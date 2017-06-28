Presentacion ahogamiento-problemas-respiratorios1

PONTIFICIA UNIVERSIDAD CATÓLICA DEL ECUADOR FACULTAD DE ENFERMERÍA TERAPIA FÍSICA PRIMEROS AUXILIOS TEMA: PROBLEMAS RESPIR...
El sistema respiratorio está formado por un conjunto de órganos que tiene como principal función llevar el oxígeno atmosfé...
PULMONES TÓRAX PLEURA DIAFRAGMA
8. PARADA CARDIACA RELACIONADACON LA PRIVACIÓNA NIVEL DEL CORAZÓN 7. ASFIXIAAGUDA CON PÉRDIDA DE CONCIENCIA. 6. RECUPERACI...
TIPOS DE AHOGAMIENTO AHOGAMIENTO PRIMARIO O AHOGAMIENTO POR ASFIXIA La inundación de las vías respiratoria se realiza ante...
PRINCIPALES FACTORES DE RIESGO - Consumo de alcohol y drogas - Incapacidad para nadar, sobreestimación de sus fuerzas - Co...
PREVENCIÓN EN PLAYAS • Antes de ingresar a la playa se debe mirar el color de las banderas: 1) BANDERA VERDE: autorizado 2...
  PONTIFICIA UNIVERSIDAD CATÓLICA DEL ECUADOR FACULTAD DE ENFERMERÍA TERAPIA FÍSICA PRIMEROS AUXILIOS TEMA: PROBLEMAS RESPIRATORIOS Y AHOGAMIENTO INTEGRANTES: Belén Gómez Sarahi Carrera Dayana Galarza
  2. 2. El sistema respiratorio está formado por un conjunto de órganos que tiene como principal función llevar el oxígeno atmosférico hacia las células del organismo y eliminar del cuerpo el dióxido de carbono producido por el metabolismo celular.
  3. 3. PULMONES TÓRAX PLEURA DIAFRAGMA
  4. 4. 8. PARADA CARDIACA RELACIONADACON LA PRIVACIÓNA NIVEL DEL CORAZÓN 7. ASFIXIAAGUDA CON PÉRDIDA DE CONCIENCIA. 6. RECUPERACIÓN RESPIRATORIACON INUNDACIÓN MASIVA DE LASVÍAS SUPERIORES 5. MOVIMIENTOS DE ABSORCIÓN DE AGUA 4. HIPERCAPNIA UNA ESTIMULACIÓN DE LOS CENTROS RESPIRATORIOS. 3.ESPASMO DEL LARINGE CON APNEA REFLEJO (Bradicardia extrema que puede provocar hasta el paro cardíaco=ahogado) 2.TOSVIOLENTA 1.PENETRACIÓN DE UNA PEQUEÑA CANTIDAD DE AGUA EN LASVÍAS RESPIRATORIAS DESARROLLO DELAHOGAMIENTO
  5. 5. TIPOS DE AHOGAMIENTO AHOGAMIENTO PRIMARIO O AHOGAMIENTO POR ASFIXIA La inundación de las vías respiratoria se realiza antes de la perdida de la conciencia. AHOGAMIENTO SECUNDARIO O AHOGAMIENTO SINCOPAL La inundación de las vías respiratorias tiene lugar después de la perdida de la conciencia.
  6. 6. PRINCIPALES FACTORES DE RIESGO - Consumo de alcohol y drogas - Incapacidad para nadar, sobreestimación de sus fuerzas - Comportamientos de riesgo - Vigilancia insuficiente - Estado patológico preexistente: epilepsia, diabetes.
  7. 7. PREVENCIÓN EN PLAYAS • Antes de ingresar a la playa se debe mirar el color de las banderas: 1) BANDERA VERDE: autorizado 2) BANDERA NARANJA: vigilada 3) BANDERA ROJA: peligroso, prohibido ingresar • Se debe tener vigilancia de los niños más pequeños: 1) Evitando que entren solos al mar . 2)Colocarles chalecos salvavidas o flotadores. 3) Si el agua es fría limitar a estar 10 minutos dentro del mar. AHOGAMIENTO Y CORTE DE DIGESTIÓN • Las personas más vulnerables al ahogamiento son: 1) Los niños 2) Los varones 3) Las personas habitualmente en contacto con el agua. • El ahogamiento es la tercera causa de muerte accidental en el mundo.
  8. 8. GRACIAS

