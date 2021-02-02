Quilopodos y diplopodos

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
UNIVERSIDAD CENTRAL DEL ECUADOR FACULTAD DE FILOSOFIA,LETRAS Y CIENCIAS DE LA EDUCACION CARRERA DE QUIMICA Y BIOLOGIA DIPL...
Origen de los quilópodos Al igual que los artrópodos, se piensa que los quilópodos se originaron a partir de los anélidos....
Definición de quilópodos La palabra quilópodos viene del latín chilopoda y de las palabras en griego kheilos, que signific...
Características de los quilópodos En la actualidad se han identificado más de 3.300 especies de quilópodos, también conoci...
Una de las principales características de los quilópodos y que les diferencia de los demás miriápodos es que solo poseen u...
En la cabeza, poseen unas piezas bucales muy desarrolladas que compuestas por un par de mandíbulas y dos pares de maxilas ...
Boca Está situada ventralmente, y limitada por un labro (epistoma) o labio superior que, normalmente, está dividido en una...
Tronco Su tronco presenta una acusada falta de tematización. Normalmente, está formado por una serie sucesiva de segmentos...
Aparato digestivo El aparato digestivo de los quilópodos está formado por un intestino anterior, un intestino medio y un i...
Excretor El sistema excretor está compuesto por un par de tubos de Malpighi, muy largos y situados ventralmente al tubo di...
Sistema nervioso El sistema nervioso de los quilópodos está formado por un cerebro, un collar periesofágico y una cadena n...
Aparato respiratorio El aparato respiratorio de los quilópodos es traqueal. Las tráqueas se dispersan por todo el cuerpo y...
Sistema circulatorio El aparato circulatorio de los quilópodos es lagunar y abierto. Está formado por un corazón que varia...
Reproducción de los quilópodos La reproducción de los quilópodos o chilopoda es sexual, en las especies de estos animales ...
Ejemplos y clasificación de los quilópodos Escutigeromorfos Son un orden de los quilópodos caracterizados por presentar un...
Craterostigmomorfos Escolopendromorfos son un orden dentro de los quilópodos muy pequeño, con una sola familia. Se caracte...
Hábitat de los quilópodos El hábitat de los quilópodos o chilopoda es más abundante en zonas húmedas, pero se pueden encon...
Alimentación de los quilópodos La alimentación de los quilópodos o chilopoda puede ser carnívora o saprofitos. Las especie...
Quilopodos y diplopodos
Quilopodos y diplopodos
Quilopodos y diplopodos
Quilopodos y diplopodos
Quilopodos y diplopodos
Quilopodos y diplopodos
Quilopodos y diplopodos
Quilopodos y diplopodos
Quilopodos y diplopodos
Quilopodos y diplopodos
Quilopodos y diplopodos
Quilopodos y diplopodos
Quilopodos y diplopodos
Quilopodos y diplopodos
Quilopodos y diplopodos
Quilopodos y diplopodos
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Quilopodos y diplopodos

78 views

Published on

Quilopodos y diplopodos,morfologia

Published in: Environment
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Quilopodos y diplopodos

