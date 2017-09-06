SUBMITTED BY-: NAME-DEBASIS MOHANTY REGD NO-14020081 BRANCH-ELECTRICAL ENGINEERING SECTION-B’2
Abstract: A hybrid converter topologies which can supply simultaneously AC as well as DC from a single DC source. The new ...
 INTRODUCTION  TECHNOLOGY USED  ARCHITECTECTURES SUPPLYING DC AND AC LOAD  COMPONENT REQUIRED IN BDHC  DESCRIPTION OF...
INTRODUCTION Nanogrid architectures are greatly incorporated in the modern power system. In this system there is DC as wel...
This hybrid converter has the property of higher power processing capability and improved reliability resulting from the i...
Technology used  DC Nanogrid  Voltage source inverter(VSI)  Boost-Derived Hybrid Converter  shoot-through state
Figure 1: Architectures supplying DC and AC load from a single DC source. (a) Dedicated power converter based architecture...
Component Required  Dc source  Zero source inverter  Unipolar SPWM(sine pulse width modulation)  Inductor  Diode  Mo...
Description of components  ZERO SOURCE INVERTER A zero source inverter is a type of power inverter, a that converts direc...
Disadvantages Typical inverters (VSI and CSI) have few disadvantages. They are listed as, •Behave in a boost or buck opera...
Unipolar spwm  Pulse-width modulation uses a rectangular pulse wave whose pulse width is modulated resulting in the varia...
Voltage regulation Main article: Switched-mode power supply •PWM is also used in efficient voltage regulators. By switchin...
MOSFET as a Switch We saw previously, that the N-channel, Enhancement-mode MOSFET (e-MOSFET) operates using a positive inp...
Figure 2: (a) Conventional boost converter, (b)Proposed Boost-Derived Hybrid converter obtained by replacing with a single...
II. BOOST-DERIVED HYBRID CONVERTER A. PROPOSED CIRCUIT MODIFICATION Conventional boost circuit is having two switches, one...
B.DERIVATION OF BDHC TOPOLOGY Control-switch of a boost converter (shown in Fig. 2(a)) is replaced with a single phase bri...
WORKING PRINCIPLE In the operation of hybrid converter is concerned this is equivalent to switching on controllable switch...
A. INTERVAL 1: SHOOT-THROUGH INTERVAL Fig. 3(a) shows the equivalent circuit during shoot- through interval. In this inter...
C. INTERVAL 3: ZERO INTERVAL Fig. 3(c) showing the equivalent circuit during zero interval. Here diode is in forward biase...
Figure 3: (a) Shoot-Through interval,
(b) Power interval (c) Zero interval.
Vdc out Vdc in 1 1-Dst The switching strategy must satisfy the following constraint: Ma + Dst ≤ 1.
DC and AC Output Power Expressions: the expressions for output dc (Pdc) as well as ac power (Pac) can be derived as follow...
IV. LITERATURE REVIEW A. EXTENDED BOOST Z-SOURCE INVERTER F. L. Luo et al proposes the extended boost Z-source inverters i...
. A diode assisted topology requires one inductor, one capacitor and two diodes in addition to the existing topology where...
C. DERIVATION ANDCHARACTERIZATION OF SWITCHED-BOOST INVERTER  S.Upadhyay et al proposes an alternative implementation of ...
c Figure 4: Structure of the proposed SBI-based AC load and DC load
Fang Zheng Peng et al proposes different boost control methods. The maximum boost voltage can be achieved using maximum bo...
Figure 5: Voltage-stress comparison of different control methods.
E. SWITCHED INDUCTOR Z-SOURCE INVERTER
SYNCHRONOUS-REFERENCE-FRAME-BASED CONTROL OF SWITCHED BOOST INVERTER FOR STANDALONE DC NANOGRID APPLICATIONS  Ravindranat...
A power electronic interface called a switched boost inverter is used for dc nanogrid applications and also a dq synchrono...
I. HIGH EFFICIENCY DC-DC CONVERTER WITH HIGH VOLTAGE GAIN REDUCED SWITCH STRESS Rong-Jong Wai proposes a high efficiency d...
