64="vlrpTlsCJkj3/dNPowGLUUB3zFg=">AAACdnicSyrIySwuMTC4ycjEzMLKxs7BycXNw8vHLyAoFFacX1qUnBqanJ+TXxSRlFicmpOZlxpaklmSkxpRUJSamJuUkxqelO0Mkg8vSy0qzszPCympLEiNzU1Mz8tMy0xOLAEKxQsIxuQmlmQkJ+ZU+9TGV2fmptfGCygb6BmAgQImwxDKUGaAgoB8geUMMQwpDPkMyQylDLkMqQx5DCVAdg5DIkMxEEYzGDIYMBQAxWIZqoFiRUBWJlg+laGWgQuotxSoKhWoIhEomg0k04G8aKhoHpAPMrMYrDsZaEsOEBcBdSowqBpcNVhp8NnghMFqg5cGf3CaVQ02A+SWSiCdBNGbWhDP3yUR/J2grlwgXcKQgdCF180lDGkMFmC3ZgLdXgAWAfkiGaK/rGr652CrINVqNYNFBq+B7l9ocNPgMNAHeWVfkpcGpgbNZuACRoAhenBjMsKM9AwN9AwDTZQdnKBRwcEgzaDEoAEMb3MGBwYPhgCGUKC95QxzGZYxLGf8wSTHpMqkDlHKxAjVI8yAApgMADhbkV8=</latexit><latexit sha1_base64="vlrpTlsCJkj3/dNPowGLUUB3zFg=">AAACdnicSyrIySwuMTC4ycjEzMLKxs7BycXNw8vHLyAoFFacX1qUnBqanJ+TXxSRlFicmpOZlxpaklmSkxpRUJSamJuUkxqelO0Mkg8vSy0qzszPCympLEiNzU1Mz8tMy0xOLAEKxQsIxuQmlmQkJ+ZU+9TGV2fmptfGCygb6BmAgQImwxDKUGaAgoB8geUMMQwpDPkMyQylDLkMqQx5DCVAdg5DIkMxEEYzGDIYMBQAxWIZqoFiRUBWJlg+laGWgQuotxSoKhWoIhEomg0k04G8aKhoHpAPMrMYrDsZaEsOEBcBdSowqBpcNVhp8NnghMFqg5cGf3CaVQ02A+SWSiCdBNGbWhDP3yUR/J2grlwgXcKQgdCF180lDGkMFmC3ZgLdXgAWAfkiGaK/rGr652CrINVqNYNFBq+B7l9ocNPgMNAHeWVfkpcGpgbNZuACRoAhenBjMsKM9AwN9AwDTZQdnKBRwcEgzaDEoAEMb3MGBwYPhgCGUKC95QxzGZYxLGf8wSTHpMqkDlHKxAjVI8yAApgMADhbkV8=</latexit><latexit sha1_base64="vlrpTlsCJkj3/dNPowGLUUB3zFg=">AAACdnicSyrIySwuMTC4ycjEzMLKxs7BycXNw8vHLyAoFFacX1qUnBqanJ+TXxSRlFicmpOZlxpaklmSkxpRUJSamJuUkxqelO0Mkg8vSy0qzszPCympLEiNzU1Mz8tMy0xOLAEKxQsIxuQmlmQkJ+ZU+9TGV2fmptfGCygb6BmAgQImwxDKUGaAgoB8geUMMQwpDPkMyQylDLkMqQx5DCVAdg5DIkMxEEYzGDIYMBQAxWIZqoFiRUBWJlg+laGWgQuotxSoKhWoIhEomg0k04G8aKhoHpAPMrMYrDsZaEsOEBcBdSowqBpcNVhp8NnghMFqg5cGf3CaVQ02A+SWSiCdBNGbWhDP3yUR/J2grlwgXcKQgdCF180lDGkMFmC3ZgLdXgAWAfkiGaK/rGr652CrINVqNYNFBq+B7l9ocNPgMNAHeWVfkpcGpgbNZuACRoAhenBjMsKM9AwN9AwDTZQdnKBRwcEgzaDEoAEMb3MGBwYPhgCGUKC95QxzGZYxLGf8wSTHpMqkDlHKxAjVI8yAApgMADhbkV8=</latexit><latexit sha1_base64="vlrpTlsCJkj3/dNPowGLUUB3zFg=">AAACdnicSyrIySwuMTC4ycjEzMLKxs7BycXNw8vHLyAoFFacX1qUnBqanJ+TXxSRlFicmpOZlxpaklmSkxpRUJSamJuUkxqelO0Mkg8vSy0qzszPCympLEiNzU1Mz8tMy0xOLAEKxQsIxuQmlmQkJ+ZU+9TGV2fmptfGCygb6BmAgQImwxDKUGaAgoB8geUMMQwpDPkMyQylDLkMqQx5DCVAdg5DIkMxEEYzGDIYMBQAxWIZqoFiRUBWJlg+laGWgQuotxSoKhWoIhEomg0k04G8aKhoHpAPMrMYrDsZaEsOEBcBdSowqBpcNVhp8NnghMFqg5cGf3CaVQ02A+SWSiCdBNGbWhDP3yUR/J2grlwgXcKQgdCF180lDGkMFmC3ZgLdXgAWAfkiGaK/rGr652CrINVqNYNFBq+B7l9ocNPgMNAHeWVfkpcGpgbNZuACRoAhenBjMsKM9AwN9AwDTZQdnKBRwcEgzaDEoAEMb3MGBwYPhgCGUKC95QxzGZYxLGf8wSTHpMqkDlHKxAjVI8yAApgMADhbkV8=</latexit> Ldet = Lrpn + Lroi<latexit sha1_base64="j34hNYJRGY51Jqs2HGUOeUkjvOM=">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</latexit><latexit sha1_base64="j34hNYJRGY51Jqs2HGUOeUkjvOM=">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</latexit><latexit