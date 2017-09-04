” Want to make your cosmetics look stand out on the shelves? Here we have come up with
You make the cosmetics that are suitable for human skin. Your products are clinically approved and free from animal testin...
Choose the appropriate container to preserve and protect your cosmetic products as they are transported from manufacturers...
Choose Well Designed Labels: Labeling of cosmetic products is important for both aesthetic and marketing purposes. A well-...
It Should Be Portable: Is your moisturizer bottle compact enough to be fit into a makeup bag? Portability of the product d...
Stay up to date with latest cosmetic packaging trends to get unique design idea for your cosmetics. Nowadays, cosmetics ar...
Over to You Imply these tips to design the packaging that not only speaks about your cosmetic item, but is also durable, s...
6 cosmetic packaging tips to attract buyer’s eye and improve sales

  Want to make your cosmetics look stand out on the shelves? Here we have come up with
  2. 2. You make the cosmetics that are suitable for human skin. Your products are clinically approved and free from animal testing. Despite all that, a customer doesn’t buy your cosmetics as they don’t come in attractive packaging. How frustrating and disappointing is that? Well, you are not alone as there are many brands which are lost in the sea of cosmetics just because of the poor and plain packaging. The point is here that the cosmetic packaging does matter as much as the quality of your product. With attractive packaging, your cosmetics looks stand out and attracts attention which is resulted into improved sales. Therefore, work on your cosmetic packaging by considering the following points. Is the Packaging Fit for Storage and Transportation?
  3. 3. Choose the appropriate container to preserve and protect your cosmetic products as they are transported from manufacturers to retailers. It is even important as a customer is likely to store the cosmetics for months. Therefore, the packaging should withstand wear and tear, temperature and weather condition during its storage and transportation. Easy to Use: Needless to say easy-to-use cosmetic packaging is more preferred by the customers. Therefore, make sure the packaging is easy to open and the customers will have no issues to take out the product inside. For example, tubes are good as they easily release the required amount of the product on simple pressing. If your container design allows the customer to use the last bit of the products out of the pack, let them know by mentioning it on the packaging.
  4. 4. Choose Well Designed Labels: Labeling of cosmetic products is important for both aesthetic and marketing purposes. A well-designed label with right images and strategic text placement gives a sophisticated touch to the product’s exterior. On the other hand, it lets your customers know the ingredients and directions to use of the cosmetics. From color, typography to information, there are many things to consider while designing the label. Make sure to include product name, brand, composition, warnings, instructions and other important information on the label of the cosmetic.
  5. 5. It Should Be Portable: Is your moisturizer bottle compact enough to be fit into a makeup bag? Portability of the product does matter. An average woman will carry the personal care products in her makeup bag. It won’t be possible with massive or bulky packaging. Moreover, you like the products to be durable so that there is no risk of spilling the content or breaking. Keep Eye on the Trends:
  6. 6. Stay up to date with latest cosmetic packaging trends to get unique design idea for your cosmetics. Nowadays, cosmetics are being introduced into innovative packaging like cigar style boxes, magnetic closures and old styled jars. Whatever packaging style you choose, make sure it goes well with the storage, portability, contents and designs of your product. Make It Reusable: Making your products reusable can also make a difference. For example, a customer can repurpose a used eye-shadow palette into a jewelry organizer. Or the main container of the product can be used for storage. Such small things will be alluring to the customers who want to make the most of the products as well as those who are eco-friendly.
  7. 7. Over to You Imply these tips to design the packaging that not only speaks about your cosmetic item, but is also durable, safe and user friendly. In this way, your product will get the attention of the prospective buyers.

