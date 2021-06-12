Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
NEGOTIATING DEA FITRA NINGRUM (4520210023)
NEGOSIASI Sebuah bentuk interaksi sosial saat pihak-pihak yang terlibat berusaha untuk menyelesaikan tujuan yang berbeda d...
Negosiasi adalah proses pengambilan keputusan bersama dalam dimana orang-orang dengan hasil pilihan yang berbeda berintera...
MODELNEGOSIASI YANG DISEDERHANAKAN: TARGET DAN BATASAN 4 Ketika orang mulai bernegosiasi, mereka biasanya memiliki beberap...
Sifathierarkisketerampilannegosiasi Perilaku, taktik dan strategi 5 Komponen utama dari keterampilan bernegosiasi adalah p...
Tradisi motivasi dan strategi, yang memberikan kerangka, berfokus pada bagaimana orientasi motivasi negosiator mempengaruh...
1. Negosiator kompetitif termotivasi untuk mencapai keuntungan maksimal untuk diri dengan mengorbankan pihak lain. 2. Nego...
Research Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Finance Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipisci...
Kesinambungan Interaksi Terkadang negosiasi adalah episode satu kali dan apa pun yang terjadi di antaranya para pihak tida...
FAKTORLAINYANG MEMPENGARUHI PILIHANSTRATEGIS Unique Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. First to Mark...
Cara pihak-pihak yang bernegosiasi menentukan situasi akan mempengaruhi pilihan strategi. Misalnya, jika mereka mengkonsep...
12 Taruhan Bersaing dan berkolaborasi membutuhkan lebih banyak waktu dan energi daripada strategi lainnya. Ketika satu ata...
KONSISTUEN 13 Carnevale dan Pruitt (1992) merujuk pada orang-orang yang diwakili oleh negosiator sebagai konstituen mereka...
REFERENSI INTERPERSONAL SKILL AT WORK BY JOHN HAYES 14
THANKYOU 15
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Career
39 views
Jun. 12, 2021

Tugas Interpersonal Skill - Negotiating

Tugas Interpersonal Skill - Negotiating
Nama: Dea Fitra Ningrum
NPM: 4520210023
Interpersonal Skill-B

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
The Ministry of Common Sense: How to Eliminate Bureaucratic Red Tape, Bad Excuses, and Corporate BS Martin Lindstrom
(4/5)
Free
The Fix: Overcome the Invisible Barriers That Are Holding Women Back at Work Michelle P. King
(5/5)
Free
The Upside of Being Down: How Mental Health Struggles Led to My Greatest Successes in Work and Life Jen Gotch
(4/5)
Free
Ask for More: 10 Questions to Negotiate Anything Alexandra Carter
(4/5)
Free
Bezonomics: How Amazon Is Changing Our Lives and What the World's Best Companies Are Learning from It Brian Dumaine
(4.5/5)
Free
No Filter: The Inside Story of Instagram Sarah Frier
(4.5/5)
Free
The Catalyst: How to Change Anyone's Mind Jonah Berger
(4.5/5)
Free
How I Built This: The Unexpected Paths to Success from the World's Most Inspiring Entrepreneurs Guy Raz
(4.5/5)
Free
Never Split the Difference: Negotiating As If Your Life Depended On It Chris Voss
(4.5/5)
Free
Failing Forward: Turning Mistakes into Stepping Stones for Success John C. Maxwell
(4.5/5)
Free
Crucial Conversations Tools for Talking When Stakes Are High, Second Edition Kerry Patterson
(5/5)
Free
Girl, Stop Apologizing: A Shame-Free Plan for Embracing and Achieving Your Goals Rachel Hollis
(3.5/5)
Free
One Small Step Can Change Your Life: The Kaizen Way Robert Maurer
(4.5/5)
Free
Principles: Life and Work Ray Dalio
(4/5)
Free
The Law of Influence: Lesson 2 from The 21 Irrefutable Laws of Leadership John C. Maxwell
(4/5)
Free
Writing Great Books for Young Adults: Everything You Need to Know, from Crafting the Idea to Getting Published Regina L Brooks
(4.5/5)
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Hot Seat: What I Learned Leading a Great American Company Jeff Immelt
(4.5/5)
Free
Pressure Makes Diamonds: Becoming the Woman I Pretended to Be Valerie Graves
(5/5)
Free
Flex: Reinventing Work for a Smarter, Happier Life Annie Auerbach
(4.5/5)
Free
Nailing the Interview: A Comprehensive Guide to Job Interviewing Imran Afzal
(4.5/5)
Free
Everybody Has a Podcast (Except You): A How-To Guide from the First Family of Podcasting Justin McElroy
(5/5)
Free
Invent and Wander: The Collected Writings of Jeff Bezos, With an Introduction by Walter Isaacson Walter Isaacson
(4.5/5)
Free
Believe IT Jamie Kern Lima
(5/5)
Free
Create: Tools from Seriously Talented People to Unleash Your Creative Life Marc Silber
(4.5/5)
Free
We Should All Be Millionaires: Change Your Thinking, Build Bank, and Claim Your Independence Rachel Rodgers
(5/5)
Free
Blue-Collar Cash: Love Your Work, Secure Your Future, and Find Happiness for Life Ken Rusk
(4.5/5)
Free
Inclusify: The Power of Uniqueness and Belonging to Build Innovative Teams Stefanie K. Johnson
(4.5/5)
Free
Finance Secrets of Billion-Dollar Entrepreneurs: Venture Finance Without Venture Capital Dileep Rao
(4/5)
Free
Billion Dollar Brand Club: How Dollar Shave Club, Warby Parker, and Other Disruptors Are Remaking What We Buy Lawrence Ingrassia
(4.5/5)
Free
How to Lead: Wisdom from the World's Greatest CEOs, Founders, and Game Changers David M. Rubenstein
(4.5/5)
Free
Humanocracy: Creating Organizations as Amazing as the People Inside Them Gary Hamel
(4.5/5)
Free
Think Like a Billionaire Scribd Originals Audio
(4.5/5)
Free
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Tugas Interpersonal Skill - Negotiating

