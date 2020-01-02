Download This Recomended [BOOK] (Listening to My Body) For Online

(Listening to My Body) By - @Gabi Garcia



More Info about books visit : https://incledger.com/serv1/?book=099895800X

_________________________________________________

Book Descriptions :

Listening to My Body is an engaging and interactive picture book that introduces children to the practice of paying attention to their bodies. Through a combination of story and simple experiential activities, it guides them through the process of noticing and naming their feelings and the sensations that accompany them, while helping them build on their capacity to engage more mindfully, self-regulate, and develop a deeper sense of well-being.From "buzzing" and "tingly" to "wiggly" and "squirmy", Listening to My Body gives children the vocabulary to name their sensations and cultivates the message that whatever they are experiencing is okay. Putting these concepts into practice will help children get better at figuring out what they need so that they can show care and kindness for themselves, especially, especially when they experience difficult emotions. Listening to My Body is a wonderful resource for parents, teachers and counselors!

_________________________________________________

It works on your TV, PC or MAC!

No late fees or fixed contracts - cancel anytime!



#downloadbook #book #readonline #readbookonline #ebookcollection #ebookdownload #pdf #ebook #epub #kindle