In order to protect the switch devices, either a high voltage rated device with higher resistance or a snubber circuit is ...
Advantage  Smaller in size  Less cost  At simultaneous period both ac and dc can be get  High efficiency  Reliability...
Application Military Aerospace nanogrid
A power electronic interface called a switched boost inverter is used for dc nanogrid applications and also a dq synchrono...
CONCLUSION This paper proposes new Hybrid converter topologies which can supply simultaneously both DC and AC loads from a...
BOOST DERIVED HYBRID CONVERTER
BOOST DERIVED HYBRID CONVERTER
BOOST DERIVED HYBRID CONVERTER
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

BOOST DERIVED HYBRID CONVERTER

20 views

Published on

A hybrid converter topologies which can supply simultaneously AC as well as DC from a single DC source. The new Hybrid Converter is derived from the single switch controlled Boost converter by replacing the controlled switch with voltage source inverter (VSI). This new hybrid converter has the advantages like reduced number of switches as compared with conventional design having separate converter for supplying AC and DC loads, provide DC and AC outputs with an increased reliability, resulting from the inherent shoot through protection in the inverter stage. For controlling switches PWM control, based upon unipolar Sine-PWM is described.

Published in: Engineering
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
20
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

BOOST DERIVED HYBRID CONVERTER

  1. 1. SUBMITTED BY-: NAME-DEBASIS MOHANTY REGD NO-14020081 BRANCH-ELECTRICAL ENGINEERING SECTION-B’2
  2. 2. Abstract: A hybrid converter topologies which can supply simultaneously AC as well as DC from a single DC source. The new Hybrid Converter is derived from the single switch controlled Boost converter by replacing the controlled switch with voltage source inverter (VSI). This new hybrid converter has the advantages like reduced number of switches as compared with conventional design having separate converter for supplying AC and DC loads, provide DC and AC outputs with an increased reliability, resulting from the inherent shoot through protection in the inverter stage. For controlling switches PWM control, based upon unipolar Sine-PWM is described.
  3. 3.  INTRODUCTION  TECHNOLOGY USED  ARCHITECTECTURES SUPPLYING DC AND AC LOAD  COMPONENT REQUIRED IN BDHC  DESCRIPTION OF COMPENETS USED  DERIVATION OF BDHC TOPOLOGY  WORKING PRINCIPLE  CIRCUIT OPERATION OF BDHC  HARD WARE CIRCUIT OF BDHC  ADVANTAGE  APPLICATION  CONCLUSION
  4. 4. INTRODUCTION Nanogrid architectures are greatly incorporated in the modern power system. In this system there is DC as well as AC loads supplied by different kinds of energy sources using efficient power electronic converters [2]. Fig.1 shows the schematic of the system in which single DC source supplies both AC and DC loads. Fig. 1(a) shows the conventional architecture in which DC and AC load supplied by separate DC-DC converter and DC-AC converter from a single DC source respectively Whereas in Fig. 1(b) referred as hybrid converter in which a single converter stage perform both operations. Such multi-output converters is very well suitable for systems with better power processing density and improved reliability for supplying simultaneous ac as well as dc outputs.
  5. 5. This hybrid converter has the property of higher power processing capability and improved reliability resulting from the inherent shoot through protection. This paper investigates the use of single boost stage architecture to supply hybrid loads. The conventional VSI in Hybrid converter would through. Also misgating turn-on of switches may take place due to spurious noise resulting in damage of switches. For a compact system, spurious signal generation takes place commonly. So VSI in such application needs to be highly reliable with appropriate measures against shoot- through and EMI induced misgating.
  6. 6. Technology used  DC Nanogrid  Voltage source inverter(VSI)  Boost-Derived Hybrid Converter  shoot-through state
  7. 7. Figure 1: Architectures supplying DC and AC load from a single DC source. (a) Dedicated power converter based architecture and (b) Hybrid converter based architecture.
