El aborto.01

  1. 1. El Aborto se puede definir como la culminación de un embarazo antes de que el feto pueda vivir de forma independiente fuera del vientre de la madre. La Organización Mundial de la Salud (OMS) hace una definición de una forma de aborto denominado inseguro y lo califica como un procedimiento para terminar un embarazo realizado por personas que carecen de las habilidades necesarias o en un ambiente que no esté en conformidad con los estándares médicos mínimos, o ambas cosas. De forma tal que para la OMS, existen dos formas; una segura y otra insegura. En algunos países, si ocurre antes de las 24 semanas de embarazo, por causas naturales, es considerado espontáneo y se le denomina involuntario. Todo Sobre El Aborto El aborto espontáneo según SEGO (Sociedad Española de Cirugía y Obstetricia), se define como la expulsión o extracción de un feto o embrión que tenga por peso menos de 500 gramos o unas 22 semanas de embarazo. También queda dentro de la definición cualquier producto de gestación de edad o de peso de embarazo que no sea viable, como un huevo no embrionado, una mola hidatiforme u otras. Esto sin importar si es deliberado o no. Incluso si hay vida. Este tipo presenta varias formas clínicas que van desde la amenaza de aborto, pasando por el inevitable, el completo, el retenido, el séptico y el de repetición. La calificación no está estandarizada; pero estos son, de forma aproximada, los términos más usados. Pero existe otro tipo de procedimiento que es conocido como inducido y es causado deliberadamente con el fin de interrumpir el embarazo (ya sea bajo la observación médica o no). Tomar la decisión para terminar un embarazo es extremadamente personal y varía drásticamente de un individuo a otro, en algunas sociedades es aceptada bajo determinadas circunstancias; pero en otras puede ser considerado
  2. 2. un acto criminal. Si se está considerando, se debe pensar cuidadosamente acerca de lo que es correcto antes de tomar la decisión. Se debe consultar a padres, médico u otro adulto de confianza que pueda ayudar con esta elección. Hay que considerar que esto tendrá una repercusión muy importante en la vida actual y futura. Los consejeros en las clínicas de salud de la mujer, como la Planificación Familiar, pueden proporcionar información acerca de las diferentes opciones (como la interrupción del embarazo, la adopción o la crianza de los hijos) y el efecto que cada uno pueda tener. ** Datos extraídos the The Lancet, Mayo 2016. [1] Toma en cuenta que la OMS estimó que para 2008 se realizaron 22 millones de abortos inseguros, una cifra alarmante indudablemente. De esos 22 millones, 47.000 provocaron muertes y más de 5 millones llevaron a serias complicaciones. Complicaciones como: abortos incompletos, hemorragias, infecciones, perforación del útero, entre otras. El otro problema, es quizás, que si se es menor de edad se requiere de la autorización y presencia de los padres para poder practicarse legalmente. Lo que en el caso de adolescentes puede hacer que huyan de esta opción por miedo a reprimendas y rechazo social. Esta es una realidad de todas las clases sociales; pero cuando no se tienen los recursos económicos se está en desventaja y muchos recurren a lo que pueden manejar, como procedimientos al margen de la ley, con personas no cualificadas que se valen de la desesperación de quien sufre el problema. Nunca falta quien ofrece una solución natural al embarazo no deseado y en algunos casos, proponen remedios caseros.
  3. 3. Es importante que se conozcan las plantas que contengan químicos y puedan ayudar en este proceso; pero se debe tener cuidado, la reacción de las personas a esos químicos es diferente y pueden ocasionar graves daños a la salud, así como conducir a la muerte. Quizás no se logre este propósito, pero si puede ocasionar malformaciones al feto, así que hay recomendamos encarecidamente pensarlo varias veces antes de tomar esta opción. Debates morales Algunas sociedades lo prohíben casi por completo, mientras que otros lo permiten en ciertos casos. Tales sociedades por lo general establecen una edad máxima después de lo cual el feto no debe ser abortado, independientemente de las circunstancias. ¿Cómo saber si es legal o no? ¿Cómo se relaciona con la moral? En algunas sociedades se ha permitido por algunas de estas razones:  En aras de la salud de la madre, incluyendo la salud mental.  Cuando el embarazo es el resultado de un crimen como: violación, incesto o abuso infantil.
