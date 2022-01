IS20G14 - There are No Shortcuts: Stop Chasing Shiny Objects! Be Brilliant with the Basics - Dave Purgason, CallRevu 1. There Are No Shortcuts: Stop Chasing Shiny Objects! Be Brilliant with the Basics Dave Purgason Senior Director of Sales / CallRevu DavePurgason@CallRevu.com 2. S.O.S. | Shiny Object Syndrome. Focusing your attention on something that is new, current or trendy, yet dropping this as soon as something new takes its place. • Symptoms Include: • Constantly Shifting Priorities • Unfinished Projects • Poor Process Control • Questionable ROI • Bloated Tech Stacks 3. More Educated & Discerning Shoppers • 92% of car buyers research online before they buy.[1] • 17.6 Hours on Average Researching Vehicles Before Visiting a Dealership[3] 80 PERCENT said they plan to purchase a vehicle in the next 5 years. 61 PERCENT of shoppers call a dealership after completing a search.[2] [1] Google/Kantar TNS, U.S., The Drive to Decide Survey, n=500 recent car buyers, 2018 [2] Mobile Ready or Not. LSA. https://www.lsainsights.com/product/mobile-ready-or-not [3] AutoTrader. (2014). “Millennials Are Accelerating Change In Car Shopping”. http://press.autotrader.com/news-releases?item=132628&mobile=No 4. Phones: The Source of Truth • 65% of consumers shopping for a vehicle will use their Smartphones[4] • 70% of consumers on mobile have used a click-to-call extension direct from search[5] • 41% Will Visit Only One Dealership Before Buying[6] 80 PERCENT said they plan to purchase a vehicle in the next 5 years. 32 PERCENT of calls result in an appointment from click-to-call. [7] [4] 5 Insights Into the Car-Buying Habits of Millennials. (2018). autoweb. https://www.autoweb.com/dealers/dealer-corner/news/5-insights-into-the-car-buying-habits-of-millennials/ [5] The Role of Click to Call in the Path to Purchase. (2013). Google. 5. https://think.storage.googleapis.com/docs/click-to-call_research-studies.pdf [6] Tsao, S. (2021, September 27). “Changing the Car-Buying Experience”. Treasure Data. https://blog.treasuredata.com/blog/2021/02/26/how-millennials-and-customer-data-are-changing-the-car-buying-experience/ [7] Anderson, D. (2021, June 25). 31 Statistics Automotive Marketers Need to Know in 2021. Invoca. https://www.invoca.com/blog/automotive-marketing-statistics 5. The Number One Touch Point • 92% of all customer interactions happen over the phone[8] • 85% customers reporting being dissatisfied with their phone experience. [9] 80 PERCENT said they plan to purchase a vehicle in the next 5 years. 86 PERCENT of customers are willing to pay more for a great customer experience.[10] [8] Andrew, Davies. (2015, April 17). 31 The Sales Hierarchy of Lead Data Needs. Salesforce. https://www.salesforce.com/content/blogs/us/en/2015/04/sales-hierarchy-lead-data-needs-gp.html [9] Andrew, Davies. (2015, April 17). 31 The Sales Hierarchy of Lead Data Needs. Salesforce. https://www.salesforce.com/content/blogs/us/en/2015/04/sales-hierarchy-lead-data-needs-gp.html [10] Experience is Everything (2018). pwc. https://www.pwc.com/us/en/advisory-services/publications/consumer-intelligence-series/pwc-consumer-intelligence-series-customer-experience.pdf 6. A PurchasingCase Study 7. 1. Disjointed and off-topic introduction. 2. Called back without addressing any of the caller’s questions. 3. Offered a test drive to someone out of range. 4. Added nothing to the buying experience except another step for the customer. Inefficiency & Indifference 8. What Happened on the Call? What did Tommy do well? What could he improve upon? 9. 1. Apologized for a lack of communication via text. 2. Called when he was informed on the situation. 3. Offered an advanced delivery solution to accommodate the situation. 4. Left the customer in a position to close the deal. Adding Value & Closing 10. What Happened on the Call? What did Tommy do well? What could he improve upon? 11. Focusing on ROI 12. Willing to Engage with Ads • 77% of Car Buyers clicked on a promo driven Facebook Ad.[11] • 66% of Automotive Calls are Generated from Paid Search.[12] • 57% of shoppers call from a search ad call extension to schedule an appointment.[13] 80 PERCENT said they plan to purchase a vehicle in the next 5 years. 82 PERCENT of shopping time is spent online.[14] [11] Ciopryna, C. (2021). “Millennial Customers Are Moving the Car Buying Process Online”. CallSource. https://www.callsource.com/blog/millennial-customers-are-moving-the-car-buying-process-online-infographic/ [12] Anderson, D. (2021, June 25). 31 Statistics Automotive Marketers Need to Know in 2021. Invoca. https://www.invoca.com/blog/automotive-marketing-statistics [13] ] The Role of Click to Call in the Path to Purchase. (2013). Google. 5. https://think.storage.googleapis.com/docs/click-to-call_research-studies.pdf [14] Overby, J. (2014, August 27). 82% of Car-Shopping is Spent Here for Millennials. Auto Remarketing. https://www.autoremarketing.com/trends/82-percent-car-shopping-spent-here-millennials 13. Advertising • Focus on reaching mobile devices. • Responsive Ads & Website • Digital Advertising • AdWords, Display, Social, Pre-Roll • Converting to Calls. • Google MyBusiness, DNI, Click-to-Call 80 PERCENT said they plan to purchase a vehicle in the next 5 years. 25 PERCENT more likely to engage with online ads.