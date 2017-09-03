Fiscal planning for nsg service & education

SEMINAR ON FISCAL PLANNING OF NURSING SERVICE & NURSING EDUCATION PRESENTED BY DEBIKA DAS M. Sc (N) II YR ACON
INTRODUCTION Budget is defined as a statement of anticipated results during a stipulated period expressed in financial & n...
DEFINITION Approximation of the cost of an activity, job, program or project, prepared for budgeting and planning purposes...
TERMIOLOGIES  Fiscal  Cost containment  Cost effectiveness  Responsibility accounting  Forecasting
OBJECTIVES objectives Capital requirements Capital structure Financial policies Financial resources
PRINCIPLES OF FINANCIAL PLANNING Should be on annual basis Estimation should be balanced, on cash basis, departmental basi...
PRINCIPLES OF FINANCIAL PLANNING Should be exact One plan for all financial transaction Form of estimate should be corresp...
FACTORS AFFECTING FINANCIAL PLANNING factors objective requirementflexibility
STEPS IN FINANCIAL PLANNING
FISCAL PLAN IN NURSING SERVICE DRGs, reimbursement & managed care Capitation
DRGs, Reimbursement & managed care Types of health care reimbursement Diagnosis related groups Managed care
1. Types of health care reimbursement Fee for service Medicare Diagnosis related group Medicaid
2. Diagnosis related groups. Cost containment Medicare & medicaid Prospected payment
3. Managed care Primary Care Physician Selective Contracting Copayments Formularies
3. Managed care Continuous quality care monitoring Utilization review Managed care organization a. Home Mgt org b. Preferr...
Fiscal Planning For Nursing Institution philosophy Sources of revenues that support budget a. Federal fund b. State fund c...
Fiscal Planning For Nursing Institution A. Basic process Formal & informal audit Review of institutional vs. non instituti...
Categories of expenditure Instruction account Benefit account Structured support service account Instruction & curriculum ...
STEPS IN FISCAL PLANNING Include the cost of supplies Cost of running physical facilities Add contract labor cost Start wi...
STEPS IN FISCAL PLANNING Capital cost Include the cost of supplies Institution grounds & parking lots Sports equipment mus...
ENACTMENT OF FISCAL PLANNING Presentation of budget General discussion Scrutiny by dept committees Voting on demand for gr...
SUMMARY & CONCLUSION Businesses of all sizes undertake fiscal planning for a variety of reasons. Some use it to mitigate s...
Fiscal planning for nsg service & education
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Fiscal planning for nsg service & education

48 views

Published on

nursing management

Published in: Leadership & Management
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
48
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Fiscal planning for nsg service & education

  1. 1. SEMINAR ON FISCAL PLANNING OF NURSING SERVICE & NURSING EDUCATION PRESENTED BY DEBIKA DAS M. Sc (N) II YR ACON
  2. 2. INTRODUCTION Budget is defined as a statement of anticipated results during a stipulated period expressed in financial & nonfinancial terms. Fiscal planning is a kind of business planning that runs according to a fiscal financial year. With fiscal planning, the year that the accountant or planner calculates on is not the traditional calendar year that starts on January 1. Using the fiscal year, business leaders can engage in fiscal planning to help them with various aspects of corporate or small business accounting.
  3. 3. DEFINITION Approximation of the cost of an activity, job, program or project, prepared for budgeting and planning purposes only. Not accurate enough to provide a basis for a firm commitment, it represents only the budget maker's understanding of the scope and expense of what needs to be done.
  4. 4. TERMIOLOGIES  Fiscal  Cost containment  Cost effectiveness  Responsibility accounting  Forecasting
  5. 5. OBJECTIVES objectives Capital requirements Capital structure Financial policies Financial resources
  6. 6. PRINCIPLES OF FINANCIAL PLANNING Should be on annual basis Estimation should be balanced, on cash basis, departmental basis Rule of relapse.
  7. 7. PRINCIPLES OF FINANCIAL PLANNING Should be exact One plan for all financial transaction Form of estimate should be correspond to form of accounts
  8. 8. FACTORS AFFECTING FINANCIAL PLANNING factors objective requirementflexibility
  9. 9. STEPS IN FINANCIAL PLANNING
  10. 10. FISCAL PLAN IN NURSING SERVICE DRGs, reimbursement & managed care Capitation
  11. 11. DRGs, Reimbursement & managed care Types of health care reimbursement Diagnosis related groups Managed care
  12. 12. 1. Types of health care reimbursement Fee for service Medicare Diagnosis related group Medicaid
  13. 13. 2. Diagnosis related groups. Cost containment Medicare & medicaid Prospected payment
  14. 14. 3. Managed care Primary Care Physician Selective Contracting Copayments Formularies
  15. 15. 3. Managed care Continuous quality care monitoring Utilization review Managed care organization a. Home Mgt org b. Preferred provider org Impact
  16. 16. Fiscal Planning For Nursing Institution philosophy Sources of revenues that support budget a. Federal fund b. State fund c. Local fund
  17. 17. Fiscal Planning For Nursing Institution A. Basic process Formal & informal audit Review of institutional vs. non institutional costs Study of actual expenditure Impact on facilities
  18. 18. Categories of expenditure Instruction account Benefit account Structured support service account Instruction & curriculum developme nt service account Education al media service Board of education accountin
  19. 19. STEPS IN FISCAL PLANNING Include the cost of supplies Cost of running physical facilities Add contract labor cost Start with personnel planning
  20. 20. STEPS IN FISCAL PLANNING Capital cost Include the cost of supplies Institution grounds & parking lots Sports equipment must be replaced & repaired Add the cost of machinery & equipment
  21. 21. ENACTMENT OF FISCAL PLANNING Presentation of budget General discussion Scrutiny by dept committees Voting on demand for grants Passing of bill Other grants
  22. 22. SUMMARY & CONCLUSION Businesses of all sizes undertake fiscal planning for a variety of reasons. Some use it to mitigate some of their tax liabilities. Others find it easier to calculate revenue according to their most lucrative seasons, or use a fiscal year based on annual industry trends. Regardless of why businesses use fiscal planning, many world governments consider it a normal part of business accounting, and anticipate that the reports coming from various businesses will be structured according to a fiscal year.

×