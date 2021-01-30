Heidy pro-4

Successfully reported this slideshow.
INSTITUCIÓN EDUCATIVA FISCAL “MIGUEL DE SANTIAGO” PROYECTO N°4 RECURSOS DIGITALES ESTUDIANTE: HEIDY VIÑAN CURSO: 2DO. BACH...
INSTITUCIÓN EDUCATIVA FISCAL “MIGUEL DE SANTIAGO” PROYECTO N°4: EDUCACIÓN DE CALIDAD ESTUDIANTE: HEIDY VIÑAN CURSO: 2DO. B...
POSTAL SOBRE DIVERSAS FUENTES DEL CANCÉR
INSTITUCIÓN EDUCATIVA FISCAL “MIGUEL DE SANTIAGO” PROYECTO N°4: RADIO NOVELA ESTUDIANTE: HEIDY VIÑAN CURSO: 2DO. BACHILLER...
Explique el proceso que utilizó para la grabación de su audio, adjunte una captura de pantalla del recurso tecnológico apl...
INSTITUCIÓN EDUCATIVA FISCAL “MIGUEL DE SANTIAGO” PROYECTO N°4: TECNÓLOGIA, CIECIA Y ARTE ESTUDIANTE: HEIDY VIÑAN CURSO: 2...
Presentación interactiva sobre: El principio de deliberación, procedimiento colectivo de toma de decisiones, mecanismos de...
Explique qué utilidades adicionales ofrece esta aplicación tecnológica PREZI Esta aplicación me permite copiar y pegar o a...
INSTITUCIÓN EDUCATIVA FISCAL “MIGUEL DE SANTIAGO” PROYECTO N°4: EDUCACIÓN DE CALIDAD ESTUDIANTE: HEIDY VIÑAN CURSO: 2DO. B...
ACONDICIONAMIENTO FÍSICO
INSTITUCIÓN EDUCATIVA FISCAL “MIGUEL DE SANTIAGO” PROYECTO N°4: TECNÓLOGIA, CIECIA Y ARTE ESTUDIANTE: HEIDY VIÑAN CURSO: 2...
REALICE LA REPRESENTACIÓN GRÁFICA Explique qué utilidades adicionales ofrece esta aplicación tecnológica, para su desarrol...
INSTITUCIÓN EDUCATIVA FISCAL “MIGUEL DE SANTIAGO” PROYECTO N°4: EDUCACIÓN DE CALIDAD ESTUDIANTE: HEIDY VIÑAN CURSO: 2DO. B...
FILOSOFÍA LATINOAMERICANA Utilidades adicionales ofrece esta la aplicación tecnológica Diagraman para su desarrollo educat...
INSTITUCIÓN EDUCATIVA FISCAL “MIGUEL DE SANTIAGO” PROYECTO N°4: LEY DE GRAVITACIÓN UNIVERSAL ESTUDIANTE: HEIDY VIÑAN CURSO...
LEY DE GRAVITACIÓN UNIVERSAL |
INSTITUCIÓN EDUCATIVA FISCAL “MIGUEL DE SANTIAGO” PROYECTO N°4: TECNOLOGÍA, CIENCIA Y ARTE ESTUDIANTE: HEIDY VIÑAN CURSO: ...
LA SANTA INQUISICIÓN
Explique qué utilidades adicionales ofrece esta aplicación tecnológica Canva
FISCAL EDUCATIONAL INSTITUTION "MIGUEL DE SANTIAGO" PROYECT N°4: TECHNOLOGY AND ART STUDENT: HEIDY VIÑAN COURSE: 2DO. BACH...
THEREE GRASPHICS TECNOLOGY THAT YOU USUALLY USE IN YOUR DAILY ACTIVITIES AND THEREE GRASPHICS OF THE TECHNOLOGY YOU ARE CU...
Among the designs that I can create with Canva are logos, posters, and business cards. I can also create flyers, covers, p...
INSTITUCIÓN EDUCATIVA FISCAL “MIGUEL DE SANTIAGO” PROYECTO N°4: EL MODERNISMO – LA GENERACIÓN DECAPITADA ESTUDIANTE: HEIDY...
POSTER DEL MODERNISMO Y LA GENERACIÓN DECAPITADA Explique qué utilidades adicionales ofrece esta aplicación tecnológica CA...
después. Así mismo incorpora notaciones matemáticas y capas que facilitan la edición. Esta herramienta es bastante intuiti...