  1. 1. NEGOTIATING DEA FITRA NINGRUM (4520210023)
  2. 2. NEGOSIASI Sebuah bentuk interaksi sosial saat pihak-pihak yang terlibat berusaha untuk menyelesaikan tujuan yang berbeda dan bertentangan
  3. 3. Negosiasi adalah proses pengambilan keputusan bersama dalam dimana orang-orang dengan hasil pilihan yang berbeda berinteraksi untuk menyelesaikan perbedaan mereka. Ini bisa menjadi proses eksplisit ketika, misalnya, kita tawar-menawar dengan pemasok atas harga komponen, berdebat untuk peningkatan anggaran atau berusaha menetapkan tarif baru untuk pekerjaan dengan sekelompok pekerja. Namun, itu juga bisa menjadi proses implisit di mana sifat hubungan kita dengan orang lain ditentukan. Beberapa orang adalah negosiator yang lebih baik daripada yang lain dan akibatnya adalah lebih sukses dalam hal mencapai hasil yang diinginkan. Negosiasi tidak selalu merupakan proses menang- kalah; itu tidak perlu melibatkan satu pihak yang berusaha memperbaiki nasibnya dengan mengorbankan pihak lain. 3
  4. 4. MODELNEGOSIASI YANG DISEDERHANAKAN: TARGET DAN BATASAN 4 Ketika orang mulai bernegosiasi, mereka biasanya memiliki beberapa gagasan tentang idea tingkat manfaat yang mereka harapkan dapat diperoleh. Ini adalah hasil target mereka. Penyelesaian hanya dapat dicapai ketika batas masing-masing pihak membawa ke negosiasi bertepatan atau tumpang tindih. Ini dapat diilustrasikan dengan contoh sederhana di mana hanya satu masalah (harga) sedang dinegosiasikan.
  5. 5. Sifathierarkisketerampilannegosiasi Perilaku, taktik dan strategi 5 Komponen utama dari keterampilan bernegosiasi adalah perilaku seperti pengiriman informasi, pencarian informasi, argumentasi, pencarian kepatuhan, penawaran dan hasil. Perilaku ini dapat disusun dan diurutkan menjadi set yang sering disebut sebagai taktik negosiasi. Berbagai macam taktik yang tersedia dapat dikategorikan dalam berbagai cara. Dalam bab ini mereka dikelompokkan dalam empat judul: bersaing, tidak bersaing, fleksibel dan kompleks. Strategi adalah level tertinggi dalam hierarki dan mencerminkan pendekatan atau gaya keseluruhan negosiator.
  6. 6. Tradisi motivasi dan strategi, yang memberikan kerangka, berfokus pada bagaimana orientasi motivasi negosiator mempengaruhi strategi pilihan mereka, yang pada gilirannya mempengaruhi hasil negosiasi. Teori awal dalam tradisi motivasi dan strategi didasarkan pada dimensi tunggal orientasi motivasi, tetapi model perilaku konflik dua dimensi Thomas (1979) disediakan dasar untuk model dual-kepedulian orientasi motivasi dan pilihan strategis. Dua dimensi independen dalam model Thomas adalah kerjasama. Carnevale dan Pruitt (1992), dalam tinjauan literatur mereka tentang negosiasi, mengacu pada dua tradisi pemikiran. Tradisi kognitif berpendapat bahwa itu adalah pendekatan negosiator untuk pemrosesan informasi yang menentukan hasil dari sebuah negosiasi. 6 Orientasi motivasidan pilihannegosiasi strategi
