El autoestima alta o positiva

Estrategias para fomentar una autoestima alta en el hogar y en la escuela

  1. 1. Universidad Nacional de Loja Facultad de la Educación, el Arte y la Comunicación Educación Inicial Desarrollo Personal, Profesional y Cultural Dayanna Mabel Cuenca Jaramillo Lic. Bernardino Acaro Mg. Sc Quinto “A” Abril – Septiembre 2020 ▪ III Unidad ▪ Agosto 2020
  2. 2. Autoestima La autoestima consiste en tener una actitud positiva hacia uno mismo, que implica quererse y respetarse. Sin embargo, no todo el mundo tiene la misma autoestima ya que podemos observar a personas que se infravaloran hasta el punto de no quererse tal y como son. Contrariamente al pensamiento popular, la autoestima no surge de evaluarnos positivamente en cada situación, sino de observarnos con objetividad y sobre todo de estimar y aceptar nuestro autoconcepto. La autoestima, no es un concepto fijo y estable, se manifiesta de forma cambiante en función de nuestra situación vital y nuestras circunstancias y se va modificando a lo largo de nuestra vida. De hecho hemos comprobado en nuestra consulta, que es el único rasgo que siempre mejora al hacer un tratamiento psicológico.
  3. 3. ¿Es Importante la Autoestima?
  4. 4. Podemos afirmar que la autoestima es la base, los cimientos de nuestra salud psicológica. Si nuestra autoestima es adecuada, podremos interactuar con el mundo de forma sana, podremos afirmarnos en cualquier situación y defender nuestros derechos sin alteración. Con una autoestima sana seremos inmunes o poco vulnerables a los ataques emocionales del entorno y actuaremos con tranquilidad en cualquier situación, aceptándonos incondicionalmente, lo que hará que estemos satisfechos de nuestras reacciones y conductas.
  5. 5. ¿Por qué es importante desarrollar nuestra Autoestima? La autoestima nos ayuda a sentirnos mucho mejor con nosotros mismos, lo que influye en nuestro comportamiento. Por lo tanto, una buena autoestima puede ayudarnos a: • Conseguir querernos tal y como somos. Estar bien con nosotros mismos. Confiados, seguros y sobre todo, estar en sintonía con uno mismo. • Cuando nos conocemos a la perfección, sabemos cuales son nuestros puntos fuertes y nuestros puntos débiles. • Además, cuando afrontamos el mundo con una visión totalmente positiva, somos mucho más capaces de conseguir nuestras metas y nuestros objetivos. Muchas veces sucede lo que los psicólogos llamamos: “La profecía del autocumplimiento”. • Cuando uno está bien con uno mismo, se verá reflejado en su comportamiento y relación con el entorno. Por lo tanto, una persona con una buena autoestima podrá relacionarse mucho mejor con gente nueva, interaccionar mucho más positivamente, establecer relaciones más duraderas, etc.
  6. 6. ¿Qué es necesario para desarrollar la autoestima? Autoconocimiento: El autoconocimiento o la autoconciencia, significa conocerse a uno mismo. Se trata de saber cómo somos cada uno de nosotros, conocernos profundamente. Conocer nuestras virtudes y nuestros defectos, nuestros puntos fuertes y nuestros puntos débiles. Autoaceptación: como segundo paso, es indispensable aceptarnos tal y como somos. Es muy importante aceptarse incondicionalmente. Potenciarnos: por otro lado, es muy importante ser conscientes de nuestro potencial. Una vez nos hayamos conocido y aceptado, seremos conscientes de nuestros puntos fuertes. Minimizar los puntos débiles: es muy importante, trabajar nuestros puntos débiles. Debemos trabajarlos sin ofuscarnos. Sabemos que son nuestro “talón de Aquiles”, y por ello los trabajaremos con más calma y delicadeza. Pero nunca los apartaremos y nos olvidaremos de ellos. Conducirnos positivamente: y por último, es muy importante conducirnos positivamente. Es decir, considerarnos de una forma positiva, en la que nos tratemos con respeto y nos valoremos positivamente. Es importante querernos y apreciarnos.
  7. 7. Estrategias para fomentar una autoestima alta en el hogar y en la escuela En el Hogar El desarrollo del autoestima en el hogar consiste en dedicarles tiempo y disposición a las personas mas pequeñas de la casa, porque hay problemas que sólo se arreglan en el momento en que el otro se anima a plantearlo y pide ser escuchado. ¿Cómo pueden fomentar la autoestima los padres? Todos los niños son diferentes. Algunos niños tienen más facilidad que otros para hacer crecer su autoestima. Y algunos niños se enfrentan con cosas que pueden reducir su autoestima. Pero incluso si un niño tiene una baja autoestima, es posible elevarla. Estas son las estrategias que los padres pueden hacer para ayudar a los niños a sentirse bien con ellos mismos: • Ayude a su hijo a aprender a hacer cosas. • Cuando les enseñe a los niños cómo hacer las cosas, muéstreles y ayúdelos al principio • Elogie a su hijo, pero hágalo prudentemente. • Sea un buen modelo de conducta • Prohíba la crítica cruel • Enfóquese en las fortalezas • Permita que los niños ayuden
  8. 8. En la escuela La comunicación entre alumno y docente es esencial para que el proceso del desarrollo de la autoestima en la escuela se de a cabo, ya que si fortalecemos la autoestima de nuestros estudiantes, nosotros lograremos que en el futuro lleguen a ser personas seguras, que serán capaces de mostrar sus mejores habilidades y sacar lo mejor de sí mismos. Para ello, se plantearan algunas estrategias para ayudar a conseguir ese resultado al cien por ciento • Conversar periódicamente con él, averiguar qué es capaz de hacer y qué está dispuesto a hacer. • Conseguir que crea que puede, es decir, incidir en lo que se entiende por capacidad creída más que la capacidad real. • Adaptar los objetivos y la dificultad de las tareas a sus posibilidades. • Conocer lo que puede hacer y lo que no y, una vez sabido, velar para que el alumno se sienta seguro, respetado y aceptado por sí mismo y por los demás compañeros. • Hacer ver al alumno que el error es una forma más de aprendizaje, es decir, que con el error nunca se retrocede, sino que se avanza y se aprende algo de él. • Potenciar positivamente la participación y las intervenciones en clase. • Potenciar los refuerzos verbales como comentarios halagadores • Trabajar el lenguaje positivo a través de lo que se denominan las autoafirmaciones positivas.
  9. 9. Características de la autoestima Para comprender tus estados de ánimo, es imprescindible aprender la importancia del autoestima en tu desarrollo y crecimiento personal como persona. Reconocer las características de una persona con autoestima alta, nos ayuda a entender su significado e importancia. La autoestima elevada es una actitud ante la vida, basada en la confianza en mí mismo y en la satisfacción que siento, por ser lo que soy. Es estar a gusto conmigo mismo y con mi vida en general, aunque haya aspectos que no me gusten y que quiera cambiar. No es, pensar que estoy satisfecho, porque creo que soy perfecto. Por otra parte existe la baja autoestima, que se define como la dificultad que tiene la persona para sentirse valiosa en lo profundo de sí misma, y por tanto digna de ser amada por los demás. Las personas con baja autoestima suelen experimentar ansiedad ante situaciones de intimidad y afectivas.
  10. 10. Gracias por tu atención Cuando recuperes o descubras algo que alimenta tu alma y te trae alegría, encárgate de quererte lo suficiente y hazle un espacio en tu vida (Jean Shinoda Bolen)

