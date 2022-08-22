PPT INTRODUCING SELF AND OTHER.pptx

2.
I’m Mr Widi. Nice to
meet you, too.
Let me introduce myself. My
name is Firman. Nice to meet
you, sir.
3.
Good morning.
Good morning.
I’m Firman’s
teacher. I’m
Hidayah. How do
you do?
I’m Firman’s mother.
I’m Nita Haryanto.
How do you do?
4.
Hi! My name is
Edward. My friends
call me Ed. I’m 12
years old. My hobby is
skateboarding. I want
to be your friend.
5.
Practice
Second, tell your name.
Next, you add some information about
yourself: your age, your hobby, your
address, etc.
First, greet that person by saying: Hi!
Hello! Good morning, etc.
Last, say ‘How do you do?’ , ‘Pleased to meet
you’ or ‘Nice to meet you ‘.
6.
INTRODUCING OTHERS
Dad, I’d like you
to meet Ms
Yuniarti. She is
my teacher .
I am Gunawan. How do you
do, Mrs Yuniarti. Pleased to
meet you.
How do you do,
Mr Gunawan?
Pleased to meet
you, too.
7.
Adding information about yourself
When you introduce yourself, you should tell about yourself, your name, your
job, etc.
Subject Be Complement
I am Sarah.
He
is
Mr Khan.
She a teacher.
It my bag.
You
are
my friend.
We students.
They his parents.
8.
Asking for information
You may want to know about a new person, you can ask these following
questions.
Be Subject Complement
Am i Sarah?
Is He Mr Khan?
she a teacher?
Are you my friend?
students?
we friends?
they his parents?
9.
Denying information
If some information aren’t true, you can say:
Subject Be Not Complement
I am
not
Sarah.
He
is
Mr Khan.
She a teacher.
It my bag.
You
are
my friend.
students.
We friends.
They his parents.
10.
Practice with your friends.
Work in pairs. Look at the following card. One of you pretend to be the one in the
card. Introduce yourself to your partner.
NUSANTARA SCHOOL
PERSONAL INFORMATION FORM
Name : Baskara Bayu Buana
Class : X
Student number : 9288
Age : 15 years old
Sex : Male
Address : Jl. Pusaka Bangsa No. 1 Tanjung
Pinang
Hobby : Playing basketball