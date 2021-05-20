Successfully reported this slideshow.
CURRENTTRENDS IN THE MANAGEMENT OF PEPTIC ULCERDISEASE (PUD) De-Graft Gyamfi Adjei 1
OUTLINE • INTRODUCTION – DEFINITION – HISTORY • EPIDEMIOLOGY • ETIOLOGY • ANATOMY • PATHOPHISIOLOGY • CLINICAL PRESENTATIO...
INTRODUCTION • Peptic ulcer refers to a break in the lining of the stomach, first part of the small intestine or occasiona...
CLASIFICATION OF PEPTIC ULCER DISEASE • The major forms of PUD are: – Gastric Ulcer – Duodenal Ulcer • Gastric Ulcer: ulce...
SYMPTOMS OF DUODENAL ULCERS • Localized pain(pin point), restricted to mid-epigastrum • Nocturnal pain • Relieved by food ...
SYMPTOMS OF GASTRIC ULCERS • Pain is more diffuse – over a wide area of mid epigastric region • Rarely produces nocturnal ...
HISTORY • EARLY 20TH CENTURY: – Ulcers were believed to be caused by stress an dietary factors. – Later gastric acid was b...
…HISTORY • 1982 – first identified the link between Helicobacter pylori and ulcers. • 1994 – NIHCDC concluded that there I...
…HISTORY • 1996 – The FDA approves the first antibiotic for treatment of ulcer disease • 1997 – The CDC launches campaign ...
EPIDEMIOLOGY • In the US, PUD affects 4.5million people annually • Approximately 10% of the US population has evidence of ...
EPIDEMIOLOGY • Overall, the incidence of Duodenal ulcer has been decreasing over the past 3-4 decades • The prevalence of ...
EPIDEMIOLOGY(KBTH) • Patience attendance at OPD – 2013- 13744 persons – 2014- 13051 persons • Out of the above population,...
EPIDEMIOLOGY(KBTH) • At the endoscopy unit, 1144(36.0%) were confirmed to have PUD in 2013 • PUD was ranked one of the top...
EPIDEMIOLOGY 0 20 40 60 80 100 120 140 2012 2013 2014 F R E Q U E N C Y YEARS TOP TEN CAUSES OF ADMISSION AT GENERAL SURGE...
ETIOLOGY • The 2 most common risk factors for PUD are: – Helicobacter pylori – Non steroidal anti- inflammatory drugs • Ot...
1. ETIOLOGY-Helicobacter pylori 16
Helicobacter pylori • H. pylori is a Gram-negative, spiral & microaerophyllic bacterium with multiple flagella at one end ...
Helicobacter pylori • Infected persons have up to 6-fold increased risk of developing gastric cancers • Most likely spread...
Pathogenesis of H. pylori infection • The Flagella make it motile, allowing it to live deep beneath the mucus layer • It u...
2. Etiology -Non-Steroidal Anti-inflammatory Drugs (NSAIDS) • Symptomatic GI ulceration occurs in 2% - 4% of patients trea...
NSAIDS • Inhibit the production of prostaglandins resulting in: – 1. Decrease mucus & HCO3 production – 2. Decrease mucosa...
Types of NSAID & Risk of Ulcer 22 Risk Group Drug Low Ibuprofen Medium Naproxen Diclofenac Indomethacin High Piroxicam,Ket...
PATHOPHYSIOLOGY • The upper G.I system consists of – Oesophagus – Stomach – Duodenum • Stomach – Cardia: secretion of muco...
PATHOPHYSIOLOGY • Gastric Secretions (About 2.5L HCL daily) • smooth muscle – churning • sub-mucosa – veins and arteries t...
PATHPHYSIOLOGY • The gastroduodenal mucosal integrity is determined by adequate balance between protective(defensive) and ...
PATHOPHYSIOLOGY • DEFENSIVE FACTORS – Bicarbonate – Mucus layer – Mucosal blood flow – Prostaglandins – Rapid epithelial r...
