IS20G14 - This Changes Everything - Tim Cox, CarNow

Today dealers pay handsomely for multiple technology solutions that involve multiple employees spending dozens of hours and yet as an industry we still only sell 3% of cars online.
Why is that?
Key Takeaways:
Stop chasing customers. Start serving them!
Remove roadblocks and stop signs on your website. Go formless!
Adapt Real-Time Retail to Dealership Culture
IS20G14 - Philadelphia, PA
LIVE! Casino & Hotel
January 11-13, 2022