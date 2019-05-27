Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
[PDF] DOWNLOAD His Virgin Mate (Interstellar Brides: The Virgins, #1) DONWLOAD LAST PAGE !!!! Author : Grace Goodwin Langu...
DETAIL Author : Grace Goodwinq Pages : 218 pagesq Publisher : Grace Goodwinq Language : engq ISBN-10 : 1545168482q ISBN-13...
DONWLOAD LAST PAGE !!!! [PDF] DOWNLOAD His Virgin Mate (Interstellar Brides: The Virgins, #1)
DOWNLOAD HERE !!!!
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

[PDF] DOWNLOAD His Virgin Mate (Interstellar Brides: The Virgins, #1)

3 views

Published on

Author : Grace Goodwin
Language : English
Grade Level : 1-4
Product Dimensions : 8.6 x 0.7 x 9.2 inches
Shipping Weight : 11.6 ounces
Format : BOOKS
Seller information : Grace Goodwin ( 7? )
Link Download : https://goodreadsb.blogspot.com/?book=1545168482

Synnopsis :
One look, one touch, and there is no denying the heat…Twenty-one and single, Alexis Lopez hopes her lackluster response to men is a problem she’s eager to solve by volunteering for the Interstellar Brides Program. One look at the large, dominant alien who claims she belongs to him sets her body on fire. When he tells her, in explicit detail, how he’ll claim her in every way, she is eager to give her mate everything, body and soul.Von of Everis is a ruthless and high ranking Hunter who’s spent years fighting in the Hive wars. But his bed, and his life, are empty until Alexis arrives. One look at his innocent little bride and he knows she belongs to him.Simple, right? Nope. The match is challenged by one of the most feared warriors on the planet and stolen kisses and mind-numbing pleasure won’t save Von from a deadly duel. But Von is a Hunter, a warrior, a protector, and someone is trying to take what belongs to him. Only him.

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

[PDF] DOWNLOAD His Virgin Mate (Interstellar Brides: The Virgins, #1)

  1. 1. [PDF] DOWNLOAD His Virgin Mate (Interstellar Brides: The Virgins, #1) DONWLOAD LAST PAGE !!!! Author : Grace Goodwin Language : English Grade Level : 1-4 Product Dimensions : 8.6 x 0.7 x 9.2 inches Shipping Weight : 11.6 ounces Format : BOOKS Seller information : Grace Goodwin ( 7? ) Link Download : https://goodreadsb.blogspot.com/?book=1545168482 Synnopsis : One look, one touch, and there is no denying the heat…Twenty-one and single, Alexis Lopez hopes her lackluster response to men is a problem she’s eager to solve by volunteering for the Interstellar Brides Program. One look at the large, dominant alien who claims she belongs to him sets her body on fire. When he tells her, in explicit detail, how he’ll claim her in every way, she is eager to give her mate everything, body and soul.Von of Everis is a ruthless and high ranking Hunter who’s spent years fighting in the Hive wars. But his bed, and his life, are empty until Alexis arrives. One look at his innocent little bride and he knows she belongs to him.Simple, right? Nope. The match is challenged by one of the most feared warriors on the planet and stolen kisses and mind-numbing pleasure won’t save Von from a deadly duel. But Von is a Hunter, a warrior, a protector, and someone is trying to take what belongs to him. Only him.
  2. 2. DETAIL Author : Grace Goodwinq Pages : 218 pagesq Publisher : Grace Goodwinq Language : engq ISBN-10 : 1545168482q ISBN-13 : 9781545168486q Description One look, one touch, and there is no denying the heat…Twenty-one and single, Alexis Lopez hopes her lackluster response to men is a problem she’s eager to solve by volunteering for the Interstellar Brides Program. One look at the large, dominant alien who claims she belongs to him sets her body on fire. When he tells her, in explicit detail, how he’ll claim her in every way, she is eager to give her mate everything, body and soul.Von of Everis is a ruthless and high ranking Hunter who’s spent years fighting in the Hive wars. But his bed, and his life, are empty until Alexis arrives. One look at his innocent little bride and he knows she belongs to him.Simple, right? Nope. The match is challenged by one of the most feared warriors on the planet and stolen kisses and mind-numbing pleasure won’t save Von from a deadly duel. But Von is a Hunter, a warrior, a protector, and someone is trying to take what belongs to him. Only him. [PDF] DOWNLOAD His Virgin Mate (Interstellar Brides: The Virgins, #1)
  3. 3. DONWLOAD LAST PAGE !!!! [PDF] DOWNLOAD His Virgin Mate (Interstellar Brides: The Virgins, #1)
  4. 4. DOWNLOAD HERE !!!!

×