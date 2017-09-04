Proposal Doc Template

<YOUR COMPANY> PROPOSAL FOR SERVICES For xxxxxxxxxxxx Date: 07 August 2017 XXXXXXX this is my understanding of what we’re ...
LinkedIn strategy. TRAINING FOR xxxxxx AND ONE OTHER Content Management, Adding new blogs, any particular LinkedIn tasks t...
the site and when they go there that they do something we want them to do. This can be things like picking up the phone or...
What else is included in Dean’s £xxxx fee per month What Why Setting of monthly targets, reporting and reviewing previous ...
 Book in time to train you in LinkedIn basics and initial tasks  Dean to set up LinkedIn profile and create strategy for...
Example proposal that helped me win new client - very simplistic, black & white but was effective in securing me some monthly consultancy.

I would say that the client saw me speak at a reputable Conference which probably made it easier to go with the proposal. I would also say that my need for things to look 'just so' sometimes sabotage my chances of getting the work or even getting the proposal out the door.

Excited that I got this out the door and that it was effective hence the sharing in case you need that extra motivation to click send on your proposal.

  1. 1. <YOUR COMPANY> PROPOSAL FOR SERVICES For xxxxxxxxxxxx Date: 07 August 2017 XXXXXXX this is my understanding of what we’re trying to achieve together: Goals Build XXXXX online brand and reputation as XXXXXXXX specialist of choice Attract younger demographic of xxxxxx Build trust in xxxxxxx & confidence that xxxxxx are very up to date Grow sales from Scotland, ROI, NI and seek out other opportunities There are obviously lots of things we can do to achieve these particular goals using digital & content marketing as we have discussed. Based on our latest conversation, the time you have available and your level of comfort with digital activities, I believe the following are the best recommendations to move forward at the right pace. Recommendations First Month What Why Cost NEW WEBSITE (including blog and adding all existing articles) To give prospective customers confidence in xxxxxx and Practice £xxxx Build xxxxxx LINKEDIN PROFILE A strong LinkedIn profile will raise awareness of xxxxx with new markets, referral partners, event organisers, associations, publications and direct customers £xxxx (Monthly fee) Create strong LINKEDIN STRATEGY What content xxxxxx will share, what content will be provided by Dean / Contentissimo, who to connect to, groups we should be joining, frequency of content, Included in monthly fee ½ Day TRAINING FOR xxxxx Daily weekly tasks for LinkedIn, Use of Apps on phone, Responding to engagements on LinkedIn, how LinkedIn works and all its basic features, paint a picture of what will come from a well managed Included in monthly fee
  2. 2. LinkedIn strategy. TRAINING FOR xxxxxx AND ONE OTHER Content Management, Adding new blogs, any particular LinkedIn tasks that can be managed in house (other than by xxxxx and Dean), searching / curating appropriate content to share online (use of some tools to help with this process). Included in monthly fee Deliverables in first month – what we expect to see completed New website complete with existing articles as blog xxxxxx with LinkedIn profile and the ability to use it A content schedule and strategy for Xxxxxx’s LinkedIn profile Additional considerations for Month 1 and beyond xxxxxx, SEO work is something we are going to need to do to make sure your website and articles are found by the right people searching on Google and other search engines. This is not something I do so I will be recommending xxxxxx from xxxxxxxxx to do this for us. xxxxxx will ensure that our website doesn’t just look good but it also functions properly and you are found when you should be found when people go searching for various keywords. (I will talk through this more on Thursday). This is xxxxxx’s LinkedIn profile xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx so you can have a look at what people say about him. I know xxxxxx and he has also been recommended by xxxxxxx. This is xxxxxxx’s website which explains a bit more about what he does xxxxxxxxxx. xxxxxx recommends a three month trial to see the impact of his work. This will also include setting up ANALYTICS on the website and giving us monthly reporting to tell how the site is functioning. There is a full list of what is included in xxxxxx’s work in the appendix of this proposal. What Why Cost SEO Work To make sure the people you want to find you on the internet find you £350 per month (3 month trial basis with xxxx from xxxxx.com) Recommendations Month 2 Once we have the new website up and running we will want to make sure that people are visiting and those numbers increase each month. We also want to make sure the right people are coming to