PATHOPHYSIOLOGY 27
PATHOPHYSIOLOGY • Two major variants in peptic ulcers are commonly encountered in the clinical practice: 1. Duodenal Ulcer...
PATHOPHYSIOLOGY GU results from the break down of gastric mucosa: 1) The local epithelial damage due to cytokines released...
Pathogenesis of H. pylori infection • Effects of H. pylori on gastric Hormones 30 - ↓ Somatostatin production from antral ...
DIAGNOSIS • Involves 3 Criteria – Patient history taking Risk Factors Symptoms – Clinical Signs epigastric tenderness GI b...
DIAGNOSIS OF H. pylori • Non-invasive – C13 or C14 Urea Breath Test – Stool antigen test – H. pylori IgG titer (serology) ...
DIAGNOSIS OF H. pylori Non-invasive 1. C13 or C14 Urea Breath Test 33 The best test for the detection of an active infecti...
DIAGNOSIS  Non-invasive  Serology for H pylori  Serum Antibodies (IgG) to H pylori (Not for active infection)  Fecal a...
Endoscopy (Invasive)  Detects the site and the size of the ulcer, even small and superficial ulcer can be detected  Dete...
Invasive (endoscopy)  Rapid urease test ( RUT)  Considered the endoscopic diagnostic test of choice  Gastric biopsy spe...
Duodenal Ulcer on Endoscopy 37 Normal duodenal bulb Duodenal Ulcer
Gastric Ulcer on Endoscopy 38 Chronic Gastric Ulcers
DU/GU ON ENDOSCOPY 39
PUD COMPLICATIONS • GI bleeding • Perforation • Gastric /duodenal obstruction(presents with projectile vomiting, pyloric s...
PUD COMPLICATIONS 41 OBSTRUCTION – PYLORIC STENOSIS
PUD and CANCER • Vacuolating cytotoxins(vac A) – Pore-forming proteins – Permeability – Suppresses immunity • Cytotoxin as...
INTERVENTIONS • Surgical interventions may be required in certain cases – Malignant ulcers – Pyloric stenosis – Chronic ul...
MANAGEMENT OF PEPTIC ULCER DISEASE 44
NON PHARMACOLOGICAL TREATMENT • Avoid smoking/smoke cessation • Avoid foods that aggravate the pain • Allay anxiety and st...
GOALS OF TREATMENT • Pharmacological treatment – To relieve pain and reduce gastric acid secretions – To promote healing o...
PEPTIC ULCER DRUGS • Proton pump inhibitors (PPI) • H2 – receptor antagonist • Prostaglandin analogues • Sucralfate • Anta...
PROTON PUMP INHIBITORS- PPI’s • PPI’s are weak bases and hence need enteric coating to protect it from the acidic state of...
EXAMPLES OF PPI’S • Omeprazole/ Esomeprazole • Lansoprazole • Pantoprazole 49
PPI’s contd Mechanism of action: – Inhibits the production of gastric acid by blocking the hydrogen-potassium adenosine tr...
PPI’s • Adverse effects: – Usually mild and reversible – Diarrheoa – Headache – Nausea – Abdominal pain – Constipation and...
Pharmacokinetics of PPI’s Characteristic Omeprazole Lansoprazole Rabeprazole Pantoprazole Esomeprazole Bioavailability( %)...
H2 RECEPTOR ANTAGONIST- H2RA’s • Mechanism of action – By blocking histamine type two receptors in gastric parietal cells ...
EXAMPLES OF H2RA’s • Ranitidine • Cimetidine • Fomatidine • Nizadine 54
H2RA’s • Effectively heal ulcers when NSAID therapy is stopped • main role of H2RA is the empirical management of dyspepsi...
ADVERSE EFECTS OF H2RA’s • Diarrhea • Headache • Dizziness • Rash • Tiredness • Gynaecomastia and impotence occur occasion...
