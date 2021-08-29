Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Mayor horacio zurita bayas Proyecto escolar ALUMNO : DIEGO VEINTIMILLA PROFESOR: MURILLO ACOSTA RICHARD ALEXANDER CURSO: 1...
Que es la célula  En biología, es la unidad más pequeña que puede vivir por sí sola y que forma todos los organismos vivo...
Cómo funciona una célula en el cuerpo humano  Pero las células no trabajan solas sino que las que tienen funciones simila...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Science
Aug. 29, 2021
59 views

0

Share

Download to read offline

Estudiante

Download to read offline

Science
Aug. 29, 2021
59 views

QUE ES LA CÉLULA

Recommended

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Committed: Dispatches from a Psychiatrist in Training Adam Stern
(5/5)
Free
Albert and the Whale: Albrecht Dürer and How Art Imagines Our World Philip Hoare
(0/5)
Free
The Code Breaker: Jennifer Doudna, Gene Editing, and the Future of the Human Race Walter Isaacson
(4/5)
Free
Seed to Dust: Life, Nature, and a Country Garden Marc Hamer
(5/5)
Free
Extraterrestrial: The First Sign of Intelligent Life Beyond Earth Avi Loeb
(4.5/5)
Free
Fathoms: The World in the Whale Rebecca Giggs
(4/5)
Free
Hidden Figures: The American Dream and the Untold Story of the Black Women Mathematicians Who Helped Win the Space Race Margot Lee Shetterly
(4/5)
Free
Why People Believe Weird Things: Pseudoscience, Superstition, and Other Confusions of Our Time Michael Shermer
(4/5)
Free
Bad Science: Quacks, Hacks, and Big Pharma Flacks Ben Goldacre
(4/5)
Free
The Happiness Project, Tenth Anniversary Edition: Or, Why I Spent a Year Trying to Sing in the Morning, Clean My Closets, Fight Right, Read Aristotle, and Generally Have More Fun Gretchen Rubin
(4/5)
Free
Chaos: Making a New Science James Gleick
(4.5/5)
Free
The Obesity Code: Unlocking the Secrets of Weight Loss (Why Intermittent Fasting Is the Key to Controlling Your Weight) Jason Fung
(4.5/5)
Free
Junky: The Definitive Text of "Junk" William S. Burroughs
(4/5)
Free
Maybe You Should Talk to Someone: A Therapist, HER Therapist, and Our Lives Revealed Lori Gottlieb
(4.5/5)
Free
The Coming Plague: Newly Emerging Diseases in a World Out of Balance Laurie Garrett
(4.5/5)
Free
Homo Deus: A Brief History of Tomorrow Yuval Noah Harari
(4.5/5)
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Disasterology: Dispatches from the Frontlines of the Climate Crisis Samantha Montano
(5/5)
Free
Lifelines: A Doctor's Journey in the Fight for Public Health Dr. Leana Wen
(0/5)
Free
A Wild Idea Jonathan Franklin
(4.5/5)
Free
Venom Doc: The Edgiest, Darkest, Strangest Natural History Memoir Ever Bryan G. Fry
(5/5)
Free
The Brilliant Abyss: Exploring the Majestic Hidden Life of the Deep Ocean, and the Looming Threat That Imperils It Helen Scales
(0/5)
Free
The Star Builders: Nuclear Fusion and the Race to Power the Planet Arthur Turrell
(5/5)
Free
Until Proven Safe: The History and Future of Quarantine Nicola Twilley
(4.5/5)
Free
Across the Airless Wilds: The Lunar Rover and the Triumph of the Final Moon Landings Earl Swift
(5/5)
Free
The Science of Time Travel: The Secrets Behind Time Machines, Time Loops, Alternate Realities, and More! Elizabeth Howell
(2.5/5)
Free
Einstein's Fridge: How the Difference Between Hot and Cold Explains the Universe Paul Sen
(4.5/5)
Free
The Hummingbirds' Gift: Wonder, Beauty, and Renewal on Wings Sy Montgomery
(4.5/5)
Free
Mom Genes: Inside The New Science of Our Ancient Maternal Instinct Abigail Tucker
(4.5/5)
Free
Second Nature: Scenes from a World Remade Nathaniel Rich
(5/5)
Free
Test Gods: Virgin Galactic and the Making of a Modern Astronaut Nicholas Schmidle
(5/5)
Free
Subtract: The Untapped Science of Less Leidy Klotz
(4/5)
Free
The Menopause Manifesto: Own Your Health With Facts and Feminism Dr. Jen Gunter
(4.5/5)
Free

  • Be the first to like this

Estudiante

  1. 1. Mayor horacio zurita bayas Proyecto escolar ALUMNO : DIEGO VEINTIMILLA PROFESOR: MURILLO ACOSTA RICHARD ALEXANDER CURSO: 10TH GRADO
  2. 2. Que es la célula  En biología, es la unidad más pequeña que puede vivir por sí sola y que forma todos los organismos vivos y los tejidos del cuerpo. Las tres partes principales de la célula son la membrana celular, el núcleo y el citoplasma.
  3. 3. Cómo funciona una célula en el cuerpo humano  Pero las células no trabajan solas sino que las que tienen funciones similares se agrupan en tejidos, y estos en órganos, y todos trabajan coordinados, en equipo, con un único objetivo: mantenernos vivos

    Be the first to comment

QUE ES LA CÉLULA

Views

Total views

59

On Slideshare

0

From embeds

0

Number of embeds

0

Actions

Downloads

0

Shares

0

Comments

0

Likes

0

×