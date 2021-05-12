Successfully reported this slideshow.
Ready to Get Organized? PROJECT MANAGEMENT CIS 212-PROJECT-12A Dayna Carlson daca9986@cc.peralta.edu cis1-212-Project-ch12...
Dayna Carlson daca9986@cc.peralta.edu Oakland, CA F Family O Occupation R Recreation M Mission Dad: Martin Mom: Mary Son: ...
Project Management Software Compared Features Smartsheet Scoro Monday Viewpath Phone App Yes Yes Yes No Calendar Managemen...
Phone App Calendar Management Testing/QA Management Outlook Integration Less than $20 per Month
Feature Phone App Calendar Management Testing/QA Management Outlook Integration User Review User Recommendation Starting P...
Feature Phone App Calendar Management Testing/QA Management Outlook Integration User Review User Recommendation Starting P...
Feature Phone App Calendar Management Testing/QA Management Outlook Integration User Review User Recommendation Starting P...
Feature Phone App Calendar Management Testing/QA Management Outlook Integration User Review User Recommendation Starting P...
ANALYSIS ~ Ratings Guide Features A = 4 B = 3 C = 2 D = 1 F = 0 Phone App Yes No Calendar Management Yes No Testing/QA Man...
ANALYSIS ~ Ratings Applied Desired Features (1) Smartsheet (2) Scoro (3) Monday (4) Viewpath Phone App Yes Yes Yes No Cale...
ANALYSIS ~ RANKINGS DETERMINED Desired Features (1) Smartsheet (2) Scoro (3) Monday (4) Viewpath Winner Phone App 4 4 4 0 ...
RECOMMENDATION Smartsheet Best Software with features: phone app, calendar management, testing/QA management, outlook inte...
• “Compare Smartsheet vs Scoro vs Monday.com vs Viewpath.” GetApp, www.getapp.com/project-management-planning-software/a/ ...
THANK YOU FOR YOUR TIME! cis1-212-Project-ch12a-Carlson
