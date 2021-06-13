Successfully reported this slideshow.
Working With Groups Dea Fitra Ningrum (4520210023) Interpersonal Skills - B
Working With Groups Bekerja dengan kelompok Kemampuan untuk bekerja secara efektif dengan sekelompok orang lain, baik seba...
Penentu Efektivitas kelompok Kriteria ketiga berkaitan dengan dampak dari pengalaman kelompok pada anggota individu. Dia b...
tingkat usaha yang dikeluarkan anggota kelompok secara kolektif untuk melaksanakan tugas. jumlah pengetahuan dan keterampi...
Desain tugas dapat memiliki dampak yang sangat besar pada motivasi anggota. Handy (1985) menunjukkan pentingnya arti- pent...
Terkait erat dengan desain tugas adalah sistem penghargaan organisasi. Dimana sistem penghargaan memberi kelompok tujuan k...
Proses interaksi kelompok dapat memiliki pengaruh penting pada tingkat usaha yang akan dikeluarkan anggota untuk tugas ter...
Beberapa faktor akan dipertimbangkan di bawah judul ini: komposisi kelompok, ukuran kelompok dan proses interaksi kelompok...
Sebuah kelompok tidak akan dapat bekerja secara efektif jika tidak memiliki akses ke sumber daya yang dibutuhkan untuk men...
Ukuran Grup Banyak kelompok dalam organisasi lebih besar dari yang sebenarnya mereka butuhkan karena anggota tambahan dire...
CREDITS: This presentation template was created by Slidesgo, including icons by Flaticon, and infographics & images by Fre...
Ketersediaan informasi Salah satu syarat tersebut menyangkut ketersediaan informasi bagi kelompok anggota untuk digunakan ...
Salah satu masalah yang paling banyak dibahas terkait dengan kelompok pengambilan keputusan telah dijelaskan oleh Janis (1...
Referensi: Interpersonal Skill at Work by John Hayes
Thank You! Interpersonal Skill B
Working with groups

Tugas - Working with groups
Nama: Dea Fitra Ningrum
NPM: 4520210023
Interpersonal Skill B