[15] [15] O'Shaughnessy, T. (2019, May 6). What You Need to Know About Marketing to Millennials. American Marketing Association. https://www.ama.org/marketing-news/what-you-need-to-know-about-marketing-to-millennials/ 14. Converting Browsers into Callers • Phone calls convert to 10-15x more revenue than web leads.[16] • Callers convert 30% faster than web leads.[17] • Caller retention rate is 28% higher than web lead retention rate.[18] 80 PERCENT said they plan to purchase a vehicle in the next 5 years. 61 PERCENT of shoppers contact a dealership by calling after a search. [19] [16] BIA/Kelsy. (2014, April 8). “Phone Calls Are The New Click:”. http://www.biakelsey.com/phone-calls-are-the-new-click-new-report-by-biakelsey-focuses-on-mobile-local-lead-attribution-for-smbs/ [17] Forrester. (2017, July). Pick Up The Phone: Your Best Customer Is On The Line. 1. https://www.marchex.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/07/Marchex-Pick-Up-The-Phone-Forrester-Paper.pdf [18] Forrester. (2017, July). Pick Up The Phone: Your Best Customer Is On The Line. 1. https://www.marchex.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/07/Marchex-Pick-Up-The-Phone-Forrester-Paper.pdf [19] “The Car-Buying Process”. (2016), Cox, Google, J.D. Power, LSA, Think With Google https://www.thinkwithgoogle.com/consumer-insights/consumer-trends/consumer-car-buying-process-reveals-auto-marketing-opportunities 15. Plugging Profit Leaks • Implement missed-opportunity and CSI alerts. • DNI to track and optimize campaign effectiveness. • Phone health alerts and routing audits to ensure connectivity. 80 PERCENT said they plan to purchase a vehicle in the next 5 years. 40 PERCENT of calls to an average dealership go unanswered.[20] [20] 3 Danger Signs Your Phones are Letting you Down. (2019, July 18). CallRevu. https://www.callrevu.com/blog/3-danger-signs-your-phones-are-letting-you-down 16. With DNI, you can see what digital marketing campaigns get success on a keyword level so you can make decisions accurately and quickly. • Understand down to the keyword level which campaigns and pay-per-click ads are most effective • Seamless integration with Google Analytics • Centralized reporting from multiple website and web service providers • Detailed tracking back to individual social media campaigns • Certified with major automotive website providers • Measure incentives and promotions based on consumer activity, not just how many times the phone rings Dynamic Number Insertion 17. Improving the Experience 18. Consultative Sales Process • Be responsive, ask questions, log every detail in the CRM. Read the lead! • Prep for the call and check your notes. • Be upfront, no late game surprises. • Remove roadblocks and enhance the experience. • Delivery options, digital F&I, loyalty programs. 80 PERCENT said they plan to purchase a vehicle in the next 5 years. 56 PERCENT of millennials would rather clean their house than negotiate with a dealership.[21] [21] Beepi. (2016, July 21). “Americans Feel Taken Advantage of at the Car Dealership:”. https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/study-americans-feel-taken-advantage-of-at-the-car-dealership-300301866.html 19. • Automatically identify changes that negatively impact your dealership and customer experience. • Watch, Warning, and Emergency escalation based on severity. • Proactively fix phone health with troubleshooting suggestions. • Direct communication to Client Success Manager. Phone Health Alerts 20. • Alerts sent via text or email within 30 minutes of the call, respond with no login required • Read complete call summaries written by automotive-trained call center agents in under 30 seconds • Click-to-call the customer • Up to 32 relevant data points collected on every call and passed to CRM Missed Opportunity & Action Needed Alerts 21. Employee Report Card • Integrated training courses. • Industry Benchmarks for performance • Easy drill-down granularity 22. Nail the Follow Up • Invest in your team. • Implement a consistent, quantifiable training solution. • Track progress against industry benchmarks. • Leverage alerts and call monitoring. • Ensure a full CRM integration to never miss a deal or a detail. 80 PERCENT said they plan to purchase a vehicle in the next 5 years. 30 PERCENT boost in appointment set rate with call-specific training.[21] [21] You Need a Training Partner: Better Customer Service Boosts Revenue. (2020, October 20). CallRevu. https://www.callrevu.com/blog/why-you-need-a-training-partner-better-customer-service-boosts-your-revenue 23. Key Take Aways 24. Key Takeaways Delivering instant gratification to your callers. Answer their questions quickly, clearly, and without interruption. Creating a frictionless experience on your calls using cross platform functionality. What you need to do to be catering to the next generation of shoppers. [21] You Need a Training Partner: Better Customer Service Boosts Revenue. (2020, October 20). CallRevu. https://www.callrevu.com/blog/why-you-need-a-training-partner-better-customer-service-boosts-your-revenue 25. Any Questions? 26. ENJOY THIS SESSION? Post about it on Social Media using the hashtag #IS20G! Share some love for your favorite speaker! There Are No Shortcuts: Stop Chasing Shiny Objects! Be Brilliant with the Basics Dave Purgason Senior Director of Sales / CallRevu DavePurgason@CallRevu.com

