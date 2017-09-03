Case file Dear Mr. khare, A customer, Mr. Sunil Oberoy, wants to return a pair of shoes he bought from his showroom a week...
INTRODUCTION “For communication to be effective, there has to be both information and meaning. And meaning requires commun...
TERMINOLOGIES  Communication  Ideation  Encoding  Transmission  Receiving  Decoding  Feedback  Grapevine  Informa...
DEFINITION The word communication is derived from the Latin ‘communis’ which ,means “common” “Effective communication is p...
PURPOSE Communication to inform Communication to persuade
PROCESS OF COMMUNICATION
Elements  Message  Sender  Encoding  channel  Receiver  Decoding  Acting  feedback
MODELS
ORGANIZATIONAL COMMUNIATION Communication skills constitute an important aspect in effective management. Management is com...
IMPORTANT FUNCTION OF THE ORGANIZATION FORECASTING & PLANNING ORGANIZING INSTRUCTING COORDINATING CONTROLLING
SOURCES OF MODERN COMMUNICATION
7 C’S OF COMMUNICATION
COMMUNICATION BARRIER
BARRIERS TO COMMUNIATION
IMPROVING COMMUNICATION
COMMUNICATION AND NURSING
HOW NURSES SHOULD COMMUNICATE IN AN ORGANIZATION
COMMUNICATING WITH DIFFICULT PEOPLE  COMMON PROBLEMS  EXPLODERS  SNIPING  COMPLAINERS  NEGATIVE THINKERS  UNRESPONSI...
ASSERTIVENESS FOR NURSES  TRANSACTIONAL ANALYSIS:-  Ego states  Transactions  Game playing  Life positions  Use of a...
CONFIDENTIALITY IN COMMUNICATION 1. Attorney client privilege 2. Work-product doctrine 3. Self evaluative privilege 4. Whi...
SUMMARY
ANY QUESTIONS?
BIBLIOGRAPHY Books Goodall H.L., Sandra: Communicating in professional contexts, edition 2002, published by Thomson Lear...
 Journal  International journal of communication- Special Issue on film studies & communication- Publisher-Bahri Publica...
  Case file Dear Mr. khare, A customer, Mr. Sunil Oberoy, wants to return a pair of shoes he bought from his showroom a week ago. He claims the manufacturing defect in the design. In fact he is accusing us of selling seconds from this shop. Mr. Sharma and I tried to convince him about our policies, but all in vain. I have been successful in convincing anyway to take back the shhopesand told him that we will let him know after consulting the head office.
  2. 2. Dear Mr. khare, A customer, Mr. Sunil Oberoy, wants to return a pair of shoes he bought from his showroom a week ago. He claims the manufacturing defect in the design. In fact he is accusing us of selling seconds from this shop. Mr. Sharma and I tried to convince him about our policies, but all in vain. I have been successful in convincing anyway to take back the shhopesand told him that we will let him know after consulting the head Office. But he will certainly want an answer from us within a couple of days. Please advise us s to what course of action we should take . Regards, Rahul
  3. 3. INTRODUCTION “For communication to be effective, there has to be both information and meaning. And meaning requires communication.” PETER F. DRUCKER
  4. 4. TERMINOLOGIES  Communication  Ideation  Encoding  Transmission  Receiving  Decoding  Feedback  Grapevine  Informal communication  Formal communication  Assertiveness  Passive  Fogging  Negative assertion  Negative inquiry
  5. 5. DEFINITION The word communication is derived from the Latin ‘communis’ which ,means “common” “Effective communication is purposive symbolic interchange resulting in workable understanding and agreement between the sender and the receiver” GEORGE VARDMAN
  6. 6. PURPOSE Communication to inform Communication to persuade
  7. 7. PROCESS OF COMMUNICATION
  8. 8. Elements  Message  Sender  Encoding  channel  Receiver  Decoding  Acting  feedback
  9. 9. MODELS
  10. 10. ORGANIZATIONAL COMMUNIATION Communication skills constitute an important aspect in effective management. Management is complex process. In simple Terms, it can be described as the organization of capital, labor, and material to achieve production and distribution of particular goods or service
  11. 11. IMPORTANT FUNCTION OF THE ORGANIZATION FORECASTING & PLANNING ORGANIZING INSTRUCTING COORDINATING CONTROLLING
  12. 12. SOURCES OF MODERN COMMUNICATION
  13. 13. 7 C’S OF COMMUNICATION
  14. 14. COMMUNICATION BARRIER
  15. 15. BARRIERS TO COMMUNIATION
  16. 16. IMPROVING COMMUNICATION
  17. 17. COMMUNICATION AND NURSING
  18. 18. HOW NURSES SHOULD COMMUNICATE IN AN ORGANIZATION
  19. 19. COMMUNICATING WITH DIFFICULT PEOPLE  COMMON PROBLEMS  EXPLODERS  SNIPING  COMPLAINERS  NEGATIVE THINKERS  UNRESPONSIVE  SUPERAGREEABLE
  20. 20. ASSERTIVENESS FOR NURSES  TRANSACTIONAL ANALYSIS:-  Ego states  Transactions  Game playing  Life positions  Use of assertive techniques
  21. 21. CONFIDENTIALITY IN COMMUNICATION 1. Attorney client privilege 2. Work-product doctrine 3. Self evaluative privilege 4. Whistle blowing 5. Waiver 6. Wrongful termination
  22. 22. SUMMARY
  23. 23. ANY QUESTIONS?
  24. 24. BIBLIOGRAPHY Books Goodall H.L., Sandra: Communicating in professional contexts, edition 2002, published by Thomson Learning. Arnold C., Underman: Interpersonal relationship, edition 2003, published by- ELSEVIER Ann Mariner, Guide to Nursing Management & Leadership, edition-7th, published by MOSBY P.D. Chaturvedi, communication skills, edition 2012, Published By PEARSON. Sharma K, Communication & educational technology in Nursing, edition 2012, published by- ELSEVIER. 