  4. 4.  Cuando el niño tendría una “calidad de vida inaceptable“, tales como: graves minusvalías físicas, serios problemas genéticos y graves defectos mentales.  Por razones sociales, incluyendo la pobreza.  Incapacidad de la madre de hacer frente a un niño, ya sea por su edad o por su condición mental.  Cuando es parte de la política de un gobierno.  Para regular el tamaño de la población.  Para regular los grupos dentro de una población.  Para mejorar la población. La mayoría de quienes se oponen a su legalización, están de acuerdo que si es por el bien de la salud de la madre puede ser moralmente aceptable si hay un riesgo real de efectos graves para ella. Existen algunos textos argumentativos donde se expone que este es considerado como un sustituto para la anticoncepción. Algunos métodos anticonceptivos suponen una acción en una etapa muy temprana del embarazo. Algunas sociedades lo han utilizado para la adecuada prestación de anticoncepción o para regular el tamaño de la población. Aunque parezca insólito, en 1965, una Conferencia de las Naciones Unidas sobre la Población Mundial en Belgrado, se dijo que “el aborto era el principal método de control de natalidad en el mundo en ese momento”. Algunos médicos argumentan que debe ser parte de la política de anticonceptivos de un país. Dicen que una sociedad que cree que la gente debe planificar sus familias, debería permitir que las mujeres pusiesen fin a sus embarazos no deseados, con el fin de hacer frente a fallos de control de la natalidad.
  5. 5. Por otro lado, el debate no se detiene. Hay que tomar en cuenta un aspecto muy interesante de este tema y es el que tiene que ver con la relación existente con la discapacidad. Algunos expertos en ética no están de acuerdo con el argumento de que debe permitirse cuando el feto, si nace, podría sufrir de discapacidades físicas o mentales. Dicen que permitir esto, como una razón, es ofensivo para las personas con discapacidad; porque implica que tanto ellos y como sus vidas, son de menor valor si se les compara con la vida de las personas consideradas “normales”. Algunas personas con discapacidad que argumentan que ellos preferirían estar vivos antes que haber muerto en el útero. Sección 1 (1) d de la Ley de Aborto de 1967 el Reino Unido, permitió la terminación de un embarazo en cualquier momento si había un riesgo significativo de que el bebé naciera con una discapacidad grave. En otras circunstancias debía tener lugar durante los primeros 6 meses del embarazo. Para las personas con discapacidad, el argumento de esos especialistas en ética sobre el particular, es irrelevante. Dicen que el argumento es erróneo porque ataca el principio de que todos los seres humanos tienen el mismo valor a vivir una vida como cualquier otra persona humana. Consideran que es incorrecto decir que una vida vale menos que otra. ¿Estás de acuerdo con esta afirmación? Otros activistas provida se han opuesto a este argumento, porque piensan que es una justificación para permitir el aborto eugenésico, que es el usado para eliminar genes incapacitantes de la raza humana. En otras épocas se usó para detener el crecimiento de los grupos de población, o grupos raciales considerados como genéticamente “inferiores”. A día de hoy, esto se considera como una violación grave de los derechos humanos y como un acto criminal. También se ha usado en el pasado para no dejar que la gente con defectos genéticos pueda tener hijos. ¿Es moralmente correcto interrumpir un embarazo antes del parto normal?