Working with groups

  1. 1. Working With Groups Dea Fitra Ningrum (4520210023) Interpersonal Skills - B
  2. 2. Working With Groups Bekerja dengan kelompok Kemampuan untuk bekerja secara efektif dengan sekelompok orang lain, baik sebagai pemimpin atau anggota, adalah keterampilan interpersonal yang penting. Hayes (1997) membuat perbedaan antara kelompok dan tim. Kelompok kerja dapat berupa sekumpulan orang yang pekerjaannya membuat mereka tetap berhubungan. Tim adalah sekelompok orang yang bekerja sama untuk mencapai suatu tugas tertentu. Katzenbach dan Smith (1993) percaya bahwa kerja tim yang efektif adalah kuncinya untuk keberhasilan organisasi. Terkadang kelompok sangat produktif. Mereka dihargai karena mereka menciptakan ide, membuat keputusan, mengambil tindakan, dan menghasilkan komitmen dengan cara yang mungkin sulit untuk dicapai.
  3. 3. Penentu Efektivitas kelompok Kriteria ketiga berkaitan dengan dampak dari pengalaman kelompok pada anggota individu. Dia berpendapat bahwa pengalaman kelompok, secara seimbang, harus memuaskan daripada menggagalkan kebutuhan pribadi anggota kelompok Salah satu model efektivitas kelompok yang paling menjanjikan, dalam hal menawarkan dasar untuk mendiagnosis kekuatan dan kelemahan dalam kelompok, hal ini dikemukakan oleh Hackman (1987). Dia mengidentifikasi tiga kriteria untuk menilai efektivitas kelompok. Yang pertama berkaitan dengan output aktual dari grup. Dia berpendapat bahwa keluaran kelompok harus memenuhi atau melampaui standar kinerja orang yang menerima dan atau meninjaunya. Kriteria kedua berkaitan dengan keadaan kelompok sebagai unit pertunjukan. Proses sosial yang digunakan dalam melaksanakan kerja kelompok harus mempertahankan atau meningkatkan kemampuan anggota untuk bekerja sama di masa depan.Suatu kelompok tidak akan sangat efektif jika, dalam proses mencapai hasil tugas yang dapat diterima, anggota akhirnya berkelahi atau tidak percaya satu sama lain.
  4. 4. tingkat usaha yang dikeluarkan anggota kelompok secara kolektif untuk melaksanakan tugas. jumlah pengetahuan dan keterampilan yang dibawa anggota ke dalam kelompok tugas. kesesuaian dengan tugas strategi kinerja yang digunakan oleh bykelompok dalam pekerjaannya. #1 #2 #5 Penentuan Efektivitas Kelompok Model Hackman menarik karena mencakup hal ini secara luas ukuran efektivitas dan karena berfokus pada variabel-variabel yang kuat. Dia mencoba menjelaskan mengapa beberapa kelompok berkinerja lebih baik daripada yang lain dengan mengusulkan efektivitas itu merupakan fungsi gabungan dari:
  5. 5. Desain tugas dapat memiliki dampak yang sangat besar pada motivasi anggota. Handy (1985) menunjukkan pentingnya arti- penting tugas dan kejelasan tugas. Hackman (1987), ekstrapolasi dari model motivasi tugas individu yang dikembangkan oleh Hackman dan Oldham (1980), menunjukkan bahwa norma kelompok mendorong upaya yang tinggi kemungkinan akan muncul ketika tugas itu menantang. Oleh karena itu, desain tugas memberikan bagian penting dari fondasi mana efektivitas kelompok jangka panjang dapat dibangun. Desain tugas
  6. 6. Terkait erat dengan desain tugas adalah sistem penghargaan organisasi. Dimana sistem penghargaan memberi kelompok tujuan kinerja yang menantang dan memperkuat pencapaian mereka, usaha akan lebih tinggi daripada tujuan tidak jelas, kurang tantangan atau di mana tingkat kinerja yang dicapai oleh kelompok tampaknya tidak memiliki konsekuensi. Sistem Penghargaan
  7. 7. Proses interaksi kelompok dapat memiliki pengaruh penting pada tingkat usaha yang akan dikeluarkan anggota untuk tugas tersebut. Mengkoordinasikan kegiatan anggota membutuhkan waktu dan energi jauh dari produktif kerja. Dalam beberapa kelompok biaya overhead ini jauh lebih tinggi daripada yang lain karena anggota tidak memiliki keterampilan proses untuk memastikan bahwa kegiatan dikoordinasikan secara efisien. Seiring bertambahnya ukuran kelompok, jumlah upaya yang diinvestasikan oleh setiap anggota cenderung menurun. Di sebuah kelompok yang lebih besar orang mungkin merasa kurang bertanggung jawab atas hasil atau mereka dapat bersembunyi di balik orang lain dan lolos dengan persiapan yang lebih sedikit. Manajemen proses kelompok yang terampil dapat membatasi jenis kehilangan motivasi tertentu. Proses Interaksi Kelompok
  8. 8. Beberapa faktor akan dipertimbangkan di bawah judul ini: komposisi kelompok, ukuran kelompok dan proses interaksi kelompok. Anggota kelompok harus kompeten secara teknis dan fungsional. Pengetahuan dan keterampilan
  9. 9. Sebuah kelompok tidak akan dapat bekerja secara efektif jika tidak memiliki akses ke sumber daya yang dibutuhkan untuk menyelesaikan tugasnya. Pengetahuan dan keterampilan adalah kuncinya sumber daya. Ketersediaan keahlian yang relevan dengan tugas sangat ditentukan oleh kelompok komposisi. Sayangnya, terlalu sering komposisi grup adalah ditentukan oleh faktor-faktor seperti senioritas atau preferensi pribadi daripada kemampuan atau keahlian teknis. … … Komposisi grup
  10. 10. Ukuran Grup Banyak kelompok dalam organisasi lebih besar dari yang sebenarnya mereka butuhkan karena anggota tambahan direkrut karena 'alasan politik'. Kelompok besar yang disusun dengan cara ini dapat efektif sejauh keanggotaan perwakilan mereka membantu memastikan bahwa output mereka akan diterima dengan baik. Namun, kualitas output kelompok besar mungkin lebih rendah daripada kelompok kecil.
  11. 11. CREDITS: This presentation template was created by Slidesgo, including icons by Flaticon, and infographics & images by Freepik Strategi Kinerja Please keep this slide as attribution Strategi kinerja sering diterima begitu saja dan tidak pernah dipertanyakan. Akibatnya orang terkadang bekerja keras sedikit berpengaruh karena cara mereka kelompok telah menetapkan tentang tugasnya tidak seproduktif mungkin. Berdasarkan Hackman, kemungkinan bahwa suatu kelompok akan menggunakan strategi kinerja yang sesuai dengan tugas meningkat ketika tiga kondisi terpenuhi. Ini tiga kondisi dibahas dalam dua judul: ketersediaan informasi, dan proses interaksi kelompok.
  12. 12. Ketersediaan informasi Salah satu syarat tersebut menyangkut ketersediaan informasi bagi kelompok anggota untuk digunakan ketika menilai kinerja mereka dan mengevaluasi alternatif strategi. Konteks organisasi di mana beberapa kelompok tampil mungkin menawarkan akses mudah ke umpan balik yang relevan. Kelompok lain mungkin harus beroperasi di lingkungan di mana informasi sangat terbatas sehingga mungkin sulitbahkan untuk menentukan kriteria yang akan digunakan untuk menilai kualitas mereka keluaran.
  13. 13. Salah satu masalah yang paling banyak dibahas terkait dengan kelompok pengambilan keputusan telah dijelaskan oleh Janis (1982) sebagai 'groupthink'. Groupthink terjadi ketika tekanan untuk mencapai konsensus mengganggu berpikir kritis, sehingga menghambat penilaian alternatif yang mungkin. Kondisi kedua menyangkut sejauh mana proses interaksi kelompok mendorong penggunaan informasi yang tersedia. Hackman berpendapat bahwa strategi kinerja lebih mungkin sesuai dengan tugas ketika norma kelompok ada yang mendukung baik penilaian eksplisit dari situasi kinerja dan pertimbangan aktif tentang cara- cara alternatif untuk melanjutkan pekerjaan. . . Proses Interaksi Kelompok
  14. 14. Referensi: Interpersonal Skill at Work by John Hayes
  15. 15. Thank You! Interpersonal Skill B

