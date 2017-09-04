Proposal Doc Template

-
Be the first to like this
Published on
Example proposal that helped me win new client - very simplistic, black & white but was effective in securing me some monthly consultancy.
I would say that the client saw me speak at a reputable Conference which probably made it easier to go with the proposal. I would also say that my need for things to look 'just so' sometimes sabotage my chances of getting the work or even getting the proposal out the door.
Excited that I got this out the door and that it was effective hence the sharing in case you need that extra motivation to click send on your proposal.
Be the first to comment