  8. 8. Component Required  Dc source  Zero source inverter  Unipolar SPWM(sine pulse width modulation)  Inductor  Diode  Mosfet  Capacitor  Ac load  Dc load
  9. 9. Description of components  ZERO SOURCE INVERTER A zero source inverter is a type of power inverter, a that converts direct current to alternating current. It functions as a buck-boost inverter without making use of DC-DC converter bridge due to its unique circuit topology.
  10. 10. Disadvantages Typical inverters (VSI and CSI) have few disadvantages. They are listed as, •Behave in a boost or buck operation only. Thus the obtainable output voltage range is limited, either smaller or greater than the input voltage. •Vulnerable to EMI noise and the devices gets damaged in either open or short circuit conditions. •The combined system of DC-DC boost converter and the inverter has lower reliability. •The main switching device of VSI and CSI are not interchangeable. Advantages of ZSI The advantages of Z-source inverter are listed as follows, •The source can be either a voltage source or a current source. The DC source of a ZSI can either be a battery, a diode rectifier or a thyristor converter, a fuel cell stack or a combination of these. •The main circuit of a ZSI can either be the traditional VSI or the traditional CSI. •Works as a buck-boost inverter. •The load of a ZSC can either be inductive or capacitive or another Z-Source network.
  11. 11. Unipolar spwm  Pulse-width modulation uses a rectangular pulse wave whose pulse width is modulated resulting in the variation of the average value of the waveform. If we consider a pulse waveform f ( t ) {display style f(t)} , with period T { T} , low value y min {display style y_{text{min}}} , a high value y max {display style y_{text{max}}} and a duty cycle D
  12. 12. Voltage regulation Main article: Switched-mode power supply •PWM is also used in efficient voltage regulators. By switching voltage to the load with the appropriate duty cycle, the output will approximate a voltage at the desired level. The switching noise is usually filtered with an inductor and a capacitor. One method measures the output voltage. When it is lower than the desired voltage, it turns on the switch. When the output voltage is above the desired voltage, it turns off the switch. • SPWM (Sine–triangle pulse width modulation) signals are used in micro- inverter design (used in solar and wind power applications). These switching signals are fed to the FETS that are used in the device. The device's efficiency depends on the harmonic content of the PWM signal. There is much research on eliminating unwanted harmonics and improving the fundamental strength, some of which involves using a modified carrier signal instead of a classic saw tooth signal in order to decrease power losses and improve efficiency. Another common application is in robotics where PWM signals are used to control the speed of the robot by controlling the motors.
  13. 13. MOSFET as a Switch We saw previously, that the N-channel, Enhancement-mode MOSFET (e-MOSFET) operates using a positive input voltage and has an extremely high input resistance (almost infinite) making it possible to interface with nearly any logic gate or driver capable of producing a positive output.
  14. 14. Figure 2: (a) Conventional boost converter, (b)Proposed Boost-Derived Hybrid converter obtained by replacing with a single phase bridge network.
  15. 15. II. BOOST-DERIVED HYBRID CONVERTER A. PROPOSED CIRCUIT MODIFICATION Conventional boost circuit is having two switches, one is a controllable switch (controls the duty cycle) and other can be implemented using a diode. Hybrid converter can be realized by replacing controllable switch in the boost circuit with a voltage source inverter, either single phase or three phase VSI. The resulting converter called as Boost Derived Hybrid converter (BDHC) [1].
  16. 16. B.DERIVATION OF BDHC TOPOLOGY Control-switch of a boost converter (shown in Fig. 2(a)) is replaced with a single phase bridge network switches (S1- 𝑆4) to obtain Boost Derived Hybrid Converter (shown in Fig. 2(b)).AC and DC outputs are controlled using same set of switches (S1-𝑆4). So challenges involved in the operation of BDHC are, (a) defining duty cycle (Dst ) for boost operation modulation index (Ma ) for inverter operation (b) control and channelization of input DC power to DC as well as AC loads (c) Determination of voltage and current stresses various switches.
