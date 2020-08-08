Deanna Brusca Smartphone App Presentation

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Unmet Need or Desire • Faster system for ordering, receiving, and paying for food
The Observed Group • Students dining in Bits and Bytes Café at Hofstra University
Ethnographic Research Observations
Ethnographic Research Observations
Ethnographic Research Observations
Ethnographic Research Interview
Ethnographic Research Interview • Crowded during the middle of the day • Need for more cashiers
Ethnographic Research Interview • Location is near most classes, and has consequently become very popular • People dine alone and dine with friends
Ethnographic Research Observations • Many people become bunched up when deciding on food • Lines for registers become long and block paths to get to food
Ethnographic Research Observations • Long register lines also block paths to exit the food area • Sometimes the cashiers are nowhere to be found
Ethnographic Research Observations • When people pay with cash it takes much longer • People dining leave messes, usually when the dining area is more empty
App Idea • A system for ordering food once the user is in range of a dining location • Connects to a self-service register/pay method
App Idea • Will lessen time spent ordering meals, preparing, and paying for meals
Ideation Session
Ideation Session
Ideation Session • Include ability to create custom orders • Provide alerts for when food is ready • Allow payment through...
Research on Smartphone Apps • GrubHub: Food Delivery and Take-Out • Uniform border, drop-down menu • Use of red creates a bold appearance, red dots for breaks
Research on Smartphone Apps • Seamless: Free Food Delivery and Take-Out • Consistent border that connects to home screen • Clear images of food options
Application Description • The app will allow user to place specific orders before arriving at a dining location • Users can pay through the app
Application Specifications Deanna BruscaDeanna BruscaApp Research and Development • Users can order once they are within r...
Application Specifications Deanna BruscaDeanna BruscaApp Research and Development • Users can pay within app, through meal...
Visual User Scenario Naomi is stressed and needs a fast way to order her meal before class.
Visual User Scenario
Visual User Scenario Naomi is happy to have saved time ordering her food.
Naming Process Food Eat Munch Together Fast Kitchen Cafeteria Meal Consume Snack Dining
Naming Process Munchies • Simple • Amusing
Logo Reference Images
App Logo Munchies
Splash Screen
Wireframes Deanna BruscaDeanna BruscaApp Research and Development <Location Icon> <Order Icon> <Payment Icon> <Profile Ico...
Wireframes Deanna BruscaDeanna BruscaApp Research and Development Order: <Item> <Price> <Toppings> <Side Order> <Price> To...
Finished Prototype Splash Screen Home Location
Finished Prototype Order Payment ProfileOrder Continued
  Welcome Deanna BruscaApp Research and Development
  Unmet Need or Desire • Faster system for ordering, receiving, and paying for food
  The Observed Group • Students dining in Bits and Bytes Café at Hofstra University
  Ethnographic Research Observations
  Ethnographic Research Observations
  Ethnographic Research Observations
  Ethnographic Research Interview
  Ethnographic Research Interview • Crowded during the middle of the day • Need for more cashiers
  Ethnographic Research Interview • Location is near most classes, and has consequently become very popular • People dine alone and dine with friends
  Ethnographic Research Observations • Many people become bunched up when deciding on food • Lines for registers become long and block paths to get to food
  Ethnographic Research Observations • Long register lines also block paths to exit the food area • Sometimes the cashiers are nowhere to be found
  Ethnographic Research Observations • When people pay with cash it takes much longer • People dining leave messes, usually when the dining area is more empty
  App Idea • A system for ordering food once the user is in range of a dining location • Connects to a self-service register/pay method
  App Idea • Will lessen time spent ordering meals, preparing, and paying for meals
  Ideation Session
  Ideation Session
  Ideation Session • Include ability to create custom orders • Provide alerts for when food is ready • Allow payment through credit cards and meal point system • Problem risen: Lose of human interaction?
  Research on Smartphone Apps • GrubHub: Food Delivery and Take-Out • Uniform border, drop-down menu • Use of red creates a bold appearance, red dots for breaks
  Research on Smartphone Apps • Seamless: Free Food Delivery and Take-Out • Consistent border that connects to home screen • Clear images of food options
  Application Description • The app will allow user to place specific orders before arriving at a dining location • Users can pay through the app
  Application Specifications • Users can order once they are within range of dining location • The app can personalize an order and store "favorite" orders • There will be an order status alert system
  Application Specifications • Users can pay within app, through meal point system or credit/debit cards • The profile page will include a strike system status to prevent the wasting of food
  Visual User Scenario Naomi is stressed and needs a fast way to order her meal before class.
  Visual User Scenario
  Visual User Scenario Naomi is happy to have saved time ordering her food.
  Naming Process Food Eat Munch Together Fast Kitchen Cafeteria Meal Consume Snack Dining
  Naming Process Munchies • Simple • Amusing
  Logo Reference Images
  App Logo Munchies
  Splash Screen
  Wireframes <Location Icon> <Order Icon> <Payment Icon> <Profile Icon> <Home Icon> <Clock Icon> < Order Reminder > <App Logo> <Dining Locations> <Map Key> Splash Screen Home Location <App Logo> What's on Today's Menu? You're near <Location Name> Order from this location? Yes! No <Location Icon> <Order Icon> <Payment Icon> <Profile Icon> <Home Icon> <Clock Icon> < Order Reminder > <App Logo> <Order Icon> <Menu Notifications> <Location Icon>
  Wireframes Order: <Item> <Price> <Toppings> <Side Order> <Price> Total <Total> Payment Method: <Option Two> <Option One> ___ ___ ___ ___ ___ ___ ___ ___ ___ <Option Three> <Clock Icon> < Order Reminder > <App Logo> <Location Icon> <Order Icon> <Payment Icon> <Profile Icon> <Home Icon> Dining Location: <Location Name> Food Type: <Type Name> Meal: Toppings: Additional Items: Special Requests: Approve Order? NoYes! <Location Icon> <Order Icon> <Payment Icon> <Profile Icon> <Home Icon> <Clock Icon> < Order Reminder > <App Logo> Order Payment Profile <Recent Orders> <Clock Icon> < Order Reminder > Order History Strike Status* <Message reminding user about Strike Status> Favorite Locations Favorite Foods X <App Logo> X X <Location Icon> <Order Icon> <Payment Icon> <Profile Icon> <Home Icon>
  Finished Prototype Splash Screen Home Location
  Finished Prototype Order Payment ProfileOrder Continued

