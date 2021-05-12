Digital PR for Business

Successfully reported this slideshow.
1 Digital Public Relations Training Program Debbie Elicksen ©2021
2 The program is designed to help you scale your business and out-perform your competition. You will learn to refine, and ...
3 MISSION STATEMENT Build for the Future The purpose of this educational program is to support and teach you how to use di...
4 DEBBIE ELICKSEN BIO Debbie Elicksen understands best practices of how to make digital media work for business, particula...
5 Work Highlights • In four months, helped a sales training company increase its Twitter following by 12%. Many of its fol...
6 MARKETING SUMMARY As you are probably aware, the digital media landscape is constantly changing. What that may mean to y...
7 The following represents a collective of the 2020 statistics these companies have published. The use of smartphones and ...
8 • Total demographics of age groups using YouTube (active and less active): Age 18-24 = 90% Age 25-30 = 93% Age 30 – 49 =...
9 • Over half are under age 34. • Total demographics of age groups using Instagram (active and less active): Age 18-24 = 7...
10 A search of top-rated courses, specific to social media, brings up MOOCs (Massive Open Online Courses) and private orga...
11 OPPORTUNITIES Given that over 50% of targeted business clients access their communications and media through a mobile d...
12 BUSINESS CHALLENGES FROM THE 2020 PANDEMIC Although the consequences of Covid-19 is pressing corporations for a reset, ...
13 The future of most companies ultimately depends on meeting the needs and expectations of the buying market. Appearances...
14 BUSINESS CONCEPT Use Digital Media to Drive Business to Virtual and Brick and Mortar Locations This program will help y...
15 Training options: 1. Three levels of customized instruction available for your business: i. Entry level ii. Foundationa...
16 INSTRUCTION OVERVIEW Pre-requisite: • Basic computer literacy • Know how to email and use search engines • Experience u...
17 Three customized levels of training available: Entry Level: These participants include front desk, customer service, va...
18 DIGITAL MEDIA MARKETING “Allow the world’s access to work for you.” Usher Your preferred prospects do not feel a human ...
19 THE CURRICULUM Introduction to Digital Public Relations (PR) How to Use Technology to Amplify Your Business Although di...
20 THE WEBSITE What is it about a website that causes you to give up and move on to another site? Given that the individua...
21 GOOGLE When you receive the results of your search about your own company, and they happen to be disappointing, you may...
22 FACEBOOK After this learning tutorial, your team members will know the basics of how to set up and manage a personal an...
23 LINKEDIN After working through this program, your team members will be able to find, and connect with, the people with ...
24 YOUTUBE Learn how to use YouTube for recruiting, marketing, and use SEO to enhance your company’s searchability. Your t...
25 TWITTER Use Twitter to find the people you want to access, including their circle of influence. Learn the built-in tool...
26 INSTAGRAM Your business team members will learn how to create and showcase simple visual media to put a unique twist on...
27 BLOGS Your team members will learn how to use a blog to increase your company’s digital visibility, choose the blog pla...
28 OTHER PLATFORMS Your team members will learn about other platforms (visual, audio, audio/visual) that you might conside...
29 PUBLIC RELATIONS After an audit of your current and future advertising spend, your business team members will learn how...
30 CRISIS MANAGEMENT When you investigate your IT, when is the last time you updated your system, updates, security softwa...
31 CONCLUSION There is an endless supply of experts and myriad how-to videos providing good generic content to help increa...
32 https://www.amazon.com/Digital-Public-Relations-Business-Elicksen-ebook/dp/B092LPJX7D/ debbie.elicksen@gmail.com http:/...
May. 12, 2021

Digital PR for Business

An overview of how to reimagine your business marketing and public relations to help you reinvent your business out of challenging times.

Digital PR for Business