  17. 17. WORKING PRINCIPLE In the operation of hybrid converter is concerned this is equivalent to switching on controllable switch of the conventional boost converter. The ac output is controlled using a modified version of the unipolar sine width modulation. The BDHC during inverter operation has the same circuit states as the conventional VSI. The switching scheme should ensure that the power transfer with source occurs only during is positive. The BDHC has three distinct switching states as described below:
  18. 18. A. INTERVAL 1: SHOOT-THROUGH INTERVAL Fig. 3(a) shows the equivalent circuit during shoot- through interval. In this interval we adjust the duty cycle for the boost operation by turning on both switches of any particular leg at the same time. Diode D is reverse biased during this interval. Inverter current circulates within the bridge switches. B. INTERVAL 2: POWER INTERVAL Fig. 3(b) shows the equivalent circuit during power interval. Here inverter current enters or leaves through switch node terminal S. Switches S1-S2 or S3-S4 turned. Diode is forward biased. Power is delivered to both ac and dc loads.
  19. 19. C. INTERVAL 3: ZERO INTERVAL Fig. 3(c) showing the equivalent circuit during zero interval. Here diode is in forward biased condition and the power is delivered to dc load. Inverter current circulates within the bridge switches.
  20. 20. Figure 3: (a) Shoot-Through interval,
  21. 21. (b) Power interval (c) Zero interval.
  22. 22. Vdc out Vdc in 1 1-Dst The switching strategy must satisfy the following constraint: Ma + Dst ≤ 1.
  23. 23. DC and AC Output Power Expressions: the expressions for output dc (Pdc) as well as ac power (Pac) can be derived as follows: Pdc= v2 dcin (Rdc∗(1− Dst) 2 0.5 ∗Vdcin 2 ∗Ma 2 ) (Rac∗(1− Dst)2 )Pac= V2 ac in
  24. 24. IV. LITERATURE REVIEW A. EXTENDED BOOST Z-SOURCE INVERTER F. L. Luo et al proposes the extended boost Z-source inverters in which, the original Z-source inverter the boosting capability is very less so that it is not suitable for applications which requires very high boost demand. Thus an extended boost Z-source inverter is proposed to overcome the limitations of classical Z- source inverter. The new topologies developed in this paper are same as that of the methods used in classical Z-source inverter. The basic topology of extended boost ZSI is obtained when the dc source and the inverter sharing same ground point produces discontinuous current. To extend the boosting capability four new converter topologies are proposed namely diode assisted boost and capacitor assisted boost topology [4].
  25. 25. . A diode assisted topology requires one inductor, one capacitor and two diodes in addition to the existing topology where capacitor assisted boost topology require one inductor, two capacitors and one diode. A hybrid system is also developed by combining capacitor assisted boost topology and diode assisted topology. Here the number of stages is very larger than the other boost topologies and there occurs high current stress on the switches. So a suitable modulation method is selected by distributing the shoot- through current to the inverter bridge to reduce the current stress but switching losses still exists.
  26. 26. C. DERIVATION ANDCHARACTERIZATION OF SWITCHED-BOOST INVERTER  S.Upadhyay et al proposes an alternative implementation of Z- source inverter [5]. The Z-source inverter uses a LC impedance network which is connected between the dc source and the voltage source inverter. The size of the converter increases due to the use of impedance which consists of two inductors and two capacitors. When the impedance network is perfectly symmetrical, then the stable operation is achieved. The passive components used is less compared to ZSI while active components are present in a large amount for the proposed switched boost inverter (SBI) as shown in fig. 4. This topology cannot be used to supply ac and dc loads simultaneously because the two capacitors it possesses will not have equal loads across them. Unmatched loads results in unstable operation. The SBI can also generate an ac output voltage that is either the greater or less than the input dc voltage.
  27. 27. c Figure 4: Structure of the proposed SBI-based AC load and DC load
  28. 28. Fang Zheng Peng et al proposes different boost control methods. The maximum boost voltage can be achieved using maximum boost control method [7]. Reducing the voltage stress is the most important in the control of Z-source inverter under a desired voltage gain. The voltage stress is minimized by minimizing the boost factor B and by maximizing the modulation index M. The maximum boost voltage control methods maintains the six active states unchanged as the traditional carrier based PWM and all the zero states to shoot- through zero states, thus maximum output voltage gain can be obtained by the same modulation index. For increasing the modulation index, third harmonic injection method is used. The shoot-through duty cycle repeats for every but it does without affecting the active states.