  1. 1. UNIVERSIDAD CENTRAL DEL ECUADOR FACULTAD DE FILOSOFIA,LETRAS Y CIENCIAS DE LA EDUCACION CARRERA DE QUIMICA Y BIOLOGIA DIPLOPODOS Y QUILOPODOS NOMBRE: Yessenia Benalcázar , Elizabeth Mena CURSO: PCEQB2-002 DOCENTE: Iván Morillo
  2. 2. Origen de los quilópodos Al igual que los artrópodos, se piensa que los quilópodos se originaron a partir de los anélidos. Esto se piensa por que al igual que los anélidos, estos animales tienen el cuerpo segmentando en varias partes. Se tiene un registro de fósiles de los chilopoda de la época del Silúrico 0tardío, hace más de 410 millones de años.
  3. 3. Definición de quilópodos La palabra quilópodos viene del latín chilopoda y de las palabras en griego kheilos, que significa “labios” y de la palabra podos, que significa “pies”. La palabra significa literalmente “animal con labios en los pies”
  4. 4. Características de los quilópodos En la actualidad se han identificado más de 3.300 especies de quilópodos, también conocidos como la clase chilopoda. En esta clase se encuentran artrópodos conocidos como ciempiés y escolopendras. Los quilópodos o chilopoda son una clase que se encuentra dentro de el subfilo de los miriápodos y a su vez estos grupos se encuentran dentro de el filo de los artrópodos. Todos estos animales forman parte del reino animal.
  5. 5. Una de las principales características de los quilópodos y que les diferencia de los demás miriápodos es que solo poseen un par de patas máximo por cada segmento de su cuerpo. Estos animales tienen un cuerpo muy alargado y presentan dividido todo cuerpo en 21 metámeros o segmentos.
  6. 6. En la cabeza, poseen unas piezas bucales muy desarrolladas que compuestas por un par de mandíbulas y dos pares de maxilas que están unidas y forman una única pieza. Las dos primeras patas tienen forma de uña y reciben el nombre de forcípulas, este aparato tienen la función de actuar como garras para atrapar a las presas y en muchas especies presentan unas glándulas venenosas que inyecta a la presa. Debido a está glándulas existen quilópodos venenosos para el ser humano.
  7. 7. Boca Está situada ventralmente, y limitada por un labro (epistoma) o labio superior que, normalmente, está dividido en una pieza central y dos laterales.
  8. 8. Tronco Su tronco presenta una acusada falta de tematización. Normalmente, está formado por una serie sucesiva de segmentos semejantes, cada uno con un par de apéndices que, en algunas ocasiones, pueden faltar.
  9. 9. Aparato digestivo El aparato digestivo de los quilópodos está formado por un intestino anterior, un intestino medio y un intestino posterior.
  10. 10. Excretor El sistema excretor está compuesto por un par de tubos de Malpighi, muy largos y situados ventralmente al tubo digestivo; poco antes de su unión con el intestino se diferencia una vesícula.
  11. 11. Sistema nervioso El sistema nervioso de los quilópodos está formado por un cerebro, un collar periesofágico y una cadena nerviosa ventral.
  12. 12. Aparato respiratorio El aparato respiratorio de los quilópodos es traqueal. Las tráqueas se dispersan por todo el cuerpo y se mantienen abiertas mediante un reforzamiento en espiral denominado atendió.
  13. 13. Sistema circulatorio El aparato circulatorio de los quilópodos es lagunar y abierto. Está formado por un corazón que varia en número de cavidades según la especie y que suele estar formado por dos ostiolos y un par de arterias por cada metámero.
  14. 14. Reproducción de los quilópodos La reproducción de los quilópodos o chilopoda es sexual, en las especies de estos animales los sexos masculino y femenino se encuentran por separado. La reproducción se produce sin una cópula y tienen fecundación interna, por lo que los gametos se unen y fecundan dentro de la hembra.
  15. 15. Ejemplos y clasificación de los quilópodos Escutigeromorfos Son un orden de los quilópodos caracterizados por presentar unas antenas muy finas y largas. Cuerpo dividido en 15 segmentos). Geofilomorfos forman un orden dentro de los quilópodos y se diferencian por presentar un cuerpo muy alargado y 25 pares de patas) litobiomorfos en este orden se encuentran los animales conocidos como ciempiés y se caracterizan por presentar 15 pares de patas).
  16. 16. Craterostigmomorfos Escolopendromorfos son un orden dentro de los quilópodos muy pequeño, con una sola familia. Se caracterizan por presentar forcípulas muy visibles y cabeza alargada, además de un cuerpo con 21 tergitos). son un orden de os quilópodos que engloba a los animales denominados escolopendras. Estos animales poseen de 21 a 23 pares de patas y forcípulas grandes y venenosas).
  17. 17. Hábitat de los quilópodos El hábitat de los quilópodos o chilopoda es más abundante en zonas húmedas, pero se pueden encontrar en casi todas las regiones del mundo. Estos animales son higrófilos y lucífugos por lo que como hemos comentado se encuentran normalmente en lugares húmedos y en sitios donde no tengas un exposición directa del sol.
  18. 18. Alimentación de los quilópodos La alimentación de los quilópodos o chilopoda puede ser carnívora o saprofitos. Las especies que son carnívoros normalmente son depredadores, captura a la presa con las forcípulas y segregan veneno sobre ella para después alimentarse ella.

×