sha1_base64="j34hNYJRGY51Jqs2HGUOeUkjvOM=">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</latexit><latexit sha1_base64="j34hNYJRGY51Jqs2HGUOeUkjvOM=">AAACnnicSyrIySwuMTC4ycjEzMLKxs7BycXNw8vHLyAoFFacX1qUnBqanJ+TXxSRlFicmpOZlxpaklmSkxpRUJSamJuUkxqelO0Mkg8vSy0qzszPCympLEiNzU1Mz8tMy0xOLAEKxQtYxuQmlmQkJ+ZU+9TGV6ekltQq2CqgiBUV5NUqaKOJ5WfWxgsoG+gZgIECJsMQylBmgIKAfIHlDDEMKQz5DMkMpQy5DKkMeQwlQHYOQyJDMRBGMxgyGDAUAMViGaqBYkVAViZYPpWhloELqLcUqCoVqCIRKJoNJNOBvGioaB6QDzKzGKw7GWhLDhAXAXUqMKgaXDVYafDZ4ITBaoOXBn9wmlUNNgPklkognQTRm1oQz98lEfydoK5cIF3CkIHQhdfNJQxpDBZgt2YC3V4AFgH5Ihmiv6xq+udgqyDVajWDRQavge5faHDT4DDQB3llX5KXBqYGzWbgAkaAIXpwYzLCjPQMDfQMA02UHZygUcHBIM2gxKABDG9zBgcGD4YAhlCgvfMZjjKcYzjPpMDkxuTL5A9RysQI1SPMgAKYIgB0DqEU</latexit>
  28. 28. ネットワーク概観 28 Discriminator (Domain classifier) 誤差逆伝播時 に符号を反転 させるlayer Limg<latexit sha1_base64="vlrpTlsCJkj3/dNPowGLUUB3zFg=">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</latexit><latexit sha1_base64="vlrpTlsCJkj3/dNPowGLUUB3zFg=">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</latexit><latexit sha1_base64="vlrpTlsCJkj3/dNPowGLUUB3zFg=">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</latexit><latexit sha1_base64="vlrpTlsCJkj3/dNPowGLUUB3zFg=">AAACdnicSyrIySwuMTC4ycjEzMLKxs7BycXNw8vHLyAoFFacX1qUnBqanJ+TXxSRlFicmpOZlxpaklmSkxpRUJSamJuUkxqelO0Mkg8vSy0qzszPCympLEiNzU1Mz8tMy0xOLAEKxQsIxuQmlmQkJ+ZU+9TGV2fmptfGCygb6BmAgQImwxDKUGaAgoB8geUMMQwpDPkMyQylDLkMqQx5DCVAdg5DIkMxEEYzGDIYMBQAxWIZqoFiRUBWJlg+laGWgQuotxSoKhWoIhEomg0k04G8aKhoHpAPMrMYrDsZaEsOEBcBdSowqBpcNVhp8NnghMFqg5cGf3CaVQ02A+SWSiCdBNGbWhDP3yUR/J2grlwgXcKQgdCF180lDGkMFmC3ZgLdXgAWAfkiGaK/rGr652CrINVqNYNFBq+B7l9ocNPgMNAHeWVfkpcGpgbNZuACRoAhenBjMsKM9AwN9AwDTZQdnKBRwcEgzaDEoAEMb3MGBwYPhgCGUKC95QxzGZYxLGf8wSTHpMqkDlHKxAjVI8yAApgMADhbkV8=</latexit> Lins<latexit sha1_base64="DL2N+p6sQn6vhxOhqD9lyo0pt6A=">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</latexit><latexit sha1_base64="DL2N+p6sQn6vhxOhqD9lyo0pt6A=">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</latexit><latexit sha1_base64="DL2N+p6sQn6vhxOhqD9lyo0pt6A=">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</latexit><latexit sha1_base64="DL2N+p6sQn6vhxOhqD9lyo0pt6A=">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</latexit> Ldet = Lrpn + Lroi<latexit sha1_base64="j34hNYJRGY51Jqs2HGUOeUkjvOM=">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</latexit><latexit sha1_base64="j34hNYJRGY51Jqs2HGUOeUkjvOM=">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</latexit><latexit sha1_base64="j34hNYJRGY51Jqs2HGUOeUkjvOM=">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</latexit><latexit sha1_base64="j34hNYJRGY51Jqs2HGUOeUkjvOM=">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</latexit>