  7. 7. 1. Negosiator kompetitif termotivasi untuk mencapai keuntungan maksimal untuk diri dengan mengorbankan pihak lain. 2. Negosiator akomodatif terutama berkaitan dengan memastikan bahwa pihak lain mencapai beberapa keuntungan. 3. Negosiator kolaboratif termotivasi untuk mencapai manfaat maksimal bagi kedua belah pihak. 4. Negosiator yang tidak aktif mengabaikan keuntungannya sendiri dan orang lain dengan menghindari setiap upaya untuk menyelesaikan perbedaan dalam hasil yang diinginkan. 5. Negosiator yang berkompromi mengadopsi strategi perantara dan termotivasi untuk mencari tingkat kepuasan bersama manfaat dengan memecah perbedaan pada isu-isu yang menjadi perhatian HUBUNGAN ANTARA DUA ORIENTASI MOTIVASI INI (KEBERSAMAAN DAN KETEGASAN) YANG MEMPREDIKSI STRATEGI YANG DISUKAI NEGOSIATOR, DAN ITU ADALAH STRATEGI PILIHAN NEGOSIATOR YANG MENENTUKAN CARA MEREKA BERPERILAKU DAN TAKTIK YANG AKAN MEREKA AMBIL.
  8. 8. Research Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Finance Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Invest Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. 8 Gambar10.3
  9. 9. Kesinambungan Interaksi Terkadang negosiasi adalah episode satu kali dan apa pun yang terjadi di antaranya para pihak tidak mungkin memiliki konsekuensi jangka panjang. Seringkali, bagaimanapun, mereka tertanam dalam hubungan yang berkelanjutan. 9 negosiasi saat ini adalah bagian dari proses yang sedang berlangsung. hubungan. Dimungkinkan untuk bersaing dan mendorong pihak lain ke membuat konsesi berat hari ini, tetapi ini dapat memotivasi mereka untuk mencari cara 'mengimbangi skor' suatu saat nanti. Mengakomodasi sebagian dari mereka tuntutan, di sisi lain, dapat menciptakan rasa hutang yang dapat memiliki pengaruh yang menguntungkan pada pendekatan mereka untuk negosiasi berikutnya
  10. 10. FAKTORLAINYANG MEMPENGARUHI PILIHANSTRATEGIS Unique Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. First to Market Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Tested Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Authentic Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. 10 Orientasi motivasi negosiator akan memberikan pengaruh yang kuat pada strategi negosiasi pilihan individu, sejumlah faktor yang lebih langsung dapat mempengaruhi pilihan strategi dalam situasi tertentu.
  11. 11. Cara pihak-pihak yang bernegosiasi menentukan situasi akan mempengaruhi pilihan strategi. Misalnya, jika mereka mengkonseptualisasikan situasi dalam istilah perjuangan zero-sum dan menganggap pihak lain bermusuhan, mereka mungkin merasa bahwa satu-satunya pilihan adalah mengadopsi strategi kompetitif. Cara negosiator mengkonseptualisasikan situasi pasti subjektif, dan seringkali and egosentris. Akibatnya peluang nyata untuk kerjasama mungkin tidak diakui bahkan di mana pun mereka ada. Definisisituasi 11
  12. 12. 12 Taruhan Bersaing dan berkolaborasi membutuhkan lebih banyak waktu dan energi daripada strategi lainnya. Ketika satu atau lebih pihak mengkonseptualisasikan situasi sebagai: melibatkan isu-isu yang konsekuensinya kecil, mereka akan lebih cenderung mengakui atau menghindari kebutuhan untuk bernegosiasi.
  13. 13. KONSISTUEN 13 Carnevale dan Pruitt (1992) merujuk pada orang-orang yang diwakili oleh negosiator sebagai konstituen mereka. Hal ini sering terjadi bahwa negosiator ingin silahkan konstituen mereka. Ketika konstituen sangat termotivasi untuk menang, negosiator sering mengadopsi strategi kompetitif, menggunakan taktik bersaing dan mengakui sesedikit mungkin. Kecenderungan ini paling menonjol ketika negosiator merasa tidak aman tentang posisi mereka dalam kelompok dan/atau ketika mereka sadar bahwa mereka sedang diamati oleh konstituen mereka.
  14. 14. REFERENSI INTERPERSONAL SKILL AT WORK BY JOHN HAYES 14
  15. 15. THANKYOU 15

×