Comparison of H2-receptor antagonists. Variable Cimetidine. Ranitidine. Nizatidine. Famotidine. Brand name Tagamet Zantac ...
PROSTAGLANDIN ANALOGUES • Mechanism of action: – Has antisecretory and protective properties promoting peptic ulcer healin...
SIDE EFFECTS • Diarrhea (it may be severe and require withdrawal) • Nausea &vomiting • Dyspepsia • Abnormal vagina bleedin...
SUCRALFATE • Aluminium salt of sucrose octasulphate • Weak antacid • Has mucosal protective effects by stimulating bicarbo...
ANTACIDS • Acts by neutralizing gastric acid • However only effective for a short period • Alginates are added to antacids...
ANTACIDS • Side effects of antacid are considered in choosing type of antacid • Aluminium salt antacids may cause constipa...
ANTACIDS • Antacids containing sodium bicarbonates should not be given to patients on restricted salt diet • Magnesium tri...
ADVERSE EFFECTS OF ANTACIDS • Constipation (Aluminium) • Diarrhoea (Magnesium) • Flatulence(Carbonates & bicarbonates) • N...
EXAMPLES OF ANTACIDS • Magnesium sulfate • Aluminium salts • Calcium carbonate • Sodium bicarbonate 65
Neutralizing capacity of some commonly used antacid atacid Active components Neutralising capacity (mEq) Ducon Al(oh)3 Mg(...
Management- H. pylori eradication • Most patients with DU are infected with H. pylori • Eradicate with 7 day course of PPI...
Amoxycillin • Active against H. pylori • Shown to be 90% active against H. pylori • Should not be given to patients with t...
Clarithromycin • Very active against h. pylori • Generally well tolerated • May cause GI adverse effects such as: – Nausea...
Metronidazole • Active against gram negative bacteria including h. pylori • Causes disulfiram-like reactions with alcohol ...
Current trends in management Of peptic ulcer disease 71
Overview of treatment • Give initial treatment • Test for H. pylori • Endoscopy and H.pylori retesting • Stop NSAID use if...
Initial treatment – Offer H. pylori eradication therapy to people who have tested positive for H. pylori and who have pept...
74
ENDOSCOPY & H. PYLORI RETESTING • Repeat endoscopy and H. pylori retesting for patient 6-8 weeks after treatment • This de...
NSAID USE • Discuss potential of nsaid treatment for people who have to take NSAID’s after the ulcer is healed • Review th...
UHEALED ULCER/ CONTINUED SYMPTOMS/ RECURRENCE • In people with an unhealed ulcer, rule out – non-adherence, – malignancy, ...
Current drug regimen- H. pylori eradication PPI ANTIBIOTIC amoxicillin clarithromycin metronidazole Esomeprazole 20mg 12hr...
CURRENT DRUG REGIMEN- NSAID INDUCED ULCERS • Esomeprazole, oral: – Adults:-20 mg daily for 4 weeks. Repeat course if ulcer...
CURRENT DRUG REGIMEN- BLEEDING PEPTIC ULCER • · Esomeprazole, IV, – Adults:40 mg daily • Or Omeprazole, IV, – Adults:40 mg...
PATIENT EDUCATION • Seek pharmacist advice when purchasing OTC analgesics • Patients with risk of peptic ulceration should...
ROLE OF THE PHARMACIST… • Pharmaceutical care for peptic ulcer patients – Monitoring treatment – Efficacy of treatment: (t...
ROLE OF THE PHARMACIST • General public (patient) Education and Counseling on; – Potentially harmful agents, including: • ...
CONCLUSION • An understanding of how peptic ulcer occurs, in concept with a good knowledge of potent acid suppressing drug...
REFERENCES • Annual Report,2013, Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, pp 22,111-112 • British National Formulary (BNF) 68th edition...
THANK YOU 86
