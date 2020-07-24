Successfully reported this slideshow.
UNIVERSIDAD NACIONAL DE LOJA FACULTAD DE LA EDUCACIÓN, ELARTE Y LA COMUNICACIÓN CARRERA DE EDUCACIÓN INICIAL Nombre: Dayra...
ESTRATEGIAS PARA FOMENTAR UNA AUTOESTIMAALTA EN EL HOGAR Y EN LA ESCUELA
 Disponibilidad de tiempo para lograr una mejor comunicación con los hijos.  Permitiéndoles tener iniciativas e inquietu...
 Conociendo y cuidando el ambiente en el que se mueven.  Reconociendo y afirmando lo que valen las otras  Estimulando l...
 Ayudándolo a reconocerse como ser humano único e irrepetible  Evitando comparaciones con sus hermanos.  Destacando lo ...
 Valora sus esfuerzos por pequeños que sean lo están intentando.  No lo compares con otros, cada persona es distinta y ú...
 Si hace algo mal no lo critiques.  Anímalo a hacer cosas nuevas a explorar y marcarse nuevos retos.  Dale amor incondi...
Autonomía
  UNIVERSIDAD NACIONAL DE LOJA FACULTAD DE LA EDUCACIÓN, ELARTE Y LA COMUNICACIÓN CARRERA DE EDUCACIÓN INICIAL Nombre: Dayra Lanche Ciclo: Quinto ¨A¨ Lic. Bernardino Acaro Mg.Sc. Asignatura: Desarrollo Personal, Profesional y Cultural ELAUTOESTIMA ALTA O POSITIVA