  29. 29. Figure 5: Voltage-stress comparison of different control methods.
  30. 30. E. SWITCHED INDUCTOR Z-SOURCE INVERTER
  31. 31. SYNCHRONOUS-REFERENCE-FRAME-BASED CONTROL OF SWITCHED BOOST INVERTER FOR STANDALONE DC NANOGRID APPLICATIONS  Ravindranath Add a et al propose a switched boost inverter suitable for standalone dc nanogrid applications as shown in fig. 7. Switched boost inverter is a single stage power converter which can supply simultaneous ac and dc loads from a single dc input. This topology also possesses robust electromagnetic interference noise immunity, which is achieved by allowing shoot through of the inverter leg switches..
  32. 32. A power electronic interface called a switched boost inverter is used for dc nanogrid applications and also a dq synchronous- reference-frame-based controller for SBI is used to control both dc and ac bus voltages of the nanogrid to their respective reference values under steady state as well as under dynamic load variation [9]. Thus SBI has several advantages comparing to traditional two stage DC to AC conversion system. Figure 7: Structure of the proposed SBI-based dc nanogrid.
  33. 33. I. HIGH EFFICIENCY DC-DC CONVERTER WITH HIGH VOLTAGE GAIN REDUCED SWITCH STRESS Rong-Jong Wai proposes a high efficiency dc-dc converter with high voltage gain and reduced switch stress [3]. The conventional boost converter does not provide a high voltage gain because of the losses associated with the inductor, filter capacitor, switch and output diode. So, a coupled inductor is used for improving the voltage ratio. But it requires high voltage rated devices because of the switch surge voltage caused by the leakage inductor. Even under extreme duty cycle, it causes serious reverse recovery problems and increases the rating of output diode. Under this situation, electromagnetic interference problem is severe and efficiency is decreased
  34. 34. In order to protect the switch devices, either a high voltage rated device with higher resistance or a snubber circuit is usually adopted to deplete the leakage energy. In the proposed topology, a high efficiency dc-dc converter with high voltage gain and reduced switch stress to provide a constant dc voltage. A three winding coupled inductor is used to increase the voltage gain and to enhance the utility rate of magnetic core. The problem of leakage inductor and reverse recovery is solved by maintaining the delay time formed with the cross of primary and secondary currents of coupled inductor. The output diode is replaced with schottky diode for reduced switching losses. Thus converter topology is highly efficient and a closed-loop control methodology is used to overcome the voltage drift problem of the power source under the variation of loads.
  35. 35. Advantage  Smaller in size  Less cost  At simultaneous period both ac and dc can be get  High efficiency  Reliability in nature  Switching loss is less
  36. 36. Application Military Aerospace nanogrid
  37. 37. A power electronic interface called a switched boost inverter is used for dc nanogrid applications and also a dq synchronous- reference-frame-based controller for SBI is used to control both dc and ac bus voltages of the nanogrid to their respective reference values under steady state as well as under dynamic load variation [9]. Thus SBI has several advantages comparing to traditional two stage DC to AC conversion system. Figure 7: Structure of the proposed SBI-based dc nanogrid.
  38. 38. CONCLUSION This paper proposes new Hybrid converter topologies which can supply simultaneously both DC and AC loads from a single DC supply. The hybrid converter topology discussed in this paper is Boost Derived Hybrid Converter (BDHC) .The proposed hybrid converter has the following advantages, shoot-through condition does not cause any problem on working of the circuit hence improves the reliability of the system, Implementation of dead time circuitry is not needed, Independent control over AC and DC output and the converter can also be adapted to generate AC outputs at frequencies other than line frequencies by a suitable choice of the reference carrier waveform. Limitations on voltage gain can be achieved by BDHC topology.

×