  6. 6. Algunas personas prejuzgan y asumen que es siempre negativo bajo cualquier circunstancia. Otras piensan que es correcto cuando la vida de la madre está en riesgo. También están los que piensan que hay una serie de circunstancias en las que es moralmente aceptable. ¿Qué piensas tú? Este es un tema muy doloroso para las mujeres y los hombres que se encuentran frente al dilema moral de si debe o no interrumpir el embarazo. Es uno de los asuntos donde todos suelen tener un bando marcado, pocos son los indecisos. Por un lado, están los que se denominan “provida”. Dicen que intencionadamente nunca está justificado y por otro, están los que se llaman a sí mismos los partidarios del derecho al aborto “pro-elección” y consideran al aborto intencional como aceptable en algunas circunstancias. ¿Es cualquier otro derecho más importante que el derecho a la vida? ¿Qué pasa con el derecho de la mujer a decidir qué hacer con su propio cuerpo? No son preguntas fáciles de responder. Una de las causas de la prohibición de la interrupción voluntaria del embarazo es la siguiente: matar deliberadamente a seres humanos inocentes. Si un feto es un ser humano inocente y el aborto es la eliminación deliberada de un feto, entonces hablamos de la eliminación deliberada de un ser humano inocente (según esta lógica), lo que puede llevar a pensar que va contra natura. Sin embargo, esta lógica parte de un principio no absoluto: ¿Consideramos al feto un ser humano? Algunos filósofos han argumentado que puede justificarse moralmente, si no hay riesgo para la salud física o mental de la madre. Todo tiene que ver con la concepción de “Ser Humano”. Para algunos pensadores un feto no es humano porque no tiene sus características, se hace humano al nacer y ser criado como tal. En algunas sociedades puede abortarse legalmente si se descubre que no es un varón, por ejemplo. Quizás suene para
  7. 7. algunos algo atroz; pero la realidad cultural de algunos entornos resulta incomprensible para otros. ¿Cómo enfrentar sus consecuencias? ¿Qué sucede con el deseo de la madre y su decisión sobre dar vida o no? No solo puede afectar el estado físico de la mujer, sino que también puede afectarla desde el punto de vista emocional de manera diferente. Algunas mujeres manifiestan una sensación de gran angustia y ansiedad antes de realizarlo, otras de alivio después de tenerlo. Las razones para esas sensaciones varían de una mujer a otra. Los efectos emocionales y psicológicos asociados suelen ser más comunes que los efectos secundarios físicos y pueden variar de leves a complicaciones más graves, como, la depresión. Es importante analizar estos riesgos con un profesional entrenado que pueda responder a sus preguntas y preocupaciones. Los efectos secundarios emocionales son tan reales como los efectos secundarios físicos. Los posibles efectos secundarios incluyen: lamentar, enfado, culpa, vergüenza, sensación de soledad o aislamiento, la pérdida de confianza en uno mismo, insomnio o pesadillas, problemas de relación, pensamientos y sentimientos suicidas, trastornos de la alimentación, depresión, ansiedad, entre otros. Una mujer que espera un hijo y sufre la muerte intrauterina del feto, enfrenta una situación emocional muy fuerte; pero la mujer que se hace un aborto inducido (deliberado), también puede presentar cuadros emocionales importantes. Según un artículo de Clara Bassi, titulado: El impacto psicológico del aborto, lo primero que presenta la embarazada es el síndrome de la culpabilidad. Si ha sido espontáneo, la mujer puede pensar que no ha actuado bien o que no se ha cuidado bien, entre otros. Es un estado emocional que corroe por dentro. Así lo explica Jaime Reynes, psicólogo del programa “Comparte tu hijo antes de nacer”,
  8. 8. de la Policlínica Miramar. Dice la especialista que este sentimiento se presenta menos en el decidido, porque es planificado. La OMS establece tres formas, aborto temprano, intermedio y tardío. Si es tardío, la pérdida, en caso de ser involuntaria, es más dura. Esto se debe a que el vínculo es más estrecho, dado que la madre comienza emocionalmente una relación con su bebé. Esas emociones conducen al apego y la lleva al duelo, que puede presentarse con mayor o menor intensidad según sienta cada mujer. Cuando la madre es primeriza, es más vulnerable al dolor emocional y vale decir que la pareja de la embarazada, también puede tener las mismas emociones porque también está conectada de una forma a la criatura. Por lo que la recomendación de acudir por ayuda psicológica, es para la embarazada y para su pareja, en caso de que la tenga. Para el caso de las mujeres o parejas que enfrentan un aborto espontáneo recomendamos la lectura de un reciente ensayo sobre el tema que puede leer en: de Silvia Copado Salido, del Servicio de Obstetricia y Ginecología Hospital Universitario Virgen de las Nieves Granada. Titulado: Muerte fetal intrauterina. Algunos de los síntomas de alarma Si presentas los siguientes síntomas, debes acudir de forma urgente a un centro de salud para tu examen y conveniente tratamiento.  Sangrado vaginal (pueden ser manchas)  Dolor abdominal  Fiebre  Enrojecimiento de la circunferencia que rodea el ombligo  Calambres continuos  Debilidad
  9. 9. Es de hacer notar que, en ocasiones, la mujer puede no saber que está embarazada y presentar los síntomas anteriormente mencionados. En tal caso, debería hacerse una prueba de embarazo.

