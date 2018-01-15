Successfully reported this slideshow.
Bản độ xe exciter 150 trắng đỏ đen đầy uy lực vừa mới ra lò tại shop, một đứa con cưng được các anh thợ nâng niu cả một ng...
Những món đồ chơi được kết hợp hết sức hài hòa như: Mâm kuni đúc to khỏe đi đôi với cặp phuộc hành trình ngược và phuộc bì...
vận hành trơn mượt hơn. Phần đuôi xe của một biker yêu độ xe phải gọn gàng như thế này: Pass biển số 2 chiều, xi nhan mult...
Ngắm bản độ xe exciter 150 trắng đỏ đen trước và sau phẫu thuật 25 triệu
  1. 1. Bản độ xe exciter 150 trắng đỏ đen đầy uy lực vừa mới ra lò tại shop, một đứa con cưng được các anh thợ nâng niu cả một ngày. Ngày đăng: 08-11-2017 3,631 lượt xem Độ xe exciter 150 trắng đỏ đen có rất nhiều mẫu đẹp và bắt mắt đã được thực hiện bên shop. Và sau đây cũng là một bản độ ấn tượng nữa vừa mới thực hiện xong, hy vọng nó sẽ mang đến nguồn cảm hứng dồi dào cho xế yêu của bạn. Bản độ xe exciter 150 trắng đỏ đen lên đồ chơi full cực hầm hố, nhưng bạn có biết chỉ nửa ngày trước em nó lại có dáng vẻ cực chuẩn mực như thế này. Qua bàn tay lão luyện của các anh thợ lâu năm, bản độ đầy tâm huyết dần dần lộ diện với những món đồ chơi xe máy CNC đầy chắc chắn.
  2. 2. Những món đồ chơi được kết hợp hết sức hài hòa như: Mâm kuni đúc to khỏe đi đôi với cặp phuộc hành trình ngược và phuộc bình dầu ohlins nhún êm ái mà rất nhiều biker mong muốn thay thế bản zin. Tiếp theo, không thể không nhắc đến đó là bộ số gãy RCB chính hãng và gắp sau cắt CNC nguyên khối chất như những chiếc moto phân khối lớn. Bên cạnh đó là quả pô MIVV cho âm thanh đã tai phải biết (bạn có thể nghe âm thanh pô trong video test cuối bài). Bộ ốp lốc máy kiểng (ốp nồi khô), cùng dàn ốc lốc máy kiểng khiến phần thân máy đẹp hoàn hảo. Một vài chi tiết nho nhỏ khác nhưng không kém phần đắt giá như bình dầu AEM và cặp dây dầu thái hiệu Morin cực xịn. Cặp đĩa Glafer kết hợp với bộ nhông sên đĩa Eka sên vàng thay thế bản zin giúp xe
  3. 3. vận hành trơn mượt hơn. Phần đuôi xe của một biker yêu độ xe phải gọn gàng như thế này: Pass biển số 2 chiều, xi nhan multi led và có chắn bùn 4 chân nữa nha các bạn (vì lúc chụp hình còn chưa ráp chắn bùn :)). Phần đầu xe lên hẳn bộ mắt cú thiên thần 7 màu đẹp đến siêu lòng. Vâng! Đã nhắc đến đèn độ thì không thể quên anh XHP L7 chính hãng siêu sáng cho anh em thích đi phượt, giữa rừng cũng soi sáng như đường phố. Cặp bao tay Domino chính hãng thường thấy trong các bản độ đắt tiền, độ êm ái và sang chảnh của em nó đã thành thương hiệu mất rồi. Đã đi đôi bao tay chất thì cũng phải có cặp tay thắng xịn, tay thắng RCB chính hãng nhấp vừa nhạy vừa nhẹ là lựa chọn số một cho bạn. ♻ Xem thêm hình ảnh, video về phiên bản siêu độ xe exciter 150 trắng đỏ đen để khám phá thêm nhiều món đồ chơi khác chưa kể đến, cũng như được nghe tiếng pô độ gầm thét trong đêm thanh vắng đã đời.

