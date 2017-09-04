UNIVERSIDAD FERMÍN TORO VICE RECTORADO ACADÉMICO FACULTAD DE INGENIERA INDICES DE MILLER Alumna: Dayana Giménez A. CI.2461...
1. Calcule los índices de Miller de las direcciones indicadas. (2 Ptos.)
2. Calcule los índices de Miller para los planos indicados. (2 Ptos.).
3. Determine los índices de Miller de un plano que corta el eje de las Y en 2/3, al eje de las Z en 2 y es paralelo al eje...
Indices de miller dayana gimenez

  1. 1. UNIVERSIDAD FERMÍN TORO VICE RECTORADO ACADÉMICO FACULTAD DE INGENIERA INDICES DE MILLER Alumna: Dayana Giménez A. CI.24614250 Cabudare, 2017
  2. 2. 1. Calcule los índices de Miller de las direcciones indicadas. (2 Ptos.)
  3. 3. 2. Calcule los índices de Miller para los planos indicados. (2 Ptos.).
  4. 4. 3. Determine los índices de Miller de un plano que corta el eje de las Y en 2/3, al eje de las Z en 2 y es paralelo al eje X. La estructura es cúbica. Dibújese la estructura y márquese con líneas este plano. (1 Pto.)

