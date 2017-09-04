Proposal Doc Template

Example proposal that helped me win new client - very simplistic, black & white but was effective in securing me some monthly consultancy.



I would say that the client saw me speak at a reputable Conference which probably made it easier to go with the proposal. I would also say that my need for things to look 'just so' sometimes sabotage my chances of getting the work or even getting the proposal out the door.



Excited that I got this out the door and that it was effective hence the sharing in case you need that extra motivation to click send on your proposal.