INSTITUCIÓN EDUCATIVA FISCAL “MIGUEL DE SANTIAGO” PROYECTO N°4: FUNCIÓN SENO, COSENO Y TANGENTE ESTUDIANTE: HEIDY VIÑAN CU...
FUNCIÓN SENO, COSENO Y TANGENTE SENO
COSENO TANGENTE
Explique qué utilidades adicionales ofrece esta aplicación tecnológica GEOGEBRA Me ofrece representaciones diversas de los...
INSTITUCIÓN EDUCATIVA FISCAL “MIGUEL DE SANTIAGO” PROYECTO N°4: EDUCACIÓN DE CALIDAD ESTUDIANTE: HEIDY VIÑAN CURSO: 2DO. B...
LEY DE LOS GASES
Explique qué utilidades adicionales ofrece esta aplicación tecnológica CANVA Me permite crear una gran variedad de diagram...
  1. 1. INSTITUCIÓN EDUCATIVA FISCAL “MIGUEL DE SANTIAGO” PROYECTO N°4 RECURSOS DIGITALES ESTUDIANTE: HEIDY VIÑAN CURSO: 2DO. BACHILLERATO PARALELO: “C1” FIGURA PROFESIONAL: INSTALACIONES ELECTRICAS Y EQUIPOS NOMBRE DEL TUTOR: ERICK VILLALVA AÑO LECTIVO: 2020-2021
  2. 2. INSTITUCIÓN EDUCATIVA FISCAL “MIGUEL DE SANTIAGO” PROYECTO N°4: EDUCACIÓN DE CALIDAD ESTUDIANTE: HEIDY VIÑAN CURSO: 2DO. BACHILLERATO PARALELO: “C1” ASIGNATURA: BIOLÓGIA NOMBRE DEL TUTOR: ERICK VILLALBA AÑO LECTIVO: 2020-2021
  3. 3. POSTAL SOBRE DIVERSAS FUENTES DEL CANCÉR Explique qué utilidades adicionales ofrece esta aplicación tecnológica CANVA Me ofrece una colección de 8000 plantillas gratuitas para 100 tipos de diseño con múltiples finalidades. Me permite también hacer mis propios diseños desde cero, añadiéndoles imágenes, otros elementos y textos. Incluyendo mi propio banco de imágenes y una serie de herramientas variadas. Entre los diseños que puedo crear con Canva son logos, posters y tarjetas de visita. También puedo crear flyers, portadas, programas e invitaciones, así como folletos, calendarios, horarios, encabezados para correos electrónicos y publicaciones para redes sociales entre otras muchas cosas. Cuando terminó puedo descargarla para usarla en el ordenador o solicitar una impresión en algunos tipos de plantilla para que la propia web imprima la composición y me envíe varias copias.
  4. 4. INSTITUCIÓN EDUCATIVA FISCAL “MIGUEL DE SANTIAGO” PROYECTO N°4: RADIO NOVELA ESTUDIANTE: HEIDY VIÑAN CURSO: 2DO. BACHILLERATO PARALELO: “C1” ASIGNATURA: EDUCACIÓN ARTÍSTICA NOMBRE DEL TUTOR: ERICK VILLALVA AÑO LECTIVO: 2020-2021
  5. 5. Explique el proceso que utilizó para la grabación de su audio, adjunte una captura de pantalla del recurso tecnológico aplicado en la publicación del audio. 1. Busque un libro de historias. 2. Busque una olla, una cuchara de madera, papel aluminio, arroz, papel, marcador, recipiente de vidrio, vasos de plástico, fundas plásticas, una grapadora y dispensador de jugos. 3. Busque un celular. 4. Grabar. Captura de pantalla del recurso tecnológico aplicado en la publicación del audio.
  6. 6. INSTITUCIÓN EDUCATIVA FISCAL “MIGUEL DE SANTIAGO” PROYECTO N°4: TECNÓLOGIA, CIECIA Y ARTE ESTUDIANTE: HEIDY VIÑAN CURSO: 2DO. BACHILLERATO PARALELO: “C1” ASIGNATURA: EDUCACIÓN PARA LA CUIDADANÍA NOMBRE DEL TUTOR: ERICK VILLALVA AÑO LECTIVO: 2020-2021
  7. 7. Presentación interactiva sobre: El principio de deliberación, procedimiento colectivo de toma de decisiones, mecanismos de deliberación pública y su aplicabilidad.
