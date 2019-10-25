Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Ever think of making your own beauty products- handmade, high performance, healthy alternatives to just about every chemic...
PDF|EPUB|EBOOK|DOC DETAIL PRODUCT Author : Marie Raymaq Pages : 176 pagesq Publisher : Running Press Adultq
Language :q ISBN-10 : 0762460849q ISBN-13 : 9780762460847q DISCRIPSI Ever think of making your own beauty products- handma...
Download and stream more than 10,000 movies, e-books, audiobooks, music tracks, and pictures 1. Adsimple access to all con...
Read Or Get This Book Hotly Anticipated Make It Up: The Essential Guide to DIY Makeup and Skin Care, Visit Direct Links by...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Hotly Anticipated Make It Up: The Essential Guide to DIY Makeup and Skin Care

28 views

Published on

Ever think of making your own beauty products- handmade, high performance, healthy alternatives to just about every chemical laden product you currently put on your face and body? It's easier than you think!In Make It Up author Marie Rayma shares the recipes she has developed through years of trial, error, and testing to come up with the very best. This is real makeup and skincare: bright lipsticks, quality mineral powders, long-wearing eyeliners, and masks and cleansers that yield results. Rayma walks you through natural ingredients available online or at health food stores. These awesome oils, butters, clays, and minerals will replace the petroleum products, artificial colors, and lab-created mystery fragrances that have untold effects on our bodies. Products can be tailored for individual needs-from swapping out ingredients not suitable for sensitive skin to whipping up the perfect colors suited for any complexion.With easy-to-follow instruction, Make It Up provides more than 40 essential cosmetics and skin care projects so you can make just what you want, when you need it.

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Hotly Anticipated Make It Up: The Essential Guide to DIY Makeup and Skin Care

  1. 1. Ever think of making your own beauty products- handmade, high performance, healthy alternatives to just about every chemical laden product you currently put on your face and body? It's easier than you think!In Make It Up author Marie Rayma shares the recipes she has developed through years of trial, error, and testing to come up with the very best. This is real makeup and skincare: bright lipsticks, quality mineral powders, long-wearing eyeliners, and masks and cleansers that yield results. Rayma walks you through natural ingredients available online or at health food stores. These awesome oils, butters, clays, and minerals will replace the petroleum products, artificial colors, and lab-created mystery fragrances that have untold effects on our bodies. Products can be tailored for individual needs-from swapping out ingredients not suitable for sensitive skin to whipping up the perfect colors suited for any complexion.With easy-to-follow instruction, Make It Up provides more than 40 essential cosmetics and skin care projects so you can make just what you want, when you need it. Hotly Anticipated Make It Up: The Essential Guide to DIY Makeup and Skin Care Ever think of making your own beauty products- handmade, high performance, healthy alternatives to just about every chemical laden product you currently put on your face and body? It's easier than you think!In Make It Up author Marie Rayma shares the recipes she has developed through years of trial, error, and testing to come up with the very best. This is real makeup and skincare: bright lipsticks, quality mineral powders, long-wearing eyeliners, and masks and cleansers that yield results. Rayma walks you through natural ingredients available online or at health food stores. These awesome oils, butters, clays, and minerals will replace the petroleum products, artificial colors, and lab-created mystery fragrances that have untold effects on our bodies. Products can be tailored for individual needs-from swapping out ingredients not suitable for sensitive skin to whipping up the perfect colors suited for any complexion.With easy-to-follow instruction, Make It Up provides more than 40 essential cosmetics and skin care projects so you can make just what you want, when you need it. [Book] Hotly Anticipated Make It Up: The Essential Guide to DIY Makeup and Skin Care
  2. 2. PDF|EPUB|EBOOK|DOC DETAIL PRODUCT Author : Marie Raymaq Pages : 176 pagesq Publisher : Running Press Adultq
  3. 3. Language :q ISBN-10 : 0762460849q ISBN-13 : 9780762460847q DISCRIPSI Ever think of making your own beauty products- handmade, high performance, healthy alternatives to just about every chemical laden product you currently put on your face and body? It's easier than you think!In Make It Up author Marie Rayma shares the recipes she has developed through years of trial, error, and testing to come up with the very best. This is real makeup and skincare: bright lipsticks, quality mineral powders, long-wearing eyeliners, and masks and cleansers that yield results. Rayma walks you through natural ingredients available online or at health food stores. These awesome oils, butters, clays, and minerals will replace the petroleum products, artificial colors, and lab-created mystery fragrances that have untold effects on our bodies. Products can be tailored for individual needs-from swapping out ingredients not suitable for sensitive skin to whipping up the perfect colors suited for any complexion.With easy-to-follow instruction, Make It Up provides more than 40 essential cosmetics and skin care projects so you can make just what you want, when you need it. DOWNLOAD BOOK
  4. 4. Download and stream more than 10,000 movies, e-books, audiobooks, music tracks, and pictures 1. Adsimple access to all content2. Quick and secure with high-speed downloads3. No datalimit4. Bestseller5. Free online books of all time6. IMAGE BOOK
  5. 5. Read Or Get This Book Hotly Anticipated Make It Up: The Essential Guide to DIY Makeup and Skin Care, Visit Direct Links by clicking the DOWNLOAD button

×