  3. 3. the site and when they go there that they do something we want them to do. This can be things like picking up the phone or downloading a document so that we can get their email address. Most of all we want them to have confidence that xxxxxxxxxare worth considering on first glance. We will also want to keep the momentum going from having set up your LinkedIn profile and ensure we are building on the connections and conversations started in month 1. At this stage I do not recommend adding any further social media platforms until you are really comfortable with LinkedIn and what’s happening here. What Why Cost NEWSLETTER DESIGN (To be sent out monthly by e-mail) To generate new business via e-mail on monthly basis £xxx TBC (Designer cost) 1st E-MAIL MARKETING CAMPAIGN Set-Up (Cleaning and segmenting existing list and deciding what should be in first newsletter, working our e- mail strategy) To generate new business sales from the emails we have already and new e-mails that we win each month. This will also be used to build on the relationships you already have with existing customers by sending them useful content for their businesses. Content should be something that is focused on the customer and gaining their trust. Content that will earn your right to be in their inbox and have them look forward to what you have to say. £xxxx Included in Monthly Fee ½ DAY E-MAIL TRAINING FOR xxxxxxx plus one other Training on sending campaigns, segmenting lists, use of e-mail marketing tool, dealing with replies, finding content for newsletter Included in Monthly Fee ½ DAY TRAINING FOR xxxxxxx Refreshed on what was taught in the first month plus a few additional instructions Included in Monthly fee Deliverables in Month 2 – what we expect to see completed E-mail newsletter template designed E-mail database cleaned, segmented and added to E-mail marketing tool E-mail marketing strategy doc First e-mail campaign sent out Report on web performance from Month 1, recommendations going forward, overall report on LinkedIn activity, e-mail campaign results and other work completed by Dean.
  4. 4. What else is included in Dean’s £xxxx fee per month What Why Setting of monthly targets, reporting and reviewing previous month’s performance, making recommendations, managing outsourced suppliers. To ensure best return on investment. Ensure we are growing consistently each month. Make changes to strategy as and when necessary for best performance Build monthly content schedule. Curate and publish contenton social media channels (for now LinkedIn but this will grow to other channels) To engage your potential customers and have them interested in hearing from you Manage responses on various social channels (I will be monitoring responses to your LinkedIn profile and your e-mails each day to make recommendations while learning is bedding in) Important to reply to any communications from people who follow you on social media. Just like in offline world when someone speaks to you. This will build relationships. Identify prospective clients, referral partners and influencers to connect with The more relevant people we connect to and engage with the more opportunities we create for a sale to happen Identify new groups to join on LinkedIn Being active on LinkedIn Groups creates great awareness and credibility Manage monthly e-mail campaign This will be very important part of your lead generation strategy. We should expect to see sales off the back of each campaign directly. Come up with content ideas for social channels and to drive leads and sales Ideas such as downloadable guides, xxxxx doing Facebook Live Broadcasts all contribute to generating leads and traffic to the website Identify new publications to get xxxxxx’ articles published in The more publications we are in the more leads we will generate and greater credibility and awareness Identify new speaking engagement opportunities As above Find new groups to follow and engage with on Facebook (although we are not on Facebook yet I believe it will be important to do some planning for this now in advance of setting up new channels). There are lots ofxxxxx groups on Facebook. This will be great place to get attention and create relationships. Grow e-mail database Create ways to acquire new relevant e-mail subscribers. The greater our relevant list the more leads we should get each month. Investigate additional opportunities to reach objectives Part of my role is look for new ways to reach our goals. Alert xxxxxxx when any action is required I will be keeping daily eye on all social channels and flag when something needs addressed. Next Steps  Discuss above on Thursday  If happy with recommendations for month 1 then we need to brief web developer to begin  You and I to review potential design of website and agree happy with look and feel of the site to allow developer to proceed
  5. 5.  Book in time to train you in LinkedIn basics and initial tasks  Dean to set up LinkedIn profile and create strategy for LinkedIn  Book in time to discuss other tasks outlined in the above and agree some deadlines and expectations.  Agree Ts & Cs.