  8. 8. Explique qué utilidades adicionales ofrece esta aplicación tecnológica PREZI Esta aplicación me permite copiar y pegar o abrir archivos del Power Point y seguirlos ahí, es una herramienta que me permite hacer un intercambio de ideas, ya sea libres o bien estructuradas. Es una aplicación muy sencilla ya que mientras vamos creando un prezi nos orienta lo que debemos hacer. Una característica es la posibilidad de organizar la información también que tiene la función de construir, visualizar y clasificar la presentación
  9. 9. INSTITUCIÓN EDUCATIVA FISCAL “MIGUEL DE SANTIAGO” PROYECTO N°4: EDUCACIÓN DE CALIDAD ESTUDIANTE: HEIDY VIÑAN CURSO: 2DO. BACHILLERATO PARALELO: “C1” ASIGNATURA: EDUCACIÓN FÍSICA NOMBRE DEL TUTOR: ERICK VILLALVA AÑO LECTIVO: 2020-2021
  ACONDICIONAMIENTO FÍSICO
  11. 11. INSTITUCIÓN EDUCATIVA FISCAL “MIGUEL DE SANTIAGO” PROYECTO N°4: TECNÓLOGIA, CIECIA Y ARTE ESTUDIANTE: HEIDY VIÑAN CURSO: 2DO. BACHILLERATO PARALELO: “C1” ASIGNATURA: EMPRENDIMIENTO Y GESTÓN NOMBRE DEL TUTOR: ERICK VILLALVA AÑO LECTIVO: 2020-2021
  12. 12. REALICE LA REPRESENTACIÓN GRÁFICA Explique qué utilidades adicionales ofrece esta aplicación tecnológica, para su desarrollo educativo Me permite crear una gran variedad de diagramas como: diagramas de barras, diagramas de pastel, diagramas de área y diagrama de líneas. Me permite configurar los textos, elegir el tipo de fuente y además puedo guardar mi archivo para configurarlo después. Así mismo incorpora notaciones matemáticas y capas que facilitan la edición. No necesito registrarme para poder utilizar la herramienta.
  13. 13. INSTITUCIÓN EDUCATIVA FISCAL “MIGUEL DE SANTIAGO” PROYECTO N°4: EDUCACIÓN DE CALIDAD ESTUDIANTE: HEIDY VIÑAN CURSO: 2DO. BACHILLERATO PARALELO: “C1” ASIGNATURA: FILOSOFÍA NOMBRE DEL TUTOR: ERICK VILLALVA AÑO LECTIVO: 2020-2021
  14. 14. FILOSOFÍA LATINOAMERICANA Utilidades adicionales ofrece esta la aplicación tecnológica Diagraman para su desarrollo educativo Me permite crear una gran variedad de diagramas desde cualquier navegador web. Con esta herramienta puedo crear y editar una gran variedad de diagramas como: diagramas de flujo, diagramas entidad-relación, diagramas UML, organigramas, diagramas de procesos, mapas mentales, entre otros. Me permite agregar imágenes, configurar los textos, elegir el tipo de fuente, cambiar el idioma y además puedo guardar mi archivo para configurarlo después. Así mismo incorpora notaciones matemáticas y capas que facilitan la edición. Esta herramienta es bastante intuitiva y tiene la funcionalidad de arrastrar y soltar. No necesito registrarme para poder utilizar la herramienta. Tengo a mi disposición una gran variedad de formas con la que puedo realizar casi cualquier diagrama.
  15. 15. INSTITUCIÓN EDUCATIVA FISCAL “MIGUEL DE SANTIAGO” PROYECTO N°4: LEY DE GRAVITACIÓN UNIVERSAL ESTUDIANTE: HEIDY VIÑAN CURSO: 2DO. BACHILLERATO PARALELO: “C1” ASIGNATURA: FÍSICA NOMBRE DEL TUTOR: ERICK VILLALVA AÑO LECTIVO: 2020-2021
  LEY DE GRAVITACIÓN UNIVERSAL |
  17. 17. INSTITUCIÓN EDUCATIVA FISCAL “MIGUEL DE SANTIAGO” PROYECTO N°4: TECNOLOGÍA, CIENCIA Y ARTE ESTUDIANTE: HEIDY VIÑAN CURSO: 2DO. BACHILLERATO PARALELO: “C1” ASIGNATURA: HISTORIA NOMBRE DEL TUTOR: ERICK VILLALVA AÑO LECTIVO: 2020-2021
  18. 18. LA SANTA INQUISICIÓN
  Explique qué utilidades adicionales ofrece esta aplicación tecnológica Canva
  20. 20. FISCAL EDUCATIONAL INSTITUTION "MIGUEL DE SANTIAGO" PROYECT N°4: TECHNOLOGY AND ART STUDENT: HEIDY VIÑAN COURSE: 2DO. BACHILLERATO PARALLEL: “C1” MATTER: INGLES NAME OF GUARDIAN: ERICK VILLALVA SCHOOL YEAR: 2020-2021
  21. 21. THEREE GRASPHICS TECNOLOGY THAT YOU USUALLY USE IN YOUR DAILY ACTIVITIES AND THEREE GRASPHICS OF THE TECHNOLOGY YOU ARE CURRENTLY USING IN YOUR SCHOOL ACTIVITIES Explain what additional utilities this Canva technology application offers It offers me a collection of 8000 free templates for 100 types of multi-purpose designs. It also allows me to make my own designs from scratch, adding images, other elements and texts. Including my own image bank and a number of assorted tools.
  22. 22. Among the designs that I can create with Canva are logos, posters, and business cards. I can also create flyers, covers, programs and invitations, as well as brochures, calendars, schedules, headers for emails and posts for social networks among many other things. When it is finished, I can download it to use it on the computer or request a printing on some types of template so that the website can print the composition and send me several copies.
  23. 23. INSTITUCIÓN EDUCATIVA FISCAL “MIGUEL DE SANTIAGO” PROYECTO N°4: EL MODERNISMO – LA GENERACIÓN DECAPITADA ESTUDIANTE: HEIDY VIÑAN CURSO: 2DO. BACHILLERATO PARALELO: “C1” ASIGNATURA: LENGUA Y LITERATURA NOMBRE DEL TUTOR: ERICK VILLALVA AÑO LECTIVO: 2020-2021
  POSTER DEL MODERNISMO Y LA GENERACIÓN DECAPITADA
  25. 25. después. Así mismo incorpora notaciones matemáticas y capas que facilitan la edición. Esta herramienta es bastante intuitiva y tiene la funcionalidad de arrastrar y soltar. No necesito registrarme para poder utilizar la herramienta. Tengo a mi disposición una gran variedad de formas con la que puedo realizar casi cualquier diagrama.
  26. 26. INSTITUCIÓN EDUCATIVA FISCAL “MIGUEL DE SANTIAGO” PROYECTO N°4: FUNCIÓN SENO, COSENO Y TANGENTE ESTUDIANTE: HEIDY VIÑAN CURSO: 2DO. BACHILLERATO PARALELO: “C1” ASIGNATURA: MATEMÁTICAS NOMBRE DEL TUTOR: ERICK VILLALVA AÑO LECTIVO: 2020-2021
  27. 27. FUNCIÓN SENO, COSENO Y TANGENTE SENO
  28. 28. COSENO TANGENTE
  29. 29. Explique qué utilidades adicionales ofrece esta aplicación tecnológica GEOGEBRA Me ofrece representaciones diversas de los objetos desde cada una de sus posibles perspectivas: vistas gráficas, algebraicas, estadísticas y de organización en tablas y planillas, y hojas de datos dinámicamente vinculadas. Además de la gratuidad y la facilidad de aprendizaje, la característica más destacable de GeoGebra es la doble percepción de los objetos, ya que cada objeto tiene dos representaciones, una en la Vista Gráfica (Geometría) y otra en la Vista Algebraica (Álgebra). De esta forma, se establece una permanente conexión entre los símbolos algebraicos y las gráficas geométricas. • Todos los objetos que vayamos incorporando en la zona gráfica le corresponderá una expresión en la ventana algebraica y viceversa.
  30. 30. INSTITUCIÓN EDUCATIVA FISCAL “MIGUEL DE SANTIAGO” PROYECTO N°4: EDUCACIÓN DE CALIDAD ESTUDIANTE: HEIDY VIÑAN CURSO: 2DO. BACHILLERATO PARALELO: “C1” ASIGNATURA: QUÍMICA NOMBRE DEL TUTOR: ERICK VILLALVA AÑO LECTIVO: 2020-2021
  31. 31. LEY DE LOS GASES
  LEY DE LOS GASES

×