Agarwal Packers and Movers Pune - DRS Group is the most genuine and trustworthy packing and moving service provider in Pune. We offer world-class, high-quality packing and moving services, including home shifting, office shifting, domestic and international relocation, to name a few. Operating at 1200+ locations throughout India for the past 37 years. Feel free to contact us at 9360014001 for more details.