Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Teleworker tax implications for COVID-19 and beyond Polling question results from our webcast on July 28, 2020
Percentage of workforce teleworking (before, during and after COVID-19) July 28, 2020 EY webcast polling results 3,426 res...
Have you performed an analysis of the state and local business taxes (e.g., corporate income tax, sales and use tax) trigg...
June 18, Read more details about state and local payroll and employment tax implications in our Read more details about fe...
View our services Stay connected Payroll year-end Follow developments on Twitter Payroll Perspectives from EY See our serv...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Teleworker trends before, during and after covid 19: Ernst & Young LLP polling results 7-28-2020

45 views

Published on

View the polling results from Ernst & Young LLP's July 28, webcast, Teleworker tax implications for COVID-19 and beyond.

Published in: Business
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Teleworker trends before, during and after covid 19: Ernst & Young LLP polling results 7-28-2020

  1. 1. Teleworker tax implications for COVID-19 and beyond Polling question results from our webcast on July 28, 2020
  2. 2. Percentage of workforce teleworking (before, during and after COVID-19) July 28, 2020 EY webcast polling results 3,426 responders None Less than 5% 5% to 19% 20% to 40% 50% or more Before COVID-19 9% 39% 27% 8% 9% During COVID-19 2% 5% 7% 14% 72% After COVID-19 (projected) 2% 11% 21% 33% 33% 0% 10% 20% 30% 40% 50% 60% 70% 80% Observations  24% of responders had fewer than 500 employees and 76% had more than 500 employees  Businesses that had 20% to 40% of the workforce teleworking before COVID-19 experienced a slight increase during COVID-19 but plan to significantly increase the teleworker population after COVID-19  Businesses that had 50% or more of the workforce teleworking before COVID-19 had a significant increase during COVID-19, will scale back telework somewhat after COVID-19 but they will still have significantly more teleworkers after COVID-19 than they had before the crisis Page 2
  3. 3. Have you performed an analysis of the state and local business taxes (e.g., corporate income tax, sales and use tax) triggered as a result of your telework arrangements? July 28, 2020 EY webcast polling results 2,672 responders Yes 23% No 36% Considering it 41% Observations  The majority of responders (77%) have not yet performed an analysis of the state and local business taxes that may apply in connection with their teleworkers  Absent a specific exemption, working full-time from a home office will generally create nexus that gives rise to state corporate income, sales and use and other businesses taxes (localities may also impose business taxes)  Only a limited number of states have provided nexus relief in connection with COVID-19, leaving businesses potentially exposed to costly audit assessments in jurisdictions where teleworkers are located  Read more about the tax implications of telework and the state and local COVID-19 relief provisions in our COVID- 19 state guide to payroll and employment tax Page 3
  4. 4. June 18, Read more details about state and local payroll and employment tax implications in our Read more details about federal payroll and employment tax implications in our special report state guide Learn how we can help you manage telework arrangements with Teleworker Tax Advisory Services Learn how we can help you retain valuable employees during a business slowdown with Unemployment Insurance Workshare Program Services View our COVID-19 resources Page 4
  5. 5. View our services Stay connected Payroll year-end Follow developments on Twitter Payroll Perspectives from EY See our services EY get on board EY Unemployment insurance FactFinder Kristie Lowery kristie.lowery@ey.com +1 704 331 1884 Ken Hausser kenneth.hausser@ey.com +1 732 516 4558 Debera Salam debera.salam@ey.com +1 713 750 1591 Contact us for more information EY | Assurance | Tax | Transactions | Advisory About EY EY is a global leader in assurance, tax, transaction and advisory services. The insights and quality services we deliver help build trust and confidence in the capital markets and in economies the world over. We develop outstanding leaders who team to deliver on our promises to all of our stakeholders. In so doing, we play a critical role in building a better working world for our people, for our clients and for our communities. EY refers to the global organization, and may refer to one or more, of the member firms of Ernst & Young Global Limited, each of which is a separate legal entity. Ernst & Young Global Limited, a UK company limited by guarantee, does not provide services to clients. For more information about our organization, please visit ey.com. Ernst & Young LLP is a client-serving member firm of Ernst & Young Global Limited operating in the US. Ernst & Young LLP does not bear any responsibility whatsoever for the content, accuracy or security of any links (by way of hyperlink or otherwise) to external websites. © 2020 Ernst & Young LLP. All Rights Reserved. ED None This material has been prepared for general informational purposes only and is not intended to be relied upon as accounting, tax, or other professional advice. Please refer to your advisors for specific advice.

×