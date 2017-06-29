UNIVERSIDAD YACAMBÚ DECANATO DE HUMANIDADES CARRERA-PROGRAMA: PSICOLOGÍA. FISIOLOGIA Y CONDUCTA CRISTIAN MORILLO EXP.HPS-1...
Estudia la relación entre los procesos biológicos y la conducta, intentando establecer los patrones de funcionamiento. Se ...
Asume un enfoque empírico, práctico y monista para el estudio de la naturaleza humana. Creen que al comprender el funciona...
Es el proceso que da al organismo una representación del mundo y a su vez le permite la adaptación. Tanto la sensación com...
Distorsiones sensoriales Errores sensoriales Síndromes Síndromes Síndromes Lesiones del lóbulo temporal Ilusiones De angus...
La conciencia es la cualidad o el estado de conocimiento de objetos externos o de algo interno a uno mismo. Puede ser defi...
El lenguaje y el pensamiento están íntimamente relacionados, ya que se influyen mutuamente y se desarrollan paralelamente....
Aprendizaje y memoria son dos procesos psicológicos íntimamente relacionados y puede decirse que constituyen, en realidad,...
Psicofisiologia mente y cuerpo
Psicofisiologia mente y cuerpo

investigación para psicología en la materia de fisiología y conducta

Psicofisiologia mente y cuerpo

  1. 1. UNIVERSIDAD YACAMBÚ DECANATO DE HUMANIDADES CARRERA-PROGRAMA: PSICOLOGÍA. FISIOLOGIA Y CONDUCTA CRISTIAN MORILLO EXP.HPS-16100210V
  2. 2. Estudia la relación entre los procesos biológicos y la conducta, intentando establecer los patrones de funcionamiento. Se centra en el estudio del sistema nervioso, y el aparato circulatorio, principalmente por su función de distribución hormonal. Es el estudio científico de la biología de la conducta y de los procesos psicológicos.
  3. 3. Asume un enfoque empírico, práctico y monista para el estudio de la naturaleza humana. Creen que al comprender el funcionamiento del cuerpo humano y el SN se habrá resuelto el problema mente y cuerpo. Comprensión de la conciencia de si mismo: un enfoque fisiológico Los cambios en la estructura química del cerebro alteran la conciencia.
  4. 4. Es el proceso que da al organismo una representación del mundo y a su vez le permite la adaptación. Tanto la sensación como la percepción son la base de la conciencia, en conjunto señala lo que sucede dentro y fuera de nuestro cuerpo.
  5. 5. Distorsiones sensoriales Errores sensoriales Síndromes Síndromes Síndromes Lesiones del lóbulo temporal Ilusiones De angustia hipomanía Hipocondría Delirios febriles Alucinaciones Cerebral crónico manía Estado crepuscular Crisis epilépticas Alucinación psíquica Psicosis orgánica Depresión Obsesión Esquizofrenias agudas Automatismo mental Anubla miento de conciencia Ruina de la configuración Negativismo eritropsia Afectividad inapropiada Autismo Comportamiento desorganizado Manerismo hiperestesia Agitación Apatía Disociaciones Pensamiento mágico clorosis Amnesia Bloqueo del pensamiento Bipolaridad Suicidio Los trastornos de sensopercepción son defectos en la organización de los datos sensoriales. El modo más común de que se produzca una alteración de la sensopercepción es una lesión en cualquiera de las estructuras nerviosas comprometidas con esta función.
  6. 6. La conciencia es la cualidad o el estado de conocimiento de objetos externos o de algo interno a uno mismo. Puede ser definida como «capacidad para sentir»,«subjetividad», «habilidad de experimentar o sentir», o como «control ejecutivo de la mente». A pesar de la dificultad al definirla, algunos filósofos consideran que hay una intuición generalizada sobre qué es. Conciencia
  7. 7. El lenguaje y el pensamiento están íntimamente relacionados, ya que se influyen mutuamente y se desarrollan paralelamente. En la interacción constante entre pensamiento y lenguaje, la correlación entre desarrollo lingüístico e intelectual es muy importante. La inteligencia es necesaria en el desarrollo del lenguaje ya que se presupone la capacidad de representación mental para su aparición.
  8. 8. Aprendizaje y memoria son dos procesos psicológicos íntimamente relacionados y puede decirse que constituyen, en realidad, dos momentos en la serie de procesos a través de los cuales los organismos manejan y elaboran la información proporcionada por los sentidos. El aprendizaje es un proceso de cambio en el estado de conocimiento del sujeto y, por consecuencia, en sus capacidades conductuales y, como tal, es siempre un proceso de "adquisición" por el se incorporan nuevos conocimientos y/o nuevas conductas y formas de reaccionar al